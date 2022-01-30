CORONATION INSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
01/30/2022 | 10:21am EST
Coronation Insurance Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements the period ended 31 December 2021
CORONATION INSURANCE PLC
INTRODUCTION
Coronation Insurance Plc's audited Interim Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements. These financial statements contain extract of the audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Due to rounding numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
We confirmed that Coronation Insurance Plc has:
adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and provisions of Rule 17.15(d) of the Listings Rules;
made specific enquiry of all directors and hereby confirm that its directors have complied with the required standard set out in the Listings Rules and in the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors
In line with the provisions of Rule 2.2 of the Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, the shareholding pattern of the Company is disclosed at page 3 of the unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December, 2021.
We confirm that the Company's free float is in compliance with the Exchange's free float requirements for the Main Board on which the Company is listed
Analysis of shareholders
The shareholding pattern of the Company as at December 31st 2021 is as stated below:
31 December 2021
% of number
% of
Number of
of
number of
Range
Shareholders
No. of shares held
shareholders
shares held
1-1,000
652,046
128,391,705
79.21
0.54
1001-5000
124,089
265,822,485
15.07
1.11
5001-10000
21,463
155,671,954
2.61
0.65
10001-50000
20,041
411,209,567
2.43
1.71
50001-100000
2,597
179,273,333
0.32
0.75
100001-500000
2,226
451,298,186
0.27
1.88
500001-1000000
320
230,056,813
0.04
0.96
1000001-5000000
334
637,734,404
0.04
2.66
5000001-10000000
52
351,999,528
0.01
1.47
10000001-50000000
44
926,648,363
0.01
3.86
50000001-100000000
9
676,646,514
0.00
2.82
100000001-500,000,000
7
1,188,168,158
0.00
4.95
500000001-1,000,000,000
2
1,321,119,744
0.00
5.51
1000000001-5,000,000,000
2
2,261,492,220
0.00
9.43
5000000001-100,000,000,000
2
14,806,371,018
0.00
61.71
823,234
23,991,903,992
100.00
100.00
Coronation Insurance Plc
Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
for the year ended 31 December 2020
Consolidated and Seperate Statements of Financial Position
Group
Group
Company
Company
2021
2020
2021
2020
31-Dec
31-Dec
31-Dec
31-Dec
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Notes
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
9
6,522,649
2,409,304
3,427,778
837,091
Financial assets at fair value through OCI
10
10,037,352
14,711,696
1,996,967
3,718,298
Trade receivables
11
224,874
70,181
209,908
57,518
Reinsurance assets
12
6,119,315
4,868,100
4,363,390
3,615,541
Deferred acquisition cost
13
281,075
410,093
153,961
273,245
Other receivables & prepayments
14
493,077
692,201
340,769
586,765
Investment property
17
79,430
80,480
79,430
80,480
Investment in associates
15
11,355,718
11,199,306
5,423,440
5,423,440
Investment in subsidiaries
16
-
-
9,259,506
9,259,506
Intangible assets
19
724,228
513,106
303,044
364,227
Property and equipment
18
3,408,649
3,451,949
3,202,120
3,199,229
Right of use asset
14b
132,908
151,758
-
-
Current income tax asset
14
-
31,996
-
-
Deferred tax asset
23a
438,322
438,322
438,322
438,322
Statutory deposit
20
725,064
695,070
300,000
300,000
TOTAL ASSETS
40,542,662
39,723,562
29,498,635
28,153,661
LIABILITIES
Insurance contract liabilities
25
13,676,082
10,904,867
9,402,128
7,066,561
Investment contract liabilities
26
1,059,202
1,120,526
-
-
Trade payables
21
380,145
201,665
212,156
136,939
Other payables
22
2,697,770
2,268,485
2,244,026
998,116
Lease liability
22b
84,526
83,163
911,274
939,751
Current income tax
24
131,953
176,000
10,183
43,359
TOTAL LIABILITIES
18,029,678
14,754,706
12,779,768
9,184,726
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners
Share capital
27
11,995,952
11,995,952
11,995,952
11,995,952
Share premium
28
4,612,938
4,612,938
4,612,938
4,612,938
Contingency reserves
29
3,658,810
3,311,312
2,989,058
2,723,639
Other reserves
30
956,679
2,549,744
736,329
1,074,593
Retained earnings
31
1,288,604
2,498,910
(3,615,410)
(1,438,187)
TOTAL EQUITY
22,512,984
24,968,856
16,718,867
18,968,935
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
40,542,662
39,723,562
29,498,635
28,153,661
These financial statements were approved by the board of directors (BOD) on 27th January 2022 and signed on behalf of the board of directors by the directors listed below:
Mutiu Sunmonu
FRC/2014/IODN/00000006187
Chairman
Olamide Olajolo
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000000877
Managing Director
The statement of significant accounting policies and the accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
45
Coronation Insurance Plc
Consolidated Statements of Profit or LossFor the period ended 31st December 2021 (All amounts in Naira thousands unless otherwise stated)
GROUP
COMPANY
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
3 Months Dec
3 Months Dec
YTD
YTD
3 Months Dec
3 Months Dec
YTD
YTD
DEC
DEC
DEC
DEC
Note
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Gross written premium
1a
3,058,024
2,922,067
14,123,982
16,185,896
1,952,832
2,430,836
8,847,306
11,636,903
Movement in Unearned premium
1b
823,550
1,520,438
131,539
1,107,919
445,314
769,414
(48,648)
700,305
Gross premium income
3,881,573
4,442,505
14,255,521
17,293,815
2,398,147
3,200,251
8,798,658
12,337,208
Reinsurance expenses
1c
(1,914,973)
(2,632,397)
(5,654,555)
(9,934,193)
(1,422,326)
(2,204,585)
(4,100,891)
(8,463,606)
Net premium Income
1
1,966,600
1,810,108
8,600,967
7,359,622
975,820
995,666
4,697,767
3,873,602
Fees and commission income
3
256,388
401,664
916,647
2,109,390
196,963
390,612
637,028
1,750,144
Net underwriting income
2,222,988
2,211,772
9,517,614
9,469,013
1,172,783
1,386,278
5,334,795
5,623,746
-
-
-
-
Claims Paid
2a
(1,074,466)
(997,964)
(5,240,934)
(3,743,924)
(403,943)
(420,951)
(2,517,190)
(1,862,827)
Movement in Outstanding Claims
2b
(687,036)
(378,113)
(2,813,864)
(3,165,875)
(781,095)
(631,351)
(2,286,919)
(3,091,860)
Claims expense recoverable
2c
468,616
656,837
2,515,197
3,703,624
292,240
716,045
1,556,530
3,088,755
Net claims expenses
2
(1,292,885)
(719,239)
(5,539,601)
(3,206,175)
(892,798)
(336,258)
(3,247,579)
(1,865,932)
Underwriting expenses
4
(698,681)
(874,971)
(2,645,520)
(2,983,105)
(465,044)
(619,567)
(1,765,695)
(2,036,327)
Increase in individual life fund
1b
(882)
58,599
(2,145)
11,529
-
-
-
-
Total underwriting expenses
(1,992,448)
(1,535,612)
(8,187,266)
(6,177,751)
(1,357,842)
(955,825)
(5,013,273)
(3,902,258)
-
-
-
-
Total underwriting profit
230,540
676,161
1,330,348
3,291,262
(185,059)
430,452
321,522
1,721,487
-
-
-
-
Investment income
5a
303,993
157,114
1,638,474
922,174
93,891
79,059
716,426
801,951
Net realized gain on financial assets
5b
-
-
429,654
-
-
48,073
429,654
65,647
Net FV Gain/Loss on Financial Asset
5b
29
67,218
34
67,218
29
-
34
-
Profit on deposit administered contracts
5f
8,033
2,279
67,451
193,223
-
-
-
-
Other operating income
6
295,026
133,540
552,414
782,355
(1,945)
254,832
243,665
668,377
Total investment and other income
607,081
360,152
2,688,027
1,964,970
91,975
381,964
1,389,780
1,535,976
Net income
837,621
1,036,313
4,018,375
5,256,232
(93,084)
812,416
1,711,301
3,257,463
-
-
-
-
Impairment on other assets
12 & 14
(76,768)
90,554
(179,125)
(191,398)
(76,768)
(123,908)
(179,125)
(180,860)
Impairment on financial assets (ECL)
7
(22,097)
13,587
(11,045)
(51,681)
-
25,905
-
(6,852)
Employee benefit expenses
8
(181,961)
(297,231)
(1,167,406)
(1,062,074)
(86,282)
(204,642)
(642,650)
(666,284)
Other operating expenses
7
(1,118,209)
(1,197,848)
(4,474,381)
(4,123,491)
(711,694)
(499,902)
(2,750,828)
(2,288,150)
Total operating expenses
Operating profit
Share of Profit of Associate
Profit before tax
Income tax
Profit after tax
Other Comprehensive Income, net of tax:
Exch. Diff. on translation of foreign operation
Net fair value gain/(loss) on AFS financial asset
Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Associate
Total Other Comprehensive Income
Total comprehensive income/loss
Basic Earning Per Share (Kobo)
(1,399,035)
(1,390,938)
(5,831,957)
(5,428,644)
(874,743)
(802,547)
(3,572,602)
(3,142,147)
-
-
-
-
(561,414)
(354,625)
(1,813,582)
(172,412)
(967,827)
9,869
(1,861,301)
115,316
5d
55,861
304,956
622,737
1,317,621
-
-
(505,553)
(49,669)
(1,190,845)
1,145,209
(967,827)
9,869
(1,861,301)
115,316
(8,361)
259,090
(34,194)
56,951
(12,816)
187,890
(50,502)
100,176
(513,914)
209,420
(1,225,039)
1,202,159
(980,643)
197,759
(1,911,803)
215,492
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(105,569)
1,546,718
(544,417)
1,546,718
(25,074)
385,235
(109,784)
385,235
5e
828,606
-
(83,821)
-
-
723,037
1,546,718
(628,239)
1,546,718
(25,074)
385,235
(109,784)
385,235
-
-
-
-
209,123
2,748,877
(1,853,278)
2,748,877
(1,005,717)
600,727
(2,021,587)
600,727
-
-
-
-
(3)
7
(5)
7
(0)
1
(0)
1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Wapic Insurance plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 15:20:04 UTC.