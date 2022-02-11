Log in
    CNIG   US2193871074

CORNING NATURAL GAS HOLDING CORPORATION

(CNIG)
Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation Reports Quarterly Earnings

02/11/2022 | 05:36pm EST
CORNING, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG) announced consolidated earnings of $403,222 or $0.13 per share for its first quarter ended December 31, 2021. This compares to consolidated earnings of $122,108 or $0.04 per share for its first quarter ended December 31, 2020. CFO Chuck Lenns stated, “The company saw earnings increase principally due to both electric and gas rate increases at Pike County Light & Power that were partially offset by high merger transaction costs.”

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 is not necessarily indicative of expected results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022. Quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions such as temperature variations. The revenue and earnings increase in the quarter was the result of rate increases at Pike and Corning.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation provides natural gas and electric service to customers in New York and Pennsylvania through its operating subsidiaries Corning Natural Gas, Pike County Light & Power, and Leatherstocking Gas Company.

From time-to-time, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation may produce forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation notes that a variety of factors could cause actual results and experiences to differ materially from anticipated results or other expectations expressed in any forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact: Julie Lewis / 607-936-3755


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35,2 M - -
Net income 2021 1,52 M - -
Net Debt 2021 76,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,3x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 74,7 M 74,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,73x
EV / Sales 2021 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 56,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael I. German President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles A. Lenns Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Henry B. Cook Chairman
Russell S. Miller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthew J. Cook Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORNING NATURAL GAS HOLDING CORPORATION-0.41%75
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD0.82%29 304
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.40%17 966
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-8.97%11 906
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED16.55%9 465
UGI CORPORATION-12.74%8 187