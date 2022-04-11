Coro Energy : Consent Solicitation - Coro Energy PLC - Results Announcement Notice - 11th April 2022

The distribution of this notice in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession this notice comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. The notice is being made only outside the United States to persons other than "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). Nothing in this notice constitutes or contemplates an offer of, an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any security in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

11 April 2022

Coro Energy plc

(incorporated under the laws of England and Wales)

NOTICE

To the Holders of its Outstanding

EUR 11,250,000 Nominal Fixed Rate 10 Percent Redeemable Secured Tranche A Notes due 2024 (XS1961888606)

(the "Tranche A Notes")

and

EUR 11,250,000 Nominal Fixed Rate 10 Percent Redeemable Secured Tranche B Notes due 2024 (XS1961888788)

(the "Tranche B Notes")

(and the Tranche A Notes and the Tranche B Notes together, the "Notes")

On 3 March 2022, Coro Energy plc (the "Issuer") announced an invitation to eligible holders of its outstanding Notes to consider and, if thought fit, approve certain Proposals, being (i) the extension of the maturity of the Notes to 12 April 2024; (ii) certain modifications of Condition 7.1 (Interest Rate and Interest Payment Dates) of the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions"); (iii) the insertion of a new Condition 7A (Conversion of Interest); and (iv) the addition of a new covenant to Condition 5 (Covenants) and a related electronic voting mechanism in the Meeting Provisions, by way of separate extraordinary resolutions of the holders of the Tranche A Notes and the Tranche B Notes (the "Extraordinary Resolutions"), all as further described in the consent solicitation memorandum dated 3 March 2022 (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the holders of the Notes that, at the Meeting of the holders of the Tranche B Notes held at the offices of Fieldfisher LLP, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London, EC4R 3TT, at 10.15 a.m. (London Time) on 25 March 2022 and the adjourned Meeting of the holders of the Tranche A Notes held at the offices of Fieldfisher LLP, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London, EC4R 3TT, at 10.00 a.m. (London Time) on 11 April 2022, access to which for Noteholders that wished to attend in person or appoint a proxy (other than the Information and Tabulation Agent or the Registrar) was granted only via a Microsoft Teams video conference meeting ID that could be obtained from Fieldfisher LLP upon request: (i) the quorum was reached; and (ii) the Extraordinary Resolutions set out in the notice of meetings to the Noteholders dated 3 March 2022 previously notified to Noteholders in accordance with the terms of the Trust Deed were duly passed.

The number of votes cast in favour of the Extraordinary Resolutions was EUR 11,250,000 (representing 100% of the total number of votes cast at the Meeting) in relation to the Tranche B Notes and EUR 5,170,000 (representing 100% of the total number of votes cast at the adjourned Meeting) in relation to the Tranche A Notes.

Supplemental Trust Deed

The Supplemental Trust Deed implementing the Proposals, for which the Extraordinary Resolutions were passed, was executed after the conclusion of the adjourned meeting of the holders of the Tranche A Notes on 11 April 2022.

This notice is given by the Issuer.

Further Information

Further details can be obtained from:

The Information and Tabulation Agent

Idexis Limited

35-37 Ludgate Hill London EC4M 7JN United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 858 0575 Attention: Sarah D'Souza/ Scott Boswell Email: ce@idex-is.com

The information contained within this document is deemed by the Issuer's group (the "Group") to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. Upon the publication of this document via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

