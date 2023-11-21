CORONATION FUND MANAGERS ANNUAL RESULTS 2023

The year under review was a continuation of the difficult environment that the business has been operating in for the last few years, with anaemic market returns across domestic asset classes reflecting the very weak performance of the South African (SA) economy. Persistent headwinds have negatively impacted the SA savings pool, which has experienced net outflows for over a decade.

Against this unyielding backdrop, we celebrated our 30th birthday this year, which is a significant milestone for an asset management business. We remain a leading investment company and have delivered multi-decade service and investment outperformance for our clients, across all products and geographies.

Close to 95%1 of our portfolios have outperformed their benchmarks since inception, and the performance of all our key portfolios has been particularly encouraging over the last 12 months. Total assets under management (AUM) have increased by 5% year on year (y/y) at R602 billion (30 September 2022: R574 billion) and average AUM was flat y/y at R620 billion (30 September 2022: R621 billion).

Net outflows for the period amounted to 10% of average AUM. This can largely be attributed to both industry-wide outflows from the global emerging markets asset class, as demand declined after a decade of weak performance, and to the contracting SA savings pool. Management believes that outflows from the domestic savings industry will continue as formal employment remains muted, households come under increasing pressure, and investors continue to externalise their savings.

We believe that the relaxation of Regulation 28 is positive for the SA savings industry and investors, broadening the opportunity set and enhancing diversification. We are also confident that it will be positive for our clients and stakeholders, as Coronation is one of the few local firms with proven and established global capabilities across both emerging and developed markets. We therefore believe that we are well positioned for the internationalisation of the local savings industry as a result of over a decade of ongoing investment in the business.

In an industry that is under severe pressure, with many businesses forced to cut costs, we are determined and well-positioned to come strongly through this cycle and therefore continued to invest in our business. Total operating expenses for the 2023 financial year are up 8% y/y (excluding the impact of the tax matter2). Areas of increased investment include client service systems, strengthening our local and global investment capabilities, optimising information systems, data management and cybersecurity, as well as ensuring compliance with a demanding regulatory environment.

Fund management earnings per share (FMEPS) are down 4% when adjusted for the impact of the tax matter (down 57% when including the impact of the tax matter2). We are encouraged that the Constitutional Court has agreed to hear our case and anticipate that any outcome will be in the second half of the 2024 calendar year. This dispute has no material impact on our long-term sustainability, and we remain a well-capitalised and successful business.2

TRANSFORMATION

We operate in a skills-scarce environment, with increasing levels of emigration, and in an industry where the competition for talent is fierce. With this in mind, we remain focused on fostering our culture that attracts and retains exceptional people to ensure that we consistently deliver on our client promise of long-term outperformance.

A sustainable industry is only as strong as the talent it attracts, and we invest significantly in the development of succession planning. We do this through awarding full bursaries to students pursuing careers in finance, and offering internships and graduate development programmes for young professionals, many of whom become permanent employees.

We are a diverse and inclusive company, and this year we are proud to have been awarded first place in the 11th Annual Accenture Gender Mainstreaming Awards in the category of Gender-reporting by JSE-listed Companies for the second consecutive year and first place in the UN-established Women's Empowerment Principles Awards for Transparency and Reporting. We also ranked first for diversity in both the European Pensions Awards and the Irish Pensions Awards.

We are a Level 1 contributor to B-BBEE3, 31% black owned, and R254 billion, representing 42% of total AUM, is managed by experienced black investment professionals. At an employee level, 64% of our employees are black and 51% are women. Key leadership positions continue to be held by black leaders. These include our CEO, CFO, COO, Head of Institutional Business, Head of Fixed Income, Head of Core Equity and Head of Absolute Return.

Extending beyond our business, we have made significant inroads in transforming our industry. Over the years we have established four black-owned financial services companies; provided financial and training support to black brokerages, independent financial advisors and analysts via partnerships with industry participants; and supported black-owned businesses through our Preferential Procurement Policy.

STEWARDSHIP

We have been active stewards of our clients' capital for 30 years and, since the outset, we have taken a long-term view, with the goal of delivering long-term outperformance to the benefit of all stakeholders. As such, while ESG and sustainability have grown more complex over the last decade,