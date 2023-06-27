Coro Energy PLC - Leeds, England-based energy company focused in South East Asia - Wins wind energy service contract from the Philippines Department of Energy. Contract relates to an area of interest for Coro Energy's onshore Oslob Wind Power project in Oslob, Cebu in the Philippines' Central Visayas region. Application has been approved and the WESC formally awarded.

Renewables Managing Director Michael Carrington says: "We are delighted with the award of the Wind Energy Service Contract, which is a significant milestone. We will now proceed with the supply and install of a Met Mast. My thanks go to the Philippines Team who have navigated the process to successful completion in securing the WESC."

Current stock price: 0.24 pence, up 1.5% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 15%

