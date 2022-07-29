CORONATION INSURANCE : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
07/29/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Coronation Insurance Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements the period ended 30 June 2022
CORONATION INSURANCE PLC
INTRODUCTION
Coronation Insurance Plc's audited Interim Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements. These financial statements contain extract of the audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Due to rounding numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
We confirmed that Coronation Insurance Plc has:
adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and provisions of Rule 17.15(d) of the Listings Rules;
made specific enquiry of all directors and hereby confirm that its directors have complied with the required standard set out in the Listings Rules and in the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors
In line with the provisions of Rule 2.2 of the Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, the shareholding pattern of the Company is disclosed at page 3 of the unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th June, 2022.
We confirm that the Company's free float is in compliance with the Exchange's free float requirements for the Main Board on which the Company is listed
Analysis of shareholders
The shareholding pattern of the Company as at June 30th 2022 is as stated below:
30 June 2022
% of number
% of
Number of
of
number of
Range
Shareholders
No. of shares held
shareholders
shares held
1 - 1,000
651,181
127,929,478
79.30
0.53
1,001 - 5,000
123,488
264,319,384
15.04
1.10
5,001 - 10,000
21,237
153,981,427
2.59
0.64
10,001 - 50,000
19,807
405,873,419
2.41
1.69
50,001 - 100,000
2,550
176,136,793
0.31
0.73
100,001 - 500,000
2,145
433,164,178
0.26
1.81
500,001 - 1,000,000
322
232,219,771
0.04
0.97
1,000,001 - 5,000,000
326
631,337,817
0.04
2.63
5,000,001 - 10,000,000
49
340,399,428
0.01
1.42
10,000,001 - 50,000,000
41
825,023,995
0.00
3.44
50,000,001 - 100,000,000
10
771,039,371
0.00
3.21
100,000,001 - 500,000,000
7
1,188,668,158
0.00
4.95
500,000,001 - 1,000,000,000
2
1,373,723,049
0.00
5.73
1,000,000,001 - 5,000,000,000
2
2,261,492,220
0.00
9.43
5,000,000,001 & Above
2
14,806,371,018
0.00
61.71
821,169
23,991,679,506
100.00
100.00
Coronation Insurance Plc
Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
for the year ended 31 December 2020
Consolidated and Seperate Statements of Financial Position
Group
Group
Company
Company
2022
2021
2022
2021
30-Jun
31-Dec
30-Jun
31-Dec
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Notes
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
9
9,077,715
7,058,446
6,782,304
4,221,508
Financial assets
10
11,060,522
9,727,384
2,709,495
1,879,313
Trade receivables
11
440,937
184,633
394,588
178,560
Reinsurance assets
12
5,849,525
5,548,949
3,925,898
4,110,000
Deferred acquisition cost
13
454,728
276,629
202,524
151,576
Other receivables & prepayments
14
1,667,816
757,920
1,251,131
446,639
Investment property
17
82,976
82,976
82,976
82,976
Investment in associates
15
9,968,091
11,216,496
5,423,440
5,423,440
Investment in subsidiaries
16
-
-
9,259,506
9,259,506
Intangible assets
19
654,932
444,887
269,947
319,818
Property and equipment
18
3,616,080
3,406,549
3,237,897
3,175,602
Right of use asset
14b
79,205
132,908
-
-
Current income tax asset
14
-
-
-
-
Deferred tax asset
23a
239,052
239,052
239,052
239,052
Statutory deposit
20
802,586
725,064
300,000
300,000
TOTAL ASSETS
43,994,165
39,801,890
34,078,757
29,787,989
LIABILITIES
Insurance contract liabilities
25
14,879,651
13,636,718
9,533,107
9,174,769
Investment contract liabilities
26
1,054,812
1,034,638
-
-
Trade payables
21
107,956
330,085
7,730
158,738
Other payables
22
6,927,520
2,928,145
5,875,634
2,962,042
Lease liability
22b
33,584
23,488
911,274
-
Current income tax
24
296,042
260,039
109,008
134,896
TOTAL LIABILITIES
23,299,565
18,213,113
16,436,755
12,430,445
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners
Share capital
27
11,995,952
11,995,952
11,995,952
11,995,952
Share premium
28
4,612,938
4,612,938
4,612,938
4,612,938
Contingency reserves
29
3,906,343
3,659,242
3,220,028
2,989,058
Other reserves
30
(1,617,805)
1,752,455
679,624
1,393,020
Retained earnings
31
1,797,171
(431,810)
(2,866,539)
(3,633,423)
TOTAL EQUITY
20,694,600
21,588,777
17,642,003
17,357,544
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
43,994,165
39,801,890
34,078,757
29,787,989
These financial statements were approved by the board of directors (BOD) on 28th July 2022 and signed on behalf of the board of directors by the directors listed below:
Mutiu Sunmonu
FRC/2014/IODN/00000006187
Chairman
Olamide Olajolo
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000000877
Managing Director
The statement of significant accounting policies and the accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
45
Coronation Insurance Plc Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss
(All amounts in Naira thousands unless otherwise stated)
GROUP
COMPANY
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
3 Months Jun
3 Months Jun
YTD
YTD
3 Months Jun
3 Months Jun
YTD
YTD
JUN
JUN
JUN
JUN
Note
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Gross written premium
1a
3,900,094
3,085,667
11,509,906
8,314,065
2,562,427
1,950,711
7,698,985
4,905,401
Movement in Unearned premium
1b
639,802
452,649
(2,219,857)
(1,315,760)
621,622
188,506
(1,209,756)
(654,581)
Gross premium income
4,539,896
3,538,317
9,290,049
6,998,305
3,184,049
2,139,218
6,489,229
4,250,820
Reinsurance expenses
1c
(2,253,240)
(1,243,444)
(3,575,141)
(2,386,330)
(2,001,836)
(797,046)
(2,874,889)
(1,595,318)
Net premium Income
1
2,286,656
2,294,873
5,714,908
4,611,975
1,182,213
1,342,172
3,614,340
2,655,502
Fees and commission income
3
266,852
206,821
543,443
434,976
214,865
120,334
385,892
270,959
Net underwriting income
2,553,508
2,501,694
6,258,351
5,046,951
1,397,077
1,462,506
4,000,232
2,926,461
Claims Paid
2a
(1,451,047)
(1,225,276)
(3,175,558)
(2,863,811)
(819,334)
(544,774)
(1,926,680)
(1,452,237)
Movement in Outstanding Claims
2b
125,716
(2,078,814)
1,050,814
(1,834,207)
94,400
(1,806,464)
1,043,585
(1,418,191)
Claims expense recoverable
2c
482,863
1,658,101
694,851
1,799,401
319,132
1,337,107
155,373
1,256,121
Net claims expenses
2
(842,469)
(1,645,989)
(1,429,893)
(2,898,617)
(405,802)
(1,014,131)
(727,722)
(1,614,306)
Underwriting expenses
4
(534,038)
(719,338)
(1,302,066)
(1,255,024)
(297,785)
(421,087)
(859,392)
(805,803)
Increase in individual life fund
1b
-
(168)
(1,072)
(1,262)
-
-
-
-
Total underwriting expenses
(1,376,507)
(2,365,495)
(2,733,031)
(4,154,903)
(703,586)
(1,435,218)
(1,587,114)
(2,420,110)
Total underwriting profit
1,177,001
136,199
3,525,319
892,048
693,491
27,287
2,413,118
506,352
Investment income
5a
330,162
599,449
663,956
1,018,191
225,058
471,164
314,941
516,625
Net realized gain on financial assets
5b
-
-
-
-
-
329,984
-
429,772
Net FV Gain/Loss on Financial Asset
5b
39
(1)
-
-
39
(1)
-
-
Profit on deposit administered contracts
5f
49,127
23,700
65,966
56,108
-
-
-
-
Other operating income
6
92,455
352,122
376,450
820,182
108,023
830
107,661
243,819
Total investment and other income
471,783
975,270
1,106,371
1,894,481
333,120
801,977
422,603
1,190,216
Net income
1,648,783
1,111,468
4,631,691
2,786,529
1,026,611
829,265
2,835,721
1,696,568
Impairment on other assets
12 & 14
-
(25,589)
-
(25,589)
-
(25,589)
-
(25,589)
Impairment on financial assets (ECL)
7
7,324
-
7,324
-
-
-
-
-
Employee benefit expenses
8
(309,069)
(310,079)
(580,207)
(592,790)
(153,480)
(163,464)
(287,811)
(313,292)
Other operating expenses
7
(1,385,972)
(1,252,180)
(2,774,763)
(2,327,961)
(893,532)
(787,567)
(1,768,754)
(1,418,830)
Total operating expenses
(1,687,716)
(1,587,849)
(3,347,646)
(2,946,340)
(1,047,012)
(976,620)
(2,056,565)
(1,757,711)
Operating profit
(38,933)
(476,380)
1,284,045
(159,811)
(20,400)
(147,356)
779,155
(61,144)
Share of Profit of Associate
5d
(292,346)
222,924
(670,236)
565,470
-
-
Profit before tax
(331,279)
(253,456)
613,808
405,658
(20,400)
(147,356)
779,155
(61,144)
Income tax
11,607
11,937
(123,339)
(7,816)
-
(14,693)
-
(19,972)
Profit after tax
(319,671)
(241,519)
490,470
397,842
(20,400)
(162,048)
779,155
(81,115)
Other Comprehensive Income, net of tax:
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Exch. Diff. on translation of foreign
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
operation
Net fair value gain/(loss) on AFS financial asset
(612,302)
141,389
(212,101)
(152,547)
(94,955)
70,306
(56,706)
(80,969)
Share of Other Comprehensive Income of
5e
(122,780)
(336,758)
(421,886)
(930,302)
-
-
Associate
Total Other Comprehensive Income
(735,082)
(195,369)
(633,987)
(1,082,849)
(94,955)
70,306
(56,706)
(80,969)
Total comprehensive income/loss
(1,054,753)
(436,888)
(143,517)
(685,007)
(115,355)
(91,742)
722,450
(162,085)
Basic Earning Per Share (Kobo)
2
2
2
2
0
0
0
(0)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.