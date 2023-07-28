Coronation Insurance Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements the period ended 30 June 2023

CORONATION INSURANCE PLC

INTRODUCTION

Coronation Insurance Plc's unaudited Interim Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements. These financial statements contain extract prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Due to rounding numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

We confirmed that Coronation Insurance Plc has:

  1. adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and provisions of Rule 17.15(d) of the Listings Rules;
  2. made specific enquiry of all directors and hereby confirm that its directors have complied with the required standard set out in the Listings Rules and in the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors

In line with the provisions of Rule 2.2 of the Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, the shareholding pattern of the Company is disclosed at page 3 of the unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th June, 2023.

We confirm that the Company's free float is in compliance with the Exchange's free float requirements for the Main Board on which the Company is listed

Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status

30-Jun-23

Description

Unit

Percentage

Issued Share Capital

23,991,679,506

100%

Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)

9,794,561,952

40.82%

REUNION ENERGY, LIMITED - MAIN

5,011,809,066

20.89%

CORONATION ASSET, MANAGEMENT

1,242,456,657

5.18%

Total Substantial Shareholdings

16,048,827,675

66.89%

Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors with substantial interests

MR. AIGBOJE AIG-IMOUKHUEDE(Direct)

5,495,785

0.02

MR. AIGBOJE AIG-IMOUKHUEDE(Indirect Representing CORONATION CAPITAL, (MAURITIUS) LTD)

-

-

MR. AIGBOJE AIG-IMOUKHUEDE(Indirect Representing REUNION ENERGY, LIMITED - MAIN

-

-

MR. AIGBOJE AIG-IMOUKHUEDE(Indirect) TRUST AND, CAPITAL LIMITED

1,019,035,563

4.25

MR. AIGBOJE AIG-IMOUKHUEDE(Indirect) MARINA SECURITIES, LIMITED (MARS III)

642,125,079

2.68

MR. AIGBOJE AIG-IMOUKHUEDE(Indirect)UNITED ALLIANCE COMPANY OF NIG.LTD.

281,844,333

1.17

MR. AIGBOJE AIG-IMOUKHUEDE(Indirect) UNITED ALLIANCE COMPANY OF NIG.LTD.

71,177,164

0.30

MR. ADAMU ATTA (Direct)

7,471,883

0.03

OLISE BARNABAS, (Direct)

10,835,029

0.05

OSIME IFEYINWA (Direct)

656,693

0.00

UFOEZE CHIZOBA,

89,459,500

0.37

OGBONNEWO SEGUN, (LIEN-ARPS)

3,360,567

0.01

OLAJOLO OLAMIDE

32,272

0.00

OSUNTOKI TITILAYO

56,092

0.00

MR. PETER EHIMHEN

-

-

MUTIU SUNMONU

-

-

MR. BABABODE OSUNKOYA

-

-

Total Directors' Shareholdings

2,131,549,960

8.88

Other Influential Shareholdings

NIL

-

0.00%

NIL

-

0.00%

Total Other Influential Shareholdings

0

0.00%

Free Float in Units and Percentage

5,811,301,871

24.22

Free Float in Value

₦ 4,823,380,552.93

Declaration:

  1. Coronation Insurance Plc with a free float percentage of 24.22% as at 30 June 2023, is compliant with the Exchange's free float
  2. Coronation Insurance Plc with a free float value of N 4,823,380,552.93 as at 30 June 2023, is compliant with the Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.

Analysis of shareholders

The shareholding pattern of the Company as at June 30th 2023 is as stated below:

30 June 2023

% of number of

% of number of

Range

Number of Shareholders

No. of shares held

shareholders

shares held

651,181

127,929,478

79.30

0.53

1,001 - 5,000

123,488

264,319,384

15.04

1.10

5,001 - 10,000

21,237

153,981,427

2.59

0.64

10,001 - 50,000

19,807

405,873,419

2.41

1.69

50,001 - 100,000

2,550

176,136,793

0.31

0.73

100,001 - 500,000

2,145

433,164,178

0.26

1.81

500,001 - 1,000,000

322

232,219,771

0.04

0.97

1,000,001 - 5,000,000

326

631,337,817

0.04

2.63

5,000,001 - 10,000,000

49

340,399,428

0.01

1.42

10,000,001 - 50,000,000

41

825,023,995

0.00

3.44

50,000,001 - 100,000,000

10

771,039,371

0.00

3.21

100,000,001 - 500,000,000

7

1,188,668,158

0.00

4.95

500,000,001 - 1,000,000,000

2

1,373,723,049

0.00

5.73

1,000,000,001 - 5,000,000,000

2

2,261,492,220

0.00

9.43

5,000,000,001 & Above

2

14,806,371,018

0.00

61.71

821,169

23,991,679,506

100.00

100.00

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

as at 30 June 2023

Group

Company

30 JUN 2023

31 DEC 2022

30 JUN 2023

31 DEC 2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

10,310,801

5,838,196

6,715,691

2,968,272

Financial assets

14,217,463

11,063,031

4,145,081

3,035,745

Trade receivables

286,884

241,300

258,939

236,069

Reinsurance assets

8,966,220

4,873,511

5,804,235

3,670,514

Deferred acquisition cost

1,113,849

357,032

673,110

114,920

Other receivables & prepayments

1,151,880

665,066

671,130

557,591

Investment property

89,750

89,750

89,750

89,750

Investment in associates

8,401,342

9,029,592

5,423,440

5,423,440

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

9,259,506

9,259,506

Intangible assets

931,300

839,444

301,663

299,475

Property and equipment

3,816,631

3,582,384

3,159,008

3,145,956

Right of use asset

22,698

45,434

-

-

Current income tax asset

-

-

-

-

Deferred tax asset

235,112

235,112

235,112

235,112

Statutory deposit

955,643

813,038

300,000

300,000

Total assets

50,499,574

37,672,890

37,036,665

29,336,350

LIABILITIES

Insurance contract liabilities

19,283,576

12,819,459

12,187,566

8,672,640

Investment contract liabilities

1,790,482

1,348,822

-

-

Trade payables

3,768,478

624,208

3,558,917

489,451

Other payables

2,698,952

2,777,011

1,824,867

1,598,774

Lease liability

26,457

20,666

868,558

882,797

Current income tax

538,873

385,361

194,909

215,020

Deferred tax liabilities

-

-

-

-

Total liabilities

28,106,817

17,975,527

18,634,817

11,858,683

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners

Share capital

11,995,952

11,995,952

11,995,952

11,995,952

Share premium

4,612,938

4,612,938

4,612,938

4,612,938

Contingency reserves

4,271,858

3,334,764

3,723,567

3,406,510

Other reserves

4,897,609

796,127

2,391,862

1,419,383

Retained earnings

(3,385,601)

(1,042,418)

(4,322,470)

(3,957,116)

Total equity

22,392,756

19,697,363

18,401,848

17,477,667

Total equity attributable to the owners of the parent

22,392,756

19,697,363

18,401,848

17,477,667

Total equity

22,392,756

19,697,363

18,401,848

17,477,667

Liabilities and equity

50,499,574

37,672,890

37,036,665

29,336,350

Mutiu Sunmonu

FRC/2014/IODN/00000006187

Chairman

Olamide Olajolo

FRC/2013/CIIN/00000000877

Managing Director

The statement of significant accounting policies and the accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

