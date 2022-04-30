Log in
    WAPIC   NGWAPIC00004

CORONATION INSURANCE PLC

(WAPIC)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-28
0.4400 NGN   +2.33%
CORONATION INSURANCE : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
03/03CORONATION INSURANCE : Press release
PU
01/30CORONATION INSURANCE : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
CORONATION INSURANCE : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

04/30/2022 | 09:17am EDT
Coronation Insurance Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

the period ended 31 March 2022

CORONATION INSURANCE PLC

INTRODUCTION

Coronation Insurance Plc's audited Interim Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements. These financial statements contain extract of the audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Due to rounding numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

We confirmed that Coronation Insurance Plc has:

a. adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and provisions of Rule 17.15(d) of the Listings Rules;

b. made specific enquiry of all directors and hereby confirm that its directors have complied with the required standard set out in the Listings Rules and in the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors

In line with the provisions of Rule 2.2 of the Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, the shareholding pattern of the Company is disclosed at page 3 of the unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31st March, 2022.

We confirm that the Company's free float is in compliance with the Exchange's free float requirements for the Main Board on which the Company is listed

Analysis of shareholders

The shareholding pattern of the Company as at March 31st 2022 is as stated below:

31 March 2022

Range

Number of Shareholders

No. of shares held

% of number of shareholders

% of number of shares held

1 - 1,000

651,181

127,929,478

79.30

0.53

1,001 - 5,000

123,488

264,319,384

15.04

1.10

5,001 - 10,000

21,237

153,981,427

2.59

0.64

10,001 - 50,000

19,807

405,873,419

2.41

1.69

50,001 - 100,000

2,550

176,136,793

0.31

0.73

100,001 - 500,000

2,145

433,164,178

0.26

1.81

500,001 - 1,000,000

322

232,219,771

0.04

0.97

1,000,001 - 5,000,000

326

631,337,817

0.04

2.63

5,000,001 - 10,000,000

49

340,399,428

0.01

1.42

10,000,001 - 50,000,000

41

825,023,995

0.00

3.44

50,000,001 - 100,000,000

10

771,039,371

0.00

3.21

100,000,001 - 500,000,000

7

1,188,668,158

0.00

4.95

500,000,001 - 1,000,000,000

2

1,373,723,049

0.00

5.73

1,000,000,001 - 5,000,000,000

2

2,261,492,220

0.00

9.43

5,000,000,001 & Above

2

14,806,371,018

0.00

61.71

821,169

23,991,679,506

100.00

100.00

Coronation Insurance Plc

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020

Consolidated and Seperate Statements of Financial Position

Group

Group

Company

Company

2022

2021

2022

2021

31-Mar

31-Dec

31-Mar

31-Dec

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Notes

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

9

6,522,649

2,409,304

6,248,623

3,427,778

Financial assets at fair value through OCI

10

10,037,352

14,711,696

1,940,242

1,996,967

Trade receivables

11

224,874

70,181

188,394

209,908

Reinsurance assets

12

6,119,315

4,868,100

5,690,297

4,341,349

Deferred acquisition cost

13

281,075

410,093

522,411

153,961

Other receivables & prepayments

14

493,077

692,201

724,780

240,469

Investment property

17

79,430

80,480

79,430

79,430

Investment in associates

15

11,355,718

11,199,306

5,423,440

5,423,440

Investment in subsidiaries

16

-

-

9,259,506

9,259,506

Intangible assets

19

724,228

513,106

263,854

303,044

Property and equipment

18

3,408,649

3,451,949

3,215,804

3,202,120

Right of use asset

14b

132,908

151,758

-

-

Current income tax asset

14

-

31,996

-

-

Deferred tax asset

23a

438,322

438,322

438,322

438,322

Statutory deposit

20

725,064

695,070

300,000

300,000

TOTAL ASSETS

40,542,662

39,723,562

34,295,102

29,376,294

LIABILITIES

Insurance contract liabilities

25

13,676,082

10,904,867

10,285,619

9,253,262

Investment contract liabilities

26

1,059,202

1,120,526

-

-

Trade payables

21

380,145

201,665

242,524

212,156

Other payables

22

2,697,770

2,268,485

5,288,032

2,244,026

Lease liability

22b

84,526

83,163

911,274

911,274

Current income tax

24

131,953

176,000

10,183

10,183

TOTAL LIABILITIES

18,029,678

14,754,706

16,737,632

12,630,902

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners

Share capital

27

11,995,952

11,995,952

11,995,952

11,995,952

Share premium

28

4,612,938

4,612,938

4,612,938

4,612,938

Contingency reserves

29

3,658,810

3,311,312

3,148,969

2,989,058

Other reserves

30

956,679

2,549,744

774,578

736,329

Retained earnings

31

1,288,604

2,498,910

(2,974,968)

(3,588,886)

TOTAL EQUITY

22,512,984

24,968,856

17,557,470

16,745,391

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

40,542,662

39,723,562

34,295,102

29,376,294

These financial statements were approved by the board of directors (BOD) on 28th April 2022 and signed on behalf of the board of directors by the directors listed below:

Mutiu Sunmonu

FRC/2014/IODN/00000006187

Chairman

Olamide Olajolo FRC/2013/CIIN/00000000877 Managing Director

The statement of significant accounting policies and the accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

45

Coronation Insurance Plc Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

(All amounts in Naira thousands unless otherwise stated)

Net fair value gain/(loss) on AFS financial asset

Gross written premium 1a

Movement in Unearned premium 1b

Gross premium income

Reinsurance expenses 1c

Net premium Income 1

Fees and commission income 3

Net underwriting income

Claims Paid 2a

Movement in Outstanding Claims 2b

Claims expense recoverable 2c

Net claims expenses 2

Underwriting expenses 4

Increase in individual life fund 1b

Total underwriting expenses

Total underwriting profit

Investment income 5a

Net realized gain on financial assets 5b

Net FV Gain/Loss on Financial Asset 5b

HPrFoTfi@t oFnVdTePpLosit administered contracts 5f

Other operating income 6

Total investment and other income

Net income

Impairment on other assets Impairment on financial assets (ECL) Employee benefit expenses

Other operating expenses Total operating expenses

Operating profit

Share of Profit of Associate Profit before tax

Income tax Profit after tax

Other Comprehensive Income, net of tax:

Exch. Diff. on translation of foreign operation

Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Associate

Total Other Comprehensive IncomeTotal comprehensive income/loss

Basic Earning Per Share (Kobo)

GROUP

12 & 14 7 8 7

Note

5d

5e

2022

3 Months Mar

N'000 7,609,812 (2,859,658) 4,750,153 (1,321,901) 3,428,252 276,591 3,704,843

(1,724,511)

(1,356,525)

634,589 2,982,907 - - - (271,138) (1,388,791)

(1,659,930)

2,348,318

1,322,978 (377,891) 945,087 (134,946) 810,141

925,099 211,988 (587,424)

(768,028)

(299,106)

333,794 -

283,995

- 400,201

101,095

911,236

16,838

(1,072)

(39)

3

-

3 Months Mar

N'000 5,228,398 (1,768,410) 3,459,988 (1,142,886) 2,317,103 228,154 2,545,257

(1,638,535)

(1,252,627) (587,424)

(1,789,408)

1,675,060 - - - (282,711) (1,075,781)

(1,358,491)

2021

(535,686) (768,028)

(293,936)

(593,544)

(887,480)

(248,119)

244,607 925,099

141,300 211,988

(1,094) (1,072)

755,849

418,742 - 1 32,408

468,060 283,995

919,211 634,589

2021

YTD MAR

N'000 5,228,398 (1,768,410) 3,459,988 (1,142,886) 2,317,103 228,154 2,545,257

(1,638,535)

244,607 141,300 (1,252,627)

(535,686)

(1,094)

(1,789,408)

755,849

418,742 - 1 32,408 468,060

919,211

1,675,060 - - - (282,711) (1,075,781)

(1,358,491)

316,569 342,545 659,114 (19,753) 639,362

316,569 342,545 659,114 (19,753) 639,362

-

-

-

-

(293,936)

(593,544)

(887,480)

(248,119)

3

3

COMPANY

2022

3 Months Mar

N'000 5,136,558

(1,831,378)

2021

3 Months Mar

N'000 2,954,690

(843,088)

2022

YTD MAR

N'000 5,136,558 (1,831,378)

2021

YTD MAR

N'000 2,954,690 (843,088)

3,305,180 (873,053)

2,111,603 (798,272)

3,305,180 (873,053)

2,111,603 (798,272)

2,432,127 171,027

1,313,330 150,625

2,432,127 171,027

1,313,330 150,625

2,603,155

1,463,956

2,603,155

1,463,956

(1,107,347)

949,185 (163,758)

(907,463) 388,273 (80,986)

(1,107,347)

949,185 (163,758)

(907,463) 388,273 (80,986)

(321,920)

(561,607)

-

(600,175)

(384,716)

-

(321,920)

(561,607)

-

(600,175)

(384,716)

-

(883,528)

(984,891)

(883,528)

(984,891)

1,719,627

479,064

1,719,627

479,064

89,882 - (39)

- (361)

89,482

45,461

99,788

1 -

242,989

388,239

89,882 - (39)

- (361)

89,482

45,461

99,788

1 -

242,989

388,239

1,809,109

867,303

1,809,109

867,303

- - -

(134,332) (875,222)

- - -

(149,828) (631,263)

- - -

(134,332) (875,222)

- - -

(149,828) (631,263)

(1,009,554)

(781,091)

(1,009,554)

(781,091)

799,556

86,212

799,556

86,212

799,556 -

86,212 (5,279)

799,556 -

86,212 (5,279)

799,556

80,933

799,556

80,933

-

- 38,249

-

-

(151,275)

-

- 38,249

-

-

(151,275)

38,249

(151,275)

38,249

(151,275)

837,805

(70,343)

837,805

(70,343)

0

0

0

0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wapic Insurance plc published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 13:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
