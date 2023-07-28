Coronation Insurance Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements the period ended 30 June 2023
CORONATION INSURANCE PLC
INTRODUCTION
Coronation Insurance Plc's unaudited Interim Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements. These financial statements contain extract prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Due to rounding numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
We confirmed that Coronation Insurance Plc has:
- adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and provisions of Rule 17.15(d) of the Listings Rules;
- made specific enquiry of all directors and hereby confirm that its directors have complied with the required standard set out in the Listings Rules and in the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors
In line with the provisions of Rule 2.2 of the Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, the shareholding pattern of the Company is disclosed at page 3 of the unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th June, 2023.
We confirm that the Company's free float is in compliance with the Exchange's free float requirements for the Main Board on which the Company is listed
Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status
30-Jun-23
Description
Unit
Percentage
Issued Share Capital
23,991,679,506
100%
Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)
9,794,561,952
40.82%
REUNION ENERGY, LIMITED - MAIN
5,011,809,066
20.89%
CORONATION ASSET, MANAGEMENT
1,242,456,657
5.18%
Total Substantial Shareholdings
16,048,827,675
66.89%
Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors with substantial interests
MR. AIGBOJE AIG-IMOUKHUEDE(Direct)
5,495,785
0.02
MR. AIGBOJE AIG-IMOUKHUEDE(Indirect Representing CORONATION CAPITAL, (MAURITIUS) LTD)
-
-
MR. AIGBOJE AIG-IMOUKHUEDE(Indirect Representing REUNION ENERGY, LIMITED - MAIN
-
-
MR. AIGBOJE AIG-IMOUKHUEDE(Indirect) TRUST AND, CAPITAL LIMITED
1,019,035,563
4.25
MR. AIGBOJE AIG-IMOUKHUEDE(Indirect) MARINA SECURITIES, LIMITED (MARS III)
642,125,079
2.68
MR. AIGBOJE AIG-IMOUKHUEDE(Indirect)UNITED ALLIANCE COMPANY OF NIG.LTD.
281,844,333
1.17
MR. AIGBOJE AIG-IMOUKHUEDE(Indirect) UNITED ALLIANCE COMPANY OF NIG.LTD.
71,177,164
0.30
MR. ADAMU ATTA (Direct)
7,471,883
0.03
OLISE BARNABAS, (Direct)
10,835,029
0.05
OSIME IFEYINWA (Direct)
656,693
0.00
UFOEZE CHIZOBA,
89,459,500
0.37
OGBONNEWO SEGUN, (LIEN-ARPS)
3,360,567
0.01
OLAJOLO OLAMIDE
32,272
0.00
OSUNTOKI TITILAYO
56,092
0.00
MR. PETER EHIMHEN
-
-
MUTIU SUNMONU
-
-
MR. BABABODE OSUNKOYA
-
-
Total Directors' Shareholdings
2,131,549,960
8.88
Other Influential Shareholdings
NIL
-
0.00%
NIL
-
0.00%
Total Other Influential Shareholdings
0
0.00%
Free Float in Units and Percentage
5,811,301,871
24.22
Free Float in Value
₦ 4,823,380,552.93
Declaration:
- Coronation Insurance Plc with a free float percentage of 24.22% as at 30 June 2023, is compliant with the Exchange's free float
- Coronation Insurance Plc with a free float value of N 4,823,380,552.93 as at 30 June 2023, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
Analysis of shareholders
The shareholding pattern of the Company as at June 30th 2023 is as stated below:
30 June 2023
% of number of
% of number of
Range
Number of Shareholders
No. of shares held
shareholders
shares held
1 - 1,000
651,181
127,929,478
79.30
0.53
1,001 - 5,000
123,488
264,319,384
15.04
1.10
5,001 - 10,000
21,237
153,981,427
2.59
0.64
10,001 - 50,000
19,807
405,873,419
2.41
1.69
50,001 - 100,000
2,550
176,136,793
0.31
0.73
100,001 - 500,000
2,145
433,164,178
0.26
1.81
500,001 - 1,000,000
322
232,219,771
0.04
0.97
1,000,001 - 5,000,000
326
631,337,817
0.04
2.63
5,000,001 - 10,000,000
49
340,399,428
0.01
1.42
10,000,001 - 50,000,000
41
825,023,995
0.00
3.44
50,000,001 - 100,000,000
10
771,039,371
0.00
3.21
100,000,001 - 500,000,000
7
1,188,668,158
0.00
4.95
500,000,001 - 1,000,000,000
2
1,373,723,049
0.00
5.73
1,000,000,001 - 5,000,000,000
2
2,261,492,220
0.00
9.43
5,000,000,001 & Above
2
14,806,371,018
0.00
61.71
821,169
23,991,679,506
100.00
100.00
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
as at 30 June 2023
Group
Company
30 JUN 2023
31 DEC 2022
30 JUN 2023
31 DEC 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
10,310,801
5,838,196
6,715,691
2,968,272
Financial assets
14,217,463
11,063,031
4,145,081
3,035,745
Trade receivables
286,884
241,300
258,939
236,069
Reinsurance assets
8,966,220
4,873,511
5,804,235
3,670,514
Deferred acquisition cost
1,113,849
357,032
673,110
114,920
Other receivables & prepayments
1,151,880
665,066
671,130
557,591
Investment property
89,750
89,750
89,750
89,750
Investment in associates
8,401,342
9,029,592
5,423,440
5,423,440
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
9,259,506
9,259,506
Intangible assets
931,300
839,444
301,663
299,475
Property and equipment
3,816,631
3,582,384
3,159,008
3,145,956
Right of use asset
22,698
45,434
-
-
Current income tax asset
-
-
-
-
Deferred tax asset
235,112
235,112
235,112
235,112
Statutory deposit
955,643
813,038
300,000
300,000
Total assets
50,499,574
37,672,890
37,036,665
29,336,350
LIABILITIES
Insurance contract liabilities
19,283,576
12,819,459
12,187,566
8,672,640
Investment contract liabilities
1,790,482
1,348,822
-
-
Trade payables
3,768,478
624,208
3,558,917
489,451
Other payables
2,698,952
2,777,011
1,824,867
1,598,774
Lease liability
26,457
20,666
868,558
882,797
Current income tax
538,873
385,361
194,909
215,020
Deferred tax liabilities
-
-
-
-
Total liabilities
28,106,817
17,975,527
18,634,817
11,858,683
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners
Share capital
11,995,952
11,995,952
11,995,952
11,995,952
Share premium
4,612,938
4,612,938
4,612,938
4,612,938
Contingency reserves
4,271,858
3,334,764
3,723,567
3,406,510
Other reserves
4,897,609
796,127
2,391,862
1,419,383
Retained earnings
(3,385,601)
(1,042,418)
(4,322,470)
(3,957,116)
Total equity
22,392,756
19,697,363
18,401,848
17,477,667
Total equity attributable to the owners of the parent
22,392,756
19,697,363
18,401,848
17,477,667
Total equity
22,392,756
19,697,363
18,401,848
17,477,667
Liabilities and equity
50,499,574
37,672,890
37,036,665
29,336,350
Mutiu Sunmonu
FRC/2014/IODN/00000006187
Chairman
Olamide Olajolo
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000000877
Managing Director
The statement of significant accounting policies and the accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
