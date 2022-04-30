CORONATION INSURANCE : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

Coronation Insurance Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

the period ended 31 March 2022

CORONATION INSURANCE PLC

INTRODUCTION

Coronation Insurance Plc's audited Interim Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements. These financial statements contain extract of the audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Due to rounding numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

We confirmed that Coronation Insurance Plc has:

a. adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and provisions of Rule 17.15(d) of the Listings Rules;

b. made specific enquiry of all directors and hereby confirm that its directors have complied with the required standard set out in the Listings Rules and in the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors

In line with the provisions of Rule 2.2 of the Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, the shareholding pattern of the Company is disclosed at page 3 of the unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31st March, 2022.

We confirm that the Company's free float is in compliance with the Exchange's free float requirements for the Main Board on which the Company is listed

Analysis of shareholders

The shareholding pattern of the Company as at March 31st 2022 is as stated below:

31 March 2022

Range Number of Shareholders No. of shares held % of number of shareholders % of number of shares held 1 - 1,000 651,181 127,929,478 79.30 0.53 1,001 - 5,000 123,488 264,319,384 15.04 1.10 5,001 - 10,000 21,237 153,981,427 2.59 0.64 10,001 - 50,000 19,807 405,873,419 2.41 1.69 50,001 - 100,000 2,550 176,136,793 0.31 0.73 100,001 - 500,000 2,145 433,164,178 0.26 1.81 500,001 - 1,000,000 322 232,219,771 0.04 0.97 1,000,001 - 5,000,000 326 631,337,817 0.04 2.63 5,000,001 - 10,000,000 49 340,399,428 0.01 1.42 10,000,001 - 50,000,000 41 825,023,995 0.00 3.44 50,000,001 - 100,000,000 10 771,039,371 0.00 3.21 100,000,001 - 500,000,000 7 1,188,668,158 0.00 4.95 500,000,001 - 1,000,000,000 2 1,373,723,049 0.00 5.73 1,000,000,001 - 5,000,000,000 2 2,261,492,220 0.00 9.43 5,000,000,001 & Above 2 14,806,371,018 0.00 61.71 821,169 23,991,679,506 100.00 100.00

Coronation Insurance Plc

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020

Consolidated and Seperate Statements of Financial Position

Group Group Company Company 2022 2021 2022 2021 31-Mar 31-Dec 31-Mar 31-Dec N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Notes ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 9 6,522,649 2,409,304 6,248,623 3,427,778 Financial assets at fair value through OCI 10 10,037,352 14,711,696 1,940,242 1,996,967 Trade receivables 11 224,874 70,181 188,394 209,908 Reinsurance assets 12 6,119,315 4,868,100 5,690,297 4,341,349 Deferred acquisition cost 13 281,075 410,093 522,411 153,961 Other receivables & prepayments 14 493,077 692,201 724,780 240,469 Investment property 17 79,430 80,480 79,430 79,430 Investment in associates 15 11,355,718 11,199,306 5,423,440 5,423,440 Investment in subsidiaries 16 - - 9,259,506 9,259,506 Intangible assets 19 724,228 513,106 263,854 303,044 Property and equipment 18 3,408,649 3,451,949 3,215,804 3,202,120 Right of use asset 14b 132,908 151,758 - - Current income tax asset 14 - 31,996 - - Deferred tax asset 23a 438,322 438,322 438,322 438,322 Statutory deposit 20 725,064 695,070 300,000 300,000 TOTAL ASSETS 40,542,662 39,723,562 34,295,102 29,376,294 LIABILITIES Insurance contract liabilities 25 13,676,082 10,904,867 10,285,619 9,253,262 Investment contract liabilities 26 1,059,202 1,120,526 - - Trade payables 21 380,145 201,665 242,524 212,156 Other payables 22 2,697,770 2,268,485 5,288,032 2,244,026 Lease liability 22b 84,526 83,163 911,274 911,274 Current income tax 24 131,953 176,000 10,183 10,183 TOTAL LIABILITIES 18,029,678 14,754,706 16,737,632 12,630,902 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners Share capital 27 11,995,952 11,995,952 11,995,952 11,995,952 Share premium 28 4,612,938 4,612,938 4,612,938 4,612,938 Contingency reserves 29 3,658,810 3,311,312 3,148,969 2,989,058 Other reserves 30 956,679 2,549,744 774,578 736,329 Retained earnings 31 1,288,604 2,498,910 (2,974,968) (3,588,886) TOTAL EQUITY 22,512,984 24,968,856 17,557,470 16,745,391 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 40,542,662 39,723,562 34,295,102 29,376,294

These financial statements were approved by the board of directors (BOD) on 28th April 2022 and signed on behalf of the board of directors by the directors listed below:

Mutiu Sunmonu

FRC/2014/IODN/00000006187

Chairman

Olamide Olajolo FRC/2013/CIIN/00000000877 Managing Director

The statement of significant accounting policies and the accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Coronation Insurance Plc Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

(All amounts in Naira thousands unless otherwise stated)

Net fair value gain/(loss) on AFS financial asset

Gross written premium 1a

Movement in Unearned premium 1b

Gross premium income

Reinsurance expenses 1c

Net premium Income 1

Fees and commission income 3

Net underwriting income

Claims Paid 2a

Movement in Outstanding Claims 2b

Claims expense recoverable 2c

Net claims expenses 2

Underwriting expenses 4

Increase in individual life fund 1b

Total underwriting expenses

Total underwriting profit

Investment income 5a

Net realized gain on financial assets 5b

Net FV Gain/Loss on Financial Asset 5b

HPrFoTfi@t oFnVdTePpLosit administered contracts 5f

Other operating income 6

Total investment and other income

Net income

Impairment on other assets Impairment on financial assets (ECL) Employee benefit expenses

Other operating expenses Total operating expenses

Operating profit

Share of Profit of Associate Profit before tax

Income tax Profit after tax

Other Comprehensive Income, net of tax:

Exch. Diff. on translation of foreign operation

Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Associate

Total Other Comprehensive IncomeTotal comprehensive income/loss

Basic Earning Per Share (Kobo)

GROUP

12 & 14 7 8 7

Note

5d

5e

2022

3 Months Mar

N'000 7,609,812 (2,859,658) 4,750,153 (1,321,901) 3,428,252 276,591 3,704,843

(1,724,511)

(1,356,525)

634,589 2,982,907 - - - (271,138) (1,388,791)

(1,659,930)

2,348,318

1,322,978 (377,891) 945,087 (134,946) 810,141

925,099 211,988 (587,424)

(768,028)

(299,106)

333,794 -

283,995

- 400,201

101,095

911,236

16,838

(1,072)

(39)

3

-

3 Months Mar

N'000 5,228,398 (1,768,410) 3,459,988 (1,142,886) 2,317,103 228,154 2,545,257

(1,638,535)

(1,252,627) (587,424)

(1,789,408)

1,675,060 - - - (282,711) (1,075,781)

(1,358,491)

2021

(535,686) (768,028)

(293,936)

(593,544)

(887,480)

(248,119)

244,607 925,099

141,300 211,988

(1,094) (1,072)

755,849

418,742 - 1 32,408

468,060 283,995

919,211 634,589

2021

YTD MAR

N'000 5,228,398 (1,768,410) 3,459,988 (1,142,886) 2,317,103 228,154 2,545,257

(1,638,535)

244,607 141,300 (1,252,627)

(535,686)

(1,094)

(1,789,408)

755,849

418,742 - 1 32,408 468,060

919,211

1,675,060 - - - (282,711) (1,075,781)

(1,358,491)

316,569 342,545 659,114 (19,753) 639,362

316,569 342,545 659,114 (19,753) 639,362

-

-

-

-

(293,936)

(593,544)

(887,480)

(248,119)

3

3