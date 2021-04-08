Log in
CORNING NATURAL GAS HOLDING CORPORATION

CORNING NATURAL GAS HOLDING CORPORATION

(CNIG)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GNBF, CLGX, CNIG, and AEGN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

04/08/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with LINKBANCORP, Inc. ("LINKBANCORP"). Under the terms of the agreement, GNBF shareholders may elect to receive either $87.68 in cash or 7.3064 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each GNBF share they own. If you own GNBF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gnbf/

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, CLGX shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash for each share of CLGX common stock that they own. If you own CLGX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/clgx/

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CNIG shareholders will receive only $24.75 in cash for each share of CNIG common stock that they hold. If you own CNIG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cnig/

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AEGN shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of AEGN common stock that they hold. If you own AEGN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/aegn/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-gnbf-clgx-cnig-and-aegn-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301265423.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
