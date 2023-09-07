Fawzi Hanano Joins as Chief Development Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on its South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has added Mr. Fawzi Hanano to the Company’s executive management team as Chief Development Officer (non-board).

Mr. Hanano is a finance professional with over 20 years of experience in the natural resources sector gained in the mining industry and at global investment banks. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in investor relations, capital markets and corporate strategy. He was previously Head of Investor Relations and Communications at SolGold plc, an LSE and TSX-listed copper and gold developer.

Mr. Hanano’s experience also includes over a dozen years in mining equity research, where he covered global large and small cap miners and underlying commodities at a number of top investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, UBS, HSBC, Macquarie and Berenberg, where he authored proprietary research reports on global base metals and bulk commodity projects that were a primary reference for investors and industry players. Mr. Hanano started his mining sector career at Rio Tinto in 2002 and held roles in business development and strategy within the industrial minerals division. Mr. Hanano holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (Finance) from McGill University.

Mr. Hanano holds 1,000,000 common shares without par value in the Company.

Richard Williams, CEO and Director, stated; “This is another step in the growth of Cornish Metals, expanding the executive management team with someone who has tremendous experience and respect on both the banking and corporate sides of the street. Fawzi’s role will be to increase institutional investor awareness of the progress we are making at South Crofty as we commence dewatering the mine and approach delivery of the South Crofty Feasibility Study, the importance of tin to the energy transition and for responsibly sourced Critical Minerals, as well as planning ahead to future capital raising for project construction.”

Background

South Crofty is a historic, high-grade, underground tin mine that started production in the sixteenth century, and continued operating until its closure in 1998;

The Project possesses Planning Permission for underground mining, valid to 2071, Planning Permission to construct a mine water treatment plant, new processing facilities, all necessary site infrastructure, and an Environmental Permit to dewater the mine;

highest grade tin Mineral Resource globally and benefits from the presence of multiple shafts that can be used for future operations; Tin is a Critical Mineral as defined by the UK, USA, and Canadian governments, with approximately 75% of the tin mined today coming from China, Myanmar and Indonesia;

There is no primary tin production in Europe or North America;

Responsible sourcing of critical minerals and security of supply are key factors in the energy transition and technology growth;

South Crofty benefits from strong local community and regional and national government support. The Project could generate 250 – 300 direct jobs.





ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals is a dual-listed company (AIM and TSX-V: CUSN) focused on advancing the South Crofty high-grade, underground tin project through to delivery of a Feasibility Study, as well as exploring its additional mineral rights, all located in Cornwall, South West England. The former producing South Crofty tin mine is located beneath the towns of Pool and Camborne, and closed in 1998 following over 400 years of continuous production. Since acquiring the project in 2016, Cornish Metals has completed and published maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resources for South Crofty using the vast archive of historical production data and more recent drilling completed between 2007 and 2013. Additionally, Cornish Metals has undertaken extensive pilot-scale water treatment trials and successfully applied for and received the necessary environmental permits to abstract, treat and discharge mine water in order to dewater the mine. Planning permissions for the operation of the mine and re-development of the surface facilities have been secured and construction of the water treatment plant is currently well underway.

An updated Mineral Resource was completed in June 2021 as summarised below:

South Crofty Summary (JORC 2012) Mineral Resource Estimate Area Classification Mass (‘000 tonnes) Grade Contained Tin / Tin Equivalent (‘000 tonnes) Increase in contained Tin / Tin equivalent from 2016 MRE Lower Mine



Indicated 2,084 1.59% Sn 33 10.2% Inferred 1,937 1.67% Sn 32 129.8% Upper Mine



Indicated 277 1.01% SnEq 3 9.5% Inferred 493 0.93% SnEq 5 8.0%



The Mineral Resource Estimate for South Crofty (see news release dated June 9, 2021), is available in a report titled the “South Crofty Tin Project Mineral Resource Update”, dated June 7, 2021, authored by Mr. N. Szebor, CGeol (London), EuroGeol, FGS, of AMC Consultants (UK) Ltd, can be accessed on the Company’s SEDAR page.

The technical information in this news release has been compiled by Mr. Owen Mihalop who has reviewed and takes responsibility for the data and geological interpretation. Mr. Owen Mihalop (MCSM, BSc (Hons), MSc, FGS, MIMMM, CEng) is Chief Operating Officer for Cornish Metals Inc. and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined under the JORC Code (2012) and as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Mihalop consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

