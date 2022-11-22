Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Coronation Fund Managers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CML   ZAE000047353

CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LIMITED

(CML)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-20
34.08 ZAR   -1.47%
01:46aCoronation Fund Managers : Annual results presentation
PU
01:06aCoronation Fund Managers : Reviewed annual results
PU
09/19Coronation Fund Managers Limited(JSE:CML) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coronation Fund Managers : ANNUAL RESULTS PRESENTATION

11/22/2022 | 01:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Reviewed

Annual Results

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

22 November 2022

Anton Pillay, CEO

Mary-Anne Musekiwa, CFO

Agenda

Economic & market overview Business update

Financial update Questions Annexure

Economic & market overview

A polycrisis is driving volatility & uncertainty

GEOPOLITICS & INFLATION RESPONSE HAMPER POST-PANDEMIC RECOVERY

Local asset

management industry

SA economy - low

facing sluggish SA

levels of investment

economy, shrinking

& growth, SOEs,

savings pool &

unemployment

impact of Reg 28

Global economies

impacted by war,

energy crisis in

Europe, Chinese

policy & growth,

Covid-19,

polarisation

Global equity

markets sharply

down - asset class

correlation

Geopolitical tensions,

inflation & interest rates, recessionary pressures

Globally, active asset managers challenged by: flows, asset valuations, tighter regulation

4

Business update

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coronation Fund Managers Limited published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 06:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 313 M - -
Net income 2021 1 707 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 9,38%
Capitalization 11 921 M 689 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,39x
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coronation Fund Managers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anton Clarence Pillay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mary-Anne Musekiwa CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Alexandra Watson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Llewellyn Smith Chief Operating Officer
Karl Francis Leinberger Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LIMITED-35.14%689
BLACKROCK, INC.-20.96%108 232
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-21.63%70 464
UBS GROUP AG6.49%58 507
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.28%36 017
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.8.96%34 979