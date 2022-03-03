Coronation Fund Managers : Dealings In Securities By CFM Deferred Remuneration Trust

Dealings In Securities By CFM Deferred Remuneration Trust CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1973/009318/06) Share code: CML ISIN: ZAE000047353 LEI: 3789001BC9A294E6FF77 ("Coronation") DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY CFM DEFERRED REMUNERATION TRUST In terms of paragraph 3.92 read with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited ("Listings Requirements"), disclosure is hereby made that the CFM Deferred Remuneration Trust ("Trust") has notified Coronation of its on-market purchase of 719 447 Coronation ordinary shares. The relevant details are set out below: DATES OF TRANSACTIONS 24 February 2022 (1) 25 February 2022 (2) PRICE PER SECURITY (CENTS) High: 4 575 (1) Low: 4 544 VWAP: 4 568.77 High: 4 715 (2) Low: 4 570 VWAP: 4 642.11 NUMBER OF SECURITIES TRANSACTED 410 265 (1) 309 182 (2) TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES R18 744 064.24 (1) TRANSACTED R14 352 568.54 (2) Clearance for the above was obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements. Cape Town 3 March 2022 Sponsor PSG Capital Date: 03-03-2022 02:15:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.