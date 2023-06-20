Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Coro Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CORO   GB00BDCFP425

CORO ENERGY PLC

(CORO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:01 2023-06-20 am EDT
0.2050 GBX   -1.20%
02:36pCoro Energy AGM vote fails to issue shares to pay interest
AN
06/15Coro Energy buys Vietnam rooftop solar portfolio
AN
06/15Coro Energy Buys Rooftop Solar Plants in Vietnam for $1.3 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coro Energy AGM vote fails to issue shares to pay interest

06/20/2023 | 02:36pm EDT
Coro Energy PLC - Leeds, England-based energy company - Says resolution 6 at its annual general meeting on Tuesday did not pass, meaning will not be in a position to issue further shares in lieu of interest payments for notes. This relates to an election by a debt holder, which hoped to convert interest payments into shares in respect of the company's Luxembourg listed EUR22.5 million 10.0% secured notes.

Executive Chair James Parsons says: "We appreciate the ongoing support of our shareholders, particularly as we approach such a critical time for the business with the long awaited GSA and potential Duyung farm out / sale. We remain excited about the opportunities that lie before us and look forward to updating shareholders on our progress."

Current stock price: 0.20 pence, down 2.7%

12-month change: down 41%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,05  - -
Net income 2022 -5,48 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,49 M 7,45 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 696 412 441x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart CORO ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Coro Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORO ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Glen Hood Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Ewen Ainsworth Chief Financial Officer
James Parsons Executive Chairman
Michael Carrington Chief Operating Officer
Stephen James Birrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORO ENERGY PLC-21.70%7
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.10.24%28 139
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION4.40%16 905
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.23.98%9 697
GAIL INDIA LIMITED12.44%8 668
APA GROUP-6.69%8 115
