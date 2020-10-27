Cornish Metals : Announces Appointment of John McGloin as Director

CORNISH METALS

Vancouver, October 27, 2020

Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John McGloin to the Board of Directors (the "Board') as a non-executiveDirector.

Mr. McGloin is based in the UK and currently serves as a non-executive Director of Perseus Mining Limited, and Amphi Capital Ltd., a non-executive independent Director of Caledonia Mining Plc., and the non- executive Chairman of Oriole Resources Plc., and is the former Chairman and Chief Executive of Amara Mining.

Mr. McGloin is a geologist and graduate of Camborne School of Mines and worked for many years in Africa within the mining industry before moving into consultancy. He joined Arbuthnot Banking Group following four years at Evolution Securities as their mining analyst. He is also the former Head of Mining at Collins Stewart.

Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated, "We are very pleased that John has agreed to join our Board. He not only has an extensive background in mining but also is very familiar with our flagship South Crofty tin project. This will be extremely valuable as we advance not only the South Crofty tin project, but also additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK."

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals (formerly Strongbow Exploration Inc.) completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin project plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see the Company's news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

The South Crofty project covers the former producing South Crofty tin mine located in Pool, Cornwall. South Crofty mine closed in 1998 following over 400 years of continuous production. Since acquiring the project in 2016, Cornish Metals has completed and published maiden NI 43-101 mineral resources for South Crofty using the vast archive of historical production data and more recent drilling completed between 2007 and 2013. In 2017, Cornish Metals completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment that demonstrated the economic viability of re-opening the mine. Additionally, Cornish Metals has undertaken extensive pilot-scale water treatment trials and successfully applied for and received the necessary environmental permits to abstract, treat and discharge mine water in order to dewater the mine. Planning permissions for the operation of the mine and re-development of the surface facilities have been secured and construction of the water treatment plant foundations commenced. The dewatering pumps, variable speed drives and new high-voltage power supply have been delivered to site.