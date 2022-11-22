Coronation Fund Managers : ANNUAL RESULTS PRESENTATION

2022 Reviewed
Annual Results
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
22 November 2022
Anton Pillay, CEO
Mary-Anne Musekiwa, CFO
Agenda
Economic & market overview Business update
Financial update Questions Annexure
Economic & market overview
A polycrisis is driving volatility & uncertainty
GEOPOLITICS & INFLATION RESPONSE HAMPER POST-PANDEMIC RECOVERY
Local asset
management industry
SA economy - low
facing sluggish SA
levels of investment
economy, shrinking
& growth, SOEs,
savings pool &
unemployment
impact of Reg 28
Global economies
impacted by war,
energy crisis in
Europe, Chinese
policy & growth,
Covid-19,
polarisation
Global equity
markets sharply
down - asset class
correlation
Geopolitical tensions,
inflation & interest rates, recessionary pressures
Globally, active asset managers challenged by: flows, asset valuations, tighter regulation
4
Business update
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Coronation Fund Managers Limited published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 06:45:02 UTC.