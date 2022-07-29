Log in
    WAPIC   NGWAPIC00004

CORONATION INSURANCE PLC

(WAPIC)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
0.4100 NGN    0.00%
CORONATION INSURANCE : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
CORONATION INSURANCE : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
CORONATION INSURANCE : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
CORONATION INSURANCE : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/29/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Coronation Insurance Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements the period ended 30 June 2022

CORONATION INSURANCE PLC

INTRODUCTION

Coronation Insurance Plc's audited Interim Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements. These financial statements contain extract of the audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Due to rounding numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

We confirmed that Coronation Insurance Plc has:

  1. adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and provisions of Rule 17.15(d) of the Listings Rules;
  2. made specific enquiry of all directors and hereby confirm that its directors have complied with the required standard set out in the Listings Rules and in the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors

In line with the provisions of Rule 2.2 of the Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, the shareholding pattern of the Company is disclosed at page 3 of the unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th June, 2022.

We confirm that the Company's free float is in compliance with the Exchange's free float requirements for the Main Board on which the Company is listed

Analysis of shareholders

The shareholding pattern of the Company as at June 30th 2022 is as stated below:

30 June 2022

% of number

% of

Number of

of

number of

Range

Shareholders

No. of shares held

shareholders

shares held

1 - 1,000

651,181

127,929,478

79.30

0.53

1,001 - 5,000

123,488

264,319,384

15.04

1.10

5,001 - 10,000

21,237

153,981,427

2.59

0.64

10,001 - 50,000

19,807

405,873,419

2.41

1.69

50,001 - 100,000

2,550

176,136,793

0.31

0.73

100,001 - 500,000

2,145

433,164,178

0.26

1.81

500,001 - 1,000,000

322

232,219,771

0.04

0.97

1,000,001 - 5,000,000

326

631,337,817

0.04

2.63

5,000,001 - 10,000,000

49

340,399,428

0.01

1.42

10,000,001 - 50,000,000

41

825,023,995

0.00

3.44

50,000,001 - 100,000,000

10

771,039,371

0.00

3.21

100,000,001 - 500,000,000

7

1,188,668,158

0.00

4.95

500,000,001 - 1,000,000,000

2

1,373,723,049

0.00

5.73

1,000,000,001 - 5,000,000,000

2

2,261,492,220

0.00

9.43

5,000,000,001 & Above

2

14,806,371,018

0.00

61.71

821,169

23,991,679,506

100.00

100.00

Coronation Insurance Plc

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

for the year ended 31 December 2020

Consolidated and Seperate Statements of Financial Position

Group

Group

Company

Company

2022

2021

2022

2021

30-Jun

31-Dec

30-Jun

31-Dec

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Notes

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

9

9,077,715

7,058,446

6,782,304

4,221,508

Financial assets

10

11,060,522

9,727,384

2,709,495

1,879,313

Trade receivables

11

440,937

184,633

394,588

178,560

Reinsurance assets

12

5,849,525

5,548,949

3,925,898

4,110,000

Deferred acquisition cost

13

454,728

276,629

202,524

151,576

Other receivables & prepayments

14

1,667,816

757,920

1,251,131

446,639

Investment property

17

82,976

82,976

82,976

82,976

Investment in associates

15

9,968,091

11,216,496

5,423,440

5,423,440

Investment in subsidiaries

16

-

-

9,259,506

9,259,506

Intangible assets

19

654,932

444,887

269,947

319,818

Property and equipment

18

3,616,080

3,406,549

3,237,897

3,175,602

Right of use asset

14b

79,205

132,908

-

-

Current income tax asset

14

-

-

-

-

Deferred tax asset

23a

239,052

239,052

239,052

239,052

Statutory deposit

20

802,586

725,064

300,000

300,000

TOTAL ASSETS

43,994,165

39,801,890

34,078,757

29,787,989

LIABILITIES

Insurance contract liabilities

25

14,879,651

13,636,718

9,533,107

9,174,769

Investment contract liabilities

26

1,054,812

1,034,638

-

-

Trade payables

21

107,956

330,085

7,730

158,738

Other payables

22

6,927,520

2,928,145

5,875,634

2,962,042

Lease liability

22b

33,584

23,488

911,274

-

Current income tax

24

296,042

260,039

109,008

134,896

TOTAL LIABILITIES

23,299,565

18,213,113

16,436,755

12,430,445

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners

Share capital

27

11,995,952

11,995,952

11,995,952

11,995,952

Share premium

28

4,612,938

4,612,938

4,612,938

4,612,938

Contingency reserves

29

3,906,343

3,659,242

3,220,028

2,989,058

Other reserves

30

(1,617,805)

1,752,455

679,624

1,393,020

Retained earnings

31

1,797,171

(431,810)

(2,866,539)

(3,633,423)

TOTAL EQUITY

20,694,600

21,588,777

17,642,003

17,357,544

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

43,994,165

39,801,890

34,078,757

29,787,989

These financial statements were approved by the board of directors (BOD) on 28th July 2022 and signed on behalf of the board of directors by the directors listed below:

Mutiu Sunmonu

FRC/2014/IODN/00000006187

Chairman

Olamide Olajolo

FRC/2013/CIIN/00000000877

Managing Director

The statement of significant accounting policies and the accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

45

Coronation Insurance Plc Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

(All amounts in Naira thousands unless otherwise stated)

GROUP

COMPANY

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

3 Months Jun

3 Months Jun

YTD

YTD

3 Months Jun

3 Months Jun

YTD

YTD

JUN

JUN

JUN

JUN

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Gross written premium

1a

3,900,094

3,085,667

11,509,906

8,314,065

2,562,427

1,950,711

7,698,985

4,905,401

Movement in Unearned premium

1b

639,802

452,649

(2,219,857)

(1,315,760)

621,622

188,506

(1,209,756)

(654,581)

Gross premium income

4,539,896

3,538,317

9,290,049

6,998,305

3,184,049

2,139,218

6,489,229

4,250,820

Reinsurance expenses

1c

(2,253,240)

(1,243,444)

(3,575,141)

(2,386,330)

(2,001,836)

(797,046)

(2,874,889)

(1,595,318)

Net premium Income

1

2,286,656

2,294,873

5,714,908

4,611,975

1,182,213

1,342,172

3,614,340

2,655,502

Fees and commission income

3

266,852

206,821

543,443

434,976

214,865

120,334

385,892

270,959

Net underwriting income

2,553,508

2,501,694

6,258,351

5,046,951

1,397,077

1,462,506

4,000,232

2,926,461

Claims Paid

2a

(1,451,047)

(1,225,276)

(3,175,558)

(2,863,811)

(819,334)

(544,774)

(1,926,680)

(1,452,237)

Movement in Outstanding Claims

2b

125,716

(2,078,814)

1,050,814

(1,834,207)

94,400

(1,806,464)

1,043,585

(1,418,191)

Claims expense recoverable

2c

482,863

1,658,101

694,851

1,799,401

319,132

1,337,107

155,373

1,256,121

Net claims expenses

2

(842,469)

(1,645,989)

(1,429,893)

(2,898,617)

(405,802)

(1,014,131)

(727,722)

(1,614,306)

Underwriting expenses

4

(534,038)

(719,338)

(1,302,066)

(1,255,024)

(297,785)

(421,087)

(859,392)

(805,803)

Increase in individual life fund

1b

-

(168)

(1,072)

(1,262)

-

-

-

-

Total underwriting expenses

(1,376,507)

(2,365,495)

(2,733,031)

(4,154,903)

(703,586)

(1,435,218)

(1,587,114)

(2,420,110)

Total underwriting profit

1,177,001

136,199

3,525,319

892,048

693,491

27,287

2,413,118

506,352

Investment income

5a

330,162

599,449

663,956

1,018,191

225,058

471,164

314,941

516,625

Net realized gain on financial assets

5b

-

-

-

-

-

329,984

-

429,772

Net FV Gain/Loss on Financial Asset

5b

39

(1)

-

-

39

(1)

-

-

Profit on deposit administered contracts

5f

49,127

23,700

65,966

56,108

-

-

-

-

Other operating income

6

92,455

352,122

376,450

820,182

108,023

830

107,661

243,819

Total investment and other income

471,783

975,270

1,106,371

1,894,481

333,120

801,977

422,603

1,190,216

Net income

1,648,783

1,111,468

4,631,691

2,786,529

1,026,611

829,265

2,835,721

1,696,568

Impairment on other assets

12 & 14

-

(25,589)

-

(25,589)

-

(25,589)

-

(25,589)

Impairment on financial assets (ECL)

7

7,324

-

7,324

-

-

-

-

-

Employee benefit expenses

8

(309,069)

(310,079)

(580,207)

(592,790)

(153,480)

(163,464)

(287,811)

(313,292)

Other operating expenses

7

(1,385,972)

(1,252,180)

(2,774,763)

(2,327,961)

(893,532)

(787,567)

(1,768,754)

(1,418,830)

Total operating expenses

(1,687,716)

(1,587,849)

(3,347,646)

(2,946,340)

(1,047,012)

(976,620)

(2,056,565)

(1,757,711)

Operating profit

(38,933)

(476,380)

1,284,045

(159,811)

(20,400)

(147,356)

779,155

(61,144)

Share of Profit of Associate

5d

(292,346)

222,924

(670,236)

565,470

-

-

Profit before tax

(331,279)

(253,456)

613,808

405,658

(20,400)

(147,356)

779,155

(61,144)

Income tax

11,607

11,937

(123,339)

(7,816)

-

(14,693)

-

(19,972)

Profit after tax

(319,671)

(241,519)

490,470

397,842

(20,400)

(162,048)

779,155

(81,115)

Other Comprehensive Income, net of tax:

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Exch. Diff. on translation of foreign

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

operation

Net fair value gain/(loss) on AFS financial asset

(612,302)

141,389

(212,101)

(152,547)

(94,955)

70,306

(56,706)

(80,969)

Share of Other Comprehensive Income of

5e

(122,780)

(336,758)

(421,886)

(930,302)

-

-

Associate

Total Other Comprehensive Income

(735,082)

(195,369)

(633,987)

(1,082,849)

(94,955)

70,306

(56,706)

(80,969)

Total comprehensive income/loss

(1,054,753)

(436,888)

(143,517)

(685,007)

(115,355)

(91,742)

722,450

(162,085)

Basic Earning Per Share (Kobo)

2

2

2

2

0

0

0

(0)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wapic Insurance plc published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:22:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
