    CML   ZAE000047353

CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LIMITED

(CML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coronation Fund Managers : Dealings In Securities By CFM Deferred Remuneration Trust

03/03/2022 | 07:21am EST
Dealings In Securities By CFM Deferred Remuneration Trust

CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1973/009318/06)
Share code: CML
ISIN: ZAE000047353
LEI: 3789001BC9A294E6FF77
("Coronation")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY CFM DEFERRED REMUNERATION TRUST

In terms of paragraph 3.92 read with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of
the JSE Limited ("Listings Requirements"), disclosure is hereby made that the CFM Deferred
Remuneration Trust ("Trust") has notified Coronation of its on-market purchase of
719 447 Coronation ordinary shares. The relevant details are set out below:

DATES OF TRANSACTIONS                            24 February 2022              (1)
                                                 25 February 2022              (2)

PRICE PER SECURITY (CENTS)                       High: 4 575                   (1)
                                                 Low:  4 544
                                                 VWAP: 4 568.77

                                                 High: 4 715                   (2)
                                                 Low:  4 570
                                                 VWAP: 4 642.11

NUMBER OF SECURITIES TRANSACTED                  410 265                       (1)

                                                 309 182                       (2)

TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES                   R18 744 064.24                (1)
TRANSACTED
                                                 R14 352 568.54                (2)

Clearance for the above was obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings
Requirements.

Cape Town
3 March 2022

Sponsor
PSG Capital

Date: 03-03-2022 02:15:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Coronation Fund Managers Limited published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 12:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 313 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2021 1 707 M 111 M 111 M
Net cash 2021 1 333 M 86,6 M 86,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 9,38%
Capitalization 15 902 M 1 033 M 1 033 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,39x
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coronation Fund Managers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anton Clarence Pillay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mary-Anne Musekiwa CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Alexandra Watson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Llewellyn Smith Chief Operating Officer
Karl Francis Leinberger Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LIMITED-13.48%1 033
BLACKROCK, INC.-19.39%112 213
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-9.54%85 696
UBS GROUP AG-2.01%59 306
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.23%42 083
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-14.26%38 958