Cornish Metals Inc. announced it has commenced the second phase of shaft refurbishment at the project. NCK Shaft Refurbishment and Mine Dewatering Progressing as Planned: Phase 2 of NCK shaft refurbishment has commenced, following the on-schedule installation of a new work platform and main cage modifications, providing a safe and stable work platform that will enable faster replacement of the old shaft timbers with new steel buntons and guides; Mine dewatering continues with the submersible pumps operating at a rate of approximately 300 cubic metres per hour and the water treatment plant operating to specifications; The water level is being maintained at approximately 280 metres below surface, as planned, and the pumping rate is in-line with expected rates for this time of year; South Crofty is not hydrologically connected to neighbouring historic mines and natural groundwater inflows are exactly in-line with pre-dewatering predictions, which were modelled using historic dewatering rates, the known volume of underground voids and the groundwater rebound that was measured after the mine closed in 1998; Shaft refurbishment and mine dewatering is anticipated to reach the 195-fathom level (approximately 350 metres below surface) in fourth quarter-2024 and refurbishment of the 195-fathom pump station and installation of permanent pumps is scheduled to be completed in first quarter-2025; The Company maintains guidance to complete NCK shaft refurbishment and dewatering of South Crofty Mine to the 400-fathom level (approximately 730 metres below surface) in third quarter-2025. Wide Formation Exploration Drilling Programme Completed: The 14-hole /9,000 metre drilling programme testing the Wide Formation target, approximately 1,000m south of the South Crofty mine, is now complete; The programme tested the geometry and the continuity of tin mineralisation within the Wide Formation target over an area measuring 2,500m along strike (northeast to southwest) and 800m downdip (north to south); The Wide Formation structure, located parallel to and between the South Crofty mine workings and the historically mined Great Flat lode, was intersected in all drill holes; All samples have been submitted for analysis and final assay results will be reported when available.