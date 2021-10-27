Coronado enters into agreement to sell Amonate non-core asset for US$30 Million - Form 8-K

Coronado enters into agreement to sell Amonate non-core asset for US$30 Million

Coronado Global Resources Inc. ("Coronado" or "the Company", ASX: CRN) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Ramaco Resources Inc ("Ramaco") for the sale of its idled Amonate non-core asset for US$30 million in cash.

The transaction includes the sale by Coronado of all existing infrastructure and reserves. Coronado estimates to generate a gain on sale of between US$15 - $20 million once the transaction is complete.

"The sale of the Amonate non-core asset is consistent with our previous messaging and business plans," said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Gerry Spindler. "The consideration of US$30 million in cash will further boost Coronado's liquidity and strengthen the Company's balance sheet while also removing the necessary holding costs associated with maintaining the idle property."

Coronado acquired the Amonate complex from CONSOL Energy Inc. ("CONSOL") as part of the Buchanan mine acquisition in March 2016. After CONSOL re-opened the complex in 2011, it placed the complex under care and maintenance in 2013 due to poor market conditions. Coronado has not operated the Amonate complex since acquisition and classified the asset as held for sale in 2020.

