  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Cornish Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUSN   CA21948L1040

CORNISH METALS INC.

(CUSN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:52 2022-11-04 pm EDT
0.2200 CAD    0.00%
News 
Summary

TRADING UPDATES: DeepVerge raises GBP815,000; Rambler defaults payment

11/04/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

DeepVerge PLC - Dublin-based environmental and life science group - Raises GBP815,000 through its broker offer. Explains that it received interest of roughly GBP1 million, but was scaled back to give priority to existing shareholders.

----------

Cornish Metals Inc - Vancouver-based mineral exploration company - Signs a new lease with Roskear Minerals LLP related to the mineral rights located immediately adjacent to the southern boundary of the South Crofty underground permission area in England. Does not disclose financial details. "This lease agreement with Roskear Minerals opens up an area we believe has significant exploration potential, covering a large section of the historic Great Flat Lode, and any other potential zones of tin mineralisation between the Great Flat Lode and South Crofty," CEO Richard Williams comments.

----------

TomCo Energy PLC - London-based oil explorer in the US state of Utah - Extends repayment date for the USD1.0 million loan with Valkour Oil & Gas LLC for its wholly owned subsidiary Greenfield Energy LLC to November 30.

----------

Rambler Metals & Mining PLC - Surrey, England-based copper and gold producer - Says that it made no payment of principal to Newgen Resource Lending Inc on October 31, meaning that an event of default occurred. Ceases to make payments of interest due to Newgen in September 2022. Remains in constructive discussions with Newgen to find a solution to the refinancing or restructuring of the company.

----------

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

