Cornish Metals : Releases Audited Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended January 31, 2022

May 19, 2022

Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on its projects in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has released its annual audited financial statements and management, discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended January 31, 2022. The reports are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.cornishmetals.com).

Highlights for the year ended January 31, 2022 and for the period ending May 17, 2022

(All figures expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

Completion of listing and concurrent financing on AIM in February 2021 raising gross proceeds of £8.2 million ($14.4 million based on closest available exchange rate) to advance the United Downs exploration project and for general working capital purposes (news release dated February 15, 2021);

Conversion of Osisko loan note in February 2021 into two royalty agreements over mineral properties in Cornwall with an accompanying simplified and reduced security package (news release dated February 22, 2021);

Agreements reached for the leasing of additional mineral rights at the South Crofty tin project and surface land surrounding the New Roskear Shaft, and binding heads of terms agreed for the disposal of waste material derived from the dewatering of the South Crofty mine (news release dated March 8, 2021);

Increases in JORC (2012) compliant Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimates of contained tin / tin equivalent by 10.2% and 129.8%, respectively, for the Lower Mine in an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Crofty mine published in June 2021 (news release dated June 9, 2021);

Commencement of phased exploration program at the United Downs exploration project in April 2021 with results from first 3,927 meters of drilling reported to date, with further assay results to be reported when available (news releases dated July 5, 2021, August 30, 2021, November 3, 2021 and December 6, 2021);

Agreement reached for the restructuring of outstanding deferred consideration relating to the acquisition of the South Crofty tin project and associated mineral rights (news releases dated July 1, 2021, October 4, 2021 and November 3, 2021);

Conditional financing announced in March 2022 to raise gross proceeds of up to £40.5 million ($66.8 million based on closest available exchange rate), including a strategic investment by Vision Blue Resources of £25.0 million ($41.2 million), to advance the South Crofty tin project to a potential construction decision, with completion of the financing subject to, among other things, receipt of TSX-V and shareholder approvals (news release dated March 28, 2022); and

Mr. Stephen Gatley appointed as an independent non-executive director to the Board in October 2021.

Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated, "After the successful listing on AIM in early 2021, I am delighted with the progress which the Company has made across a number of fronts. These included the simplification of the Company's capital structure, advancing the exploration program at United Downs, increasing the Mineral Resource Estimate for South Crofty, reaching agreement on the deferred consideration for the Cornish assets and agreeing to the leasing of additional mineral rights at South Crofty.

These initiatives culminated in the announcement of a successful launch of a financing at the end of March which included a strategic investment by Vision Blue Resources. Subject to approvals being received, this financing shall open a new chapter for the Company as South Crofty is advanced towards a potential construction decision.

In the coming months, I look forward to reporting on progress at South Crofty and the substantial benefits this will bring to Cornwall and more widely, the UK mining industry."

Review of activities

Listing on AIM

On February 16, 2021, the Company completed its listing and concurrent financing on AIM issuing 117,226,572 common shares at a price of £0.07 ($0.12), raising gross proceeds of £8,205,860 ($14,434,108 based on the closing exchange rate as at February 12, 2021). The Company's shares continue to be listed and traded on the TSX-V.

The proceeds from the AIM listing are being used to conduct a drill program at the United Downs exploration project to determine the resource potential of a 1,000 meter strike section of the main target area, to conduct initial field work (soil sampling and geophysics and possible drill testing) on other high priority exploration targets within transport distance of the proposed South Crofty process plant, and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the admission of its shares on AIM, the Company, SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP ("SP Angel", the Company's nominated adviser on AIM) and Osisko Development Corporation ("ODV", a significant shareholder of the Company), entered into a Relationship Agreement which governed ODV's conduct as a significant shareholder in the Company. Following exercises of warrants subsequent to the Company's listing on AIM, ODV's shareholding in the Company has since fallen below 20.0%, which has resulted in the termination of the Relationship Agreement.

Conversion of Osisko loan note into royalties

On February 19, 2021, Osisko Gold Royalties Limited ("Osisko") exercised its royalty option and converted its loan note with a face value of $7.17 million into two royalties as follows:

a perpetual 1.5% NSR on the South Crofty tin project; and

a perpetual 0.5% NSR on any other mineral rights held by the Company in Cornwall that do not form part of the South Crofty tin project, (together, the "Royalty Agreements").

In connection with the conversion of the loan note, Osisko agreed to release the comprehensive security package entered into by the Company in January 2018 pursuant to the loan note, and has instead agreed to a reduced security package for the Royalty Agreements. The reduced security package is in practice restricted to the Company's subsidiary, Cornish Minerals Limited (Bermuda), which holds the Company's mineral rights. Liquidated damages also become payable to Osisko in the event of default.

Both royalties become payable from the commencement of production which is defined in the Royalty Agreements. The royalties are payable on all products which include any and all metals, minerals and products or by-products thereof.

Agreement of South Crofty leases and disposal of mine water treatment waste

On March 8, 2021, agreement was reached with Brownfield Investments Limited and Roskear Minerals LLP ("Roskear Minerals") to lease a 1.2 hectare site surrounding New Roskear Shaft in Camborne, Cornwall for up to 23 years. This agreement secures access to the New Roskear Shaft, a 650 meter deep, six meter diameter, vertical shaft in the center of Camborne, which is important for ventilation and secondary access / egress to the South Crofty mine.

Also on March 8, 2021, agreement was reached to lease the mineral rights owned by Roskear Minerals within the South Crofty tin project for up to 25 years. This agreement enables the Company to explore and develop the mineral resources that are contained in the Roskear section of the South Crofty mine. During the 1980s and 1990s, much of the ore mined from the South Crofty mine originated from this part of the mine, and it is considered by the Company to be a key area for delineation of additional mineral resources.

Additionally, a binding heads of terms was agreed on March 8, 2021 with Wheal Jane Limited for the disposal of waste material derived from the treatment of mine water from the South Crofty mine into the Wheal Jane tailings dam located 12 kilometers east of South Crofty. The agreement will become effective when dewatering of the South Crofty mine commences.

On February 4, 2022, agreement was reached with Sir Ferrers Vyvyan of Trelowarren in Cornwall to lease certain mineral rights owned by the Vyvyan family. The mineral lease covers an area of 222 hectares and is valid for 25 years. The lease will enable the Company to explore and mine within all the mineral right areas owned by the Vyvyan family inside the South Crofty mine, and to explore certain other mineral right areas adjacent to the South Crofty mine.

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate released for South Crofty mine

An initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") was prepared in 2016 by P&E Mining Consultants. Since then, additional sampling information has been audited, verified and added to the resource model leading to an updated MRE for the Lower Mine and a re-stated MRE for the Upper Mine using updated metal prices to calculate tin equivalent grades.

An updated MRE for South Crofty mine was released on June 9, 2021 which showed a 10.2% increase in Indicated Mineral Resource to 2.08 million tonnes, grading 1.59% tin, and a 129.8% increase in Inferred Mineral Resource to 1.94 million tonnes, grading 1.67% tin. These figures are for the Lower Mine and are prepared in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).

A summary of the updated MRE is tabulated below: