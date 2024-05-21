CORONATION FUND MANAGERS' INTERIM RESULTS 2024

Last year, we celebrated the noteworthy milestone of our 30th birthday, a testament to the resilience of our client-focused operating model and owner-managed culture. Our mission remains unchanged from when we first opened our doors in 1993: to deliver long-term investment outperformance for our clients. As of 31 March 2024, Coronation's Global Houseview Strategy (a Regulation 28-compliant balanced fund) has delivered a since-inception return of 15% per annum. This means that if you had invested R100 000 in October 1993, you would now have R7.2 million, compared to the R5.0 million returned by the benchmark. This is an uplift of almost 50%1 and evidence of the effective application of our single, valuation-driven investment philosophy over time.

Coronation is a focused and independent active asset manager operating in a tough global environment that has seen many firms consolidate or close their doors. Our business has grown organically from a start-up investment boutique to the custodian of R631 billion of assets that we manage on behalf of millions of South Africans and a range of high-quality international institutional investors.

Our large, stable investment team is fully integrated across global markets, and we are one of a small group of local firms that can offer clients access to a well-established offshore capability that spans developed and emerging markets across the major asset classes.

The complexities and uncertainties at play in the global operating environment continue to deepen, while in South Africa, we face a unique set of economic challenges. In the six months under review, global equity markets delivered strong returns, while SA equity market returns remained relatively anaemic. Despite these considerable headwinds, Coronation has delivered exceptional multi-decade outperformance across our fund range, with close to 95% of our portfolios2 delivering since-inception alpha to investors, while short-term performance is also highly encouraging.

For the six months under review, total assets under management (AUM) have increased by 5% to R631 billion (30 September 2023: R602 billion) and average AUM was flat at R619 billion when compared to R618 billion as at 31 March 2023.

Net outflows for the period were in line with our expectations at 4% of average AUM. This is largely due to the weak SA savings industry, to which Coronation is significantly exposed. It also reflects the experience of the broader industry, as active asset managers around the world experience persistent net outflows. We expect that the domestic savings industry will continue to contract, as South Africa struggles to kickstart economic growth, formal employment remains stagnant, and households remain under pressure, exacerbated by the ongoing externalisation of both retirement and discretionary savings. We also expect a near-term uptick in industry-wide outflows once the new two-pot retirement system comes into play. However, we believe that this reform is positive for South African savers and the local savings industry over the long term.

Total operating expenses, excluding the impact of the tax matter, are up by 5% year on year. While we manage costs meticulously, we also need to look to the future and will continue to invest in our businesses to ensure that we use our scale and expertise to amplify our ability to compete globally. Areas of consistent investment include client service systems, resources to strengthen both our local and global investment capabilities, optimising information and technology systems and data management, and ensuring high standards of compliance in a demanding global regulatory environment.

We are pleased to note that fund management earnings per share (FMEPS) were 185.8 cents as at 31 March 2024 (194.7 cents excluding the impact of the tax matter3) on the back of improved revenues and our enduring focus on expense management. The tax matter3 was heard by the Constitutional Court on 13 February 2024 and we await its judgment.

TRANSFORMATION AND DIVERSITY

Our stakeholders and clients will know that the transformation of our own business and the broader industry has been a key driver of our business from the start. We are proud of the significant contribution we have made to the transformation of our industry over the past three decades.

We have maintained our Level 1 contributor status to B-BBEE4 since 2021, and we are 31% black- owned4, with R263 billion (42% of total AUM) managed by black investment professionals. Of our SA-based employees, 64% are black and 50% are women. Key leadership positions are held by black leaders, including our CEO, CFO, COO, Global Head of Institutional Business, Head of Fixed Interest, Head of Core Equity and Head of Absolute Return.