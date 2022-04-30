CORONATION INSURANCE : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
Coronation Insurance Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements
the period ended 31 March 2022
CORONATION INSURANCE PLC
INTRODUCTION
Coronation Insurance Plc's audited Interim Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of theNigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements. These financial statements containextract of the audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' its interpretationissued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Due to rounding numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
We confirmed that Coronation Insurance Plc has:
a. adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and provisions of Rule 17.15(d) of the Listings Rules;
b. made specific enquiry of all directors and hereby confirm that its directors have complied with the required standard set out in the Listings Rules and in the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors
In line with the provisions of Rule 2.2 of the Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, the shareholding pattern of the Company is disclosed at page 3 of the unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31st March, 2022.
We confirm that the Company's free float is in compliance with the Exchange's free float requirements for the Main Board on which the Company is listed
Analysis of shareholders
The shareholding pattern of the Company as at March 31st 2022 is as stated below:
31 March 2022
Range
Number of Shareholders
No. of shares held
% of number of shareholders
% of number of shares held
1 - 1,000
651,181
127,929,478
79.30
0.53
1,001 - 5,000
123,488
264,319,384
15.04
1.10
5,001 - 10,000
21,237
153,981,427
2.59
0.64
10,001 - 50,000
19,807
405,873,419
2.41
1.69
50,001 - 100,000
2,550
176,136,793
0.31
0.73
100,001 - 500,000
2,145
433,164,178
0.26
1.81
500,001 - 1,000,000
322
232,219,771
0.04
0.97
1,000,001 - 5,000,000
326
631,337,817
0.04
2.63
5,000,001 - 10,000,000
49
340,399,428
0.01
1.42
10,000,001 - 50,000,000
41
825,023,995
0.00
3.44
50,000,001 - 100,000,000
10
771,039,371
0.00
3.21
100,000,001 - 500,000,000
7
1,188,668,158
0.00
4.95
500,000,001 - 1,000,000,000
2
1,373,723,049
0.00
5.73
1,000,000,001 - 5,000,000,000
2
2,261,492,220
0.00
9.43
5,000,000,001 & Above
2
14,806,371,018
0.00
61.71
821,169
23,991,679,506
100.00
100.00
Coronation Insurance Plc
Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020
Consolidated and Seperate Statements of Financial Position
Group
Group
Company
Company
2022
2021
2022
2021
31-Mar
31-Dec
31-Mar
31-Dec
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Notes
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
9
6,522,649
2,409,304
6,248,623
3,427,778
Financial assets at fair value through OCI
10
10,037,352
14,711,696
1,940,242
1,996,967
Trade receivables
11
224,874
70,181
188,394
209,908
Reinsurance assets
12
6,119,315
4,868,100
5,690,297
4,341,349
Deferred acquisition cost
13
281,075
410,093
522,411
153,961
Other receivables & prepayments
14
493,077
692,201
724,780
240,469
Investment property
17
79,430
80,480
79,430
79,430
Investment in associates
15
11,355,718
11,199,306
5,423,440
5,423,440
Investment in subsidiaries
16
-
-
9,259,506
9,259,506
Intangible assets
19
724,228
513,106
263,854
303,044
Property and equipment
18
3,408,649
3,451,949
3,215,804
3,202,120
Right of use asset
14b
132,908
151,758
-
-
Current income tax asset
14
-
31,996
-
-
Deferred tax asset
23a
438,322
438,322
438,322
438,322
Statutory deposit
20
725,064
695,070
300,000
300,000
TOTAL ASSETS
40,542,662
39,723,562
34,295,102
29,376,294
LIABILITIES
Insurance contract liabilities
25
13,676,082
10,904,867
10,285,619
9,253,262
Investment contract liabilities
26
1,059,202
1,120,526
-
-
Trade payables
21
380,145
201,665
242,524
212,156
Other payables
22
2,697,770
2,268,485
5,288,032
2,244,026
Lease liability
22b
84,526
83,163
911,274
911,274
Current income tax
24
131,953
176,000
10,183
10,183
TOTAL LIABILITIES
18,029,678
14,754,706
16,737,632
12,630,902
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners
Share capital
27
11,995,952
11,995,952
11,995,952
11,995,952
Share premium
28
4,612,938
4,612,938
4,612,938
4,612,938
Contingency reserves
29
3,658,810
3,311,312
3,148,969
2,989,058
Other reserves
30
956,679
2,549,744
774,578
736,329
Retained earnings
31
1,288,604
2,498,910
(2,974,968)
(3,588,886)
TOTAL EQUITY
22,512,984
24,968,856
17,557,470
16,745,391
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
40,542,662
39,723,562
34,295,102
29,376,294
These financial statements were approved by the board of directors (BOD) on 28th April 2022 and signed on behalf of the board of directors by the directors listed below:
Mutiu Sunmonu
FRC/2014/IODN/00000006187
Chairman
Olamide Olajolo FRC/2013/CIIN/00000000877 Managing Director
The statement of significant accounting policies and the accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Coronation Insurance Plc Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss
(All amounts in Naira thousands unless otherwise stated)
