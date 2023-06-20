Coro Energy AGM vote fails to issue shares to pay interest

Coro Energy PLC - Leeds, England-based energy company - Says resolution 6 at its annual general meeting on Tuesday did not pass, meaning will not be in a position to issue further shares in lieu of interest payments for notes. This relates to an election by a debt holder, which hoped to convert interest payments into shares in respect of the company's Luxembourg listed EUR22.5 million 10.0% secured notes.

Executive Chair James Parsons says: "We appreciate the ongoing support of our shareholders, particularly as we approach such a critical time for the business with the long awaited GSA and potential Duyung farm out / sale. We remain excited about the opportunities that lie before us and look forward to updating shareholders on our progress."

Current stock price: 0.20 pence, down 2.7%

12-month change: down 41%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.