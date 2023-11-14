Echo Energy PLC - Latin America-focused exploration company - Hires "highly experienced geoscientist" Stephen Birrell as new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Birrell is currently a non-executive director at Coro Energy PLC and Live Co Group PLC, and managing director at Ossian Energy Ltd. He served as a non-executive director at Ascent Resources PLC from 2020 to October this year. Echo's current CEO Martin Hull steps down to become a non-executive director, as does Non-Executive Chair James Parsons. Company promotes Christian Yates, another non-executive director, to chair with immediate effect. Yates says Birrell "brings a wealth of technical and commercial experience...we look forward to leveraging his experience as we look to deliver our strategy."

Current stock price: 0.016 pence, up 6.7% in London on Tuesday afternoon

12-month change: down 93%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

