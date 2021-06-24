Cornish Metals : Releases Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months Ending April 30 2021

June 23, 2021

Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) ('Cornish Metals' or the 'Company'), a mineral exploration and development company focused on its projects in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has released its interim financial statements and management, discussion and analysis ('MD&A') for the three months ended 30 April 2021. The reports are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.cornishmetals.com).

Highlights for the three months ended April 30, 2021 and for the period ending June 23, 2021

Completion of listing and concurrent financing on AIM in February 2021 raising gross proceeds of £8.2 million ($14.4 million based on closest available exchange rate) to advance the United Downs exploration project and for general working capital purposes;

Conversion of Osisko loan note in February 2021 into two royalty agreements over mineral properties in Cornwall with an accompanying simplified and reduced security package;

Agreements reached for the leasing of additional mineral rights at the South Crofty tin project and surface land surrounding the New Roskear Shaft, and binding heads of terms agreed for the disposal of waste material derived from the dewatering of the South Crofty mine;

Commencement of phased exploration program at the United Downs exploration project in April 2021 to initially delineate further the known mineralized structures and conduct in-fill drilling;

Increases in Indicated Resource and Inferred Resource by 10.2% and 129.8%, respectively, for the Lower Mine in updated Mineral Resource Estimate for South Crofty mine published in June 2021 (see news release dated June 9, 2021); and

Financing options continue to be considered to progress the South Crofty tin project.

Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated, 'I am delighted with what the Company has achieved in the last few months - a highly successful listing on AIM which surpassed our expectations, the conversion of the Osisko loan note into two royalties which endorsed the quality of the Company's projects in Cornwall, a substantial increase in mineral resource for South Crofty and the commencement of the exploration programme at United Downs. I look forward to reporting imminently on the initial results of that exploration programme once the assays from the first few drill holes have been assessed.'

'Longer term, we are continuing to assess various financing options to progress South Crofty which remains a key strategic asset for the Company. South Crofty could potentially play a pivotal role in securing a domestic and sustainable source of battery metals as the UK transitions to a low carbon economy.'

Key financial metrics for the first quarter

Three months ended (Expressed in Canadian dollars) 30 April 2021 30 April 2020 Total operating expenses 894,549 401,968 Loss for the period 1,301,049 398,893 Net cash used in operating activities 908,981 291,073 Net cash used in investing activities 762,856 526,047 Net cash provided by financing activities 13,226,816 1,119,335 Cash at end of the financial period 11,511,900 1,609,018

Outlook

The proceeds from the recently completed AIM listing are to be used to conduct a drill program at the United Downs exploration project, to conduct initial field work on other high priority exploration targets within transport distance of South Crofty, and for general working capital purposes. Management believes that, subject to drilling success, the proceeds from the AIM listing will result in the Company being fully funded to the completion of a maiden JORC resource at the United Downs exploration project.

Within 12 to 18 months of the date of the AIM listing, the Company plans to:

Commence an 18 month 9,100 meter initial drilling program at United Downs to advance the project to Inferred Mineral Resource definition, fully funded from the proceeds arising from the AIM listing;

Test three lodes with a 1,000 meter of strike length to a depth of 500 meter in the initial phase. Management believes there are up to seven further mineralized lode structures with a total resource potential of between four million tons and ten million tons;

Subject to the outcome of the initial drilling program, undertake a subsequent in-fill drilling program at United Downs to advance the project to a feasibility study within three years; and

Evaluate other near-surface, high potential, exploration targets within transport distance of the planned processing plant site.

In the longer term, the Company intends to develop the South Crofty tin project as and when economic conditions and cashflows are supportive.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

For additional information please contact:

In North America:

Irene Dorsman at (604) 200 6664.

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 203 470 0470

(Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) Richard Morrison

Charlie Bouverat

Abigail Wayne

Grant Barker

H & P Advisory Limited Tel: +44 207 907 8500

(Joint Broker) Matthew Hasson

Andrew Chubb

Ernest Bell

Blytheweigh Tel: +44 207 138 3204

(Financial PR/IR-London) Tim Blythe

Megan Ray

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Richard D. Williams'

Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward looking statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements', including but not limited to, statements with respect to the continued listing and trading of the Common Shares on the TSX-V and AIM; and the expected commencement of future exploration programs at the United Downs and the South Crofty Mine.

Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions at the time such statements are made, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to receipt of regulatory approvals, risks related to general economic and market conditions; risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and any variants of COVID-19 which may arise; risks related to the availability of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in Mineral Resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations.

Although Cornish Metals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cornish Metals undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ('MAR'), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

