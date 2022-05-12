Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CNIGP   US2193873054

CORNING NATURAL GAS HOLDING CORPORATION

(CNIGP)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/26 10:34:16 am EDT
28.65 USD   +0.17%
12:57pCorning Natural Gas Holding Corporation Reports on Quarterly Earnings & Argo Merger Update
GL
09:15aCORNING NATURAL GAS HOLDING CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03/22CORNING NATURAL GAS HOLDING CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation Reports on Quarterly Earnings & Argo Merger Update

05/12/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
CORNING, N.Y., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG) announced consolidated earnings of $2,407,480 or $0.73 per share for its second quarter ended March 31, 2022. This compares to consolidated earnings of $2,269,001 or $0.69 per share for its second quarter ended March 31, 2021. Consolidated earnings for its 2022 fiscal year-to-date were $2,810,707, or $0.87 per share, versus $2,391,109, or $0.74 per share for the same period in 2021. CFO Charles Lenns stated, “The increase in Company earnings for both the second quarter and the 2022 fiscal year-to-date were due to colder weather in fiscal 2022 and the electric and gas rate increases at Pike County Light & Power. These gains were partially offset by losses on investment income and a loss associated with the disposition of property.”

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is not necessarily indicative of expected results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022. Quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions such as temperature variations.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation provides natural gas and electric service to customers in New York and Pennsylvania through its operating subsidiaries Corning Natural Gas, Pike County Light & Power, and Leatherstocking Gas Company. The merger process of our companies with Argo Infrastructure Partners/ACP Crotana Corporation continues on schedule. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission granted approval for the Argo acquisition February 3rd, 2022, and the New York State Public Service Commission is expected to grant final approval in mid to late June 2022. Shareholders will receive letters instructing them how to proceed after the closing occurs.

From time-to-time, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation may produce forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation notes that a variety of factors could cause actual results and experiences to differ materially from anticipated results or other expectations expressed in any forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact: Julie Lewis / 607-936-3755


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35,2 M - -
Net income 2021 1,52 M - -
Net Debt 2021 76,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,3x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 74,5 M 74,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,73x
EV / Sales 2021 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 56,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael I. German President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles A. Lenns Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Henry B. Cook Chairman
Russell S. Miller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthew J. Cook Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORNING NATURAL GAS HOLDING CORPORATION0.00%74
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-30.81%19 967
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.59%14 636
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.69.43%8 489
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-34.96%8 445
UGI CORPORATION-19.12%7 992