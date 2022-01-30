CORONATION INSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

Log in
Coronation Insurance Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements the period ended 31 December 2021

CORONATION INSURANCE PLC

INTRODUCTION

Coronation Insurance Plc's audited Interim Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements. These financial statements contain extract of the audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Due to rounding numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

We confirmed that Coronation Insurance Plc has:

  1. adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and provisions of Rule 17.15(d) of the Listings Rules;
  2. made specific enquiry of all directors and hereby confirm that its directors have complied with the required standard set out in the Listings Rules and in the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors

In line with the provisions of Rule 2.2 of the Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, the shareholding pattern of the Company is disclosed at page 3 of the unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December, 2021.

We confirm that the Company's free float is in compliance with the Exchange's free float requirements for the Main Board on which the Company is listed

Analysis of shareholders

The shareholding pattern of the Company as at December 31st 2021 is as stated below:

31 December 2021

% of number

% of

Number of

of

number of

Range

Shareholders

No. of shares held

shareholders

shares held

1-1,000

652,046

128,391,705

79.21

0.54

1001-5000

124,089

265,822,485

15.07

1.11

5001-10000

21,463

155,671,954

2.61

0.65

10001-50000

20,041

411,209,567

2.43

1.71

50001-100000

2,597

179,273,333

0.32

0.75

100001-500000

2,226

451,298,186

0.27

1.88

500001-1000000

320

230,056,813

0.04

0.96

1000001-5000000

334

637,734,404

0.04

2.66

5000001-10000000

52

351,999,528

0.01

1.47

10000001-50000000

44

926,648,363

0.01

3.86

50000001-100000000

9

676,646,514

0.00

2.82

100000001-500,000,000

7

1,188,168,158

0.00

4.95

500000001-1,000,000,000

2

1,321,119,744

0.00

5.51

1000000001-5,000,000,000

2

2,261,492,220

0.00

9.43

5000000001-100,000,000,000

2

14,806,371,018

0.00

61.71

823,234

23,991,903,992

100.00

100.00

Coronation Insurance Plc

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

for the year ended 31 December 2020

Consolidated and Seperate Statements of Financial Position

Group

Group

Company

Company

2021

2020

2021

2020

31-Dec

31-Dec

31-Dec

31-Dec

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Notes

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

9

6,522,649

2,409,304

3,427,778

837,091

Financial assets at fair value through OCI

10

10,037,352

14,711,696

1,996,967

3,718,298

Trade receivables

11

224,874

70,181

209,908

57,518

Reinsurance assets

12

6,119,315

4,868,100

4,363,390

3,615,541

Deferred acquisition cost

13

281,075

410,093

153,961

273,245

Other receivables & prepayments

14

493,077

692,201

340,769

586,765

Investment property

17

79,430

80,480

79,430

80,480

Investment in associates

15

11,355,718

11,199,306

5,423,440

5,423,440

Investment in subsidiaries

16

-

-

9,259,506

9,259,506

Intangible assets

19

724,228

513,106

303,044

364,227

Property and equipment

18

3,408,649

3,451,949

3,202,120

3,199,229

Right of use asset

14b

132,908

151,758

-

-

Current income tax asset

14

-

31,996

-

-

Deferred tax asset

23a

438,322

438,322

438,322

438,322

Statutory deposit

20

725,064

695,070

300,000

300,000

TOTAL ASSETS

40,542,662

39,723,562

29,498,635

28,153,661

LIABILITIES

Insurance contract liabilities

25

13,676,082

10,904,867

9,402,128

7,066,561

Investment contract liabilities

26

1,059,202

1,120,526

-

-

Trade payables

21

380,145

201,665

212,156

136,939

Other payables

22

2,697,770

2,268,485

2,244,026

998,116

Lease liability

22b

84,526

83,163

911,274

939,751

Current income tax

24

131,953

176,000

10,183

43,359

TOTAL LIABILITIES

18,029,678

14,754,706

12,779,768

9,184,726

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners

Share capital

27

11,995,952

11,995,952

11,995,952

11,995,952

Share premium

28

4,612,938

4,612,938

4,612,938

4,612,938

Contingency reserves

29

3,658,810

3,311,312

2,989,058

2,723,639

Other reserves

30

956,679

2,549,744

736,329

1,074,593

Retained earnings

31

1,288,604

2,498,910

(3,615,410)

(1,438,187)

TOTAL EQUITY

22,512,984

24,968,856

16,718,867

18,968,935

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

40,542,662

39,723,562

29,498,635

28,153,661

These financial statements were approved by the board of directors (BOD) on 27th January 2022 and signed on behalf of the board of directors by the directors listed below:

Mutiu Sunmonu

FRC/2014/IODN/00000006187

Chairman

Olamide Olajolo

FRC/2013/CIIN/00000000877

Managing Director

The statement of significant accounting policies and the accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

45

Coronation Insurance Plc

Consolidated Statements of Profit or LossFor the period ended 31st December 2021 (All amounts in Naira thousands unless otherwise stated)

GROUP

COMPANY

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

3 Months Dec

3 Months Dec

YTD

YTD

3 Months Dec

3 Months Dec

YTD

YTD

DEC

DEC

DEC

DEC

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Gross written premium

1a

3,058,024

2,922,067

14,123,982

16,185,896

1,952,832

2,430,836

8,847,306

11,636,903

Movement in Unearned premium

1b

823,550

1,520,438

131,539

1,107,919

445,314

769,414

(48,648)

700,305

Gross premium income

3,881,573

4,442,505

14,255,521

17,293,815

2,398,147

3,200,251

8,798,658

12,337,208

Reinsurance expenses

1c

(1,914,973)

(2,632,397)

(5,654,555)

(9,934,193)

(1,422,326)

(2,204,585)

(4,100,891)

(8,463,606)

Net premium Income

1

1,966,600

1,810,108

8,600,967

7,359,622

975,820

995,666

4,697,767

3,873,602

Fees and commission income

3

256,388

401,664

916,647

2,109,390

196,963

390,612

637,028

1,750,144

Net underwriting income

2,222,988

2,211,772

9,517,614

9,469,013

1,172,783

1,386,278

5,334,795

5,623,746

-

-

-

-

Claims Paid

2a

(1,074,466)

(997,964)

(5,240,934)

(3,743,924)

(403,943)

(420,951)

(2,517,190)

(1,862,827)

Movement in Outstanding Claims

2b

(687,036)

(378,113)

(2,813,864)

(3,165,875)

(781,095)

(631,351)

(2,286,919)

(3,091,860)

Claims expense recoverable

2c

468,616

656,837

2,515,197

3,703,624

292,240

716,045

1,556,530

3,088,755

Net claims expenses

2

(1,292,885)

(719,239)

(5,539,601)

(3,206,175)

(892,798)

(336,258)

(3,247,579)

(1,865,932)

Underwriting expenses

4

(698,681)

(874,971)

(2,645,520)

(2,983,105)

(465,044)

(619,567)

(1,765,695)

(2,036,327)

Increase in individual life fund

1b

(882)

58,599

(2,145)

11,529

-

-

-

-

Total underwriting expenses

(1,992,448)

(1,535,612)

(8,187,266)

(6,177,751)

(1,357,842)

(955,825)

(5,013,273)

(3,902,258)

-

-

-

-

Total underwriting profit

230,540

676,161

1,330,348

3,291,262

(185,059)

430,452

321,522

1,721,487

-

-

-

-

Investment income

5a

303,993

157,114

1,638,474

922,174

93,891

79,059

716,426

801,951

Net realized gain on financial assets

5b

-

-

429,654

-

-

48,073

429,654

65,647

Net FV Gain/Loss on Financial Asset

5b

29

67,218

34

67,218

29

-

34

-

Profit on deposit administered contracts

5f

8,033

2,279

67,451

193,223

-

-

-

-

Other operating income

6

295,026

133,540

552,414

782,355

(1,945)

254,832

243,665

668,377

Total investment and other income

607,081

360,152

2,688,027

1,964,970

91,975

381,964

1,389,780

1,535,976

Net income

837,621

1,036,313

4,018,375

5,256,232

(93,084)

812,416

1,711,301

3,257,463

-

-

-

-

Impairment on other assets

12 & 14

(76,768)

90,554

(179,125)

(191,398)

(76,768)

(123,908)

(179,125)

(180,860)

Impairment on financial assets (ECL)

7

(22,097)

13,587

(11,045)

(51,681)

-

25,905

-

(6,852)

Employee benefit expenses

8

(181,961)

(297,231)

(1,167,406)

(1,062,074)

(86,282)

(204,642)

(642,650)

(666,284)

Other operating expenses

7

(1,118,209)

(1,197,848)

(4,474,381)

(4,123,491)

(711,694)

(499,902)

(2,750,828)

(2,288,150)

Total operating expenses

Operating profit

Share of Profit of Associate

Profit before tax

Income tax

Profit after tax

Other Comprehensive Income, net of tax:

Exch. Diff. on translation of foreign operation

Net fair value gain/(loss) on AFS financial asset

Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Associate

Total Other Comprehensive Income

Total comprehensive income/loss

Basic Earning Per Share (Kobo)

(1,399,035)

(1,390,938)

(5,831,957)

(5,428,644)

(874,743)

(802,547)

(3,572,602)

(3,142,147)

-

-

-

-

(561,414)

(354,625)

(1,813,582)

(172,412)

(967,827)

9,869

(1,861,301)

115,316

5d

55,861

304,956

622,737

1,317,621

-

-

(505,553)

(49,669)

(1,190,845)

1,145,209

(967,827)

9,869

(1,861,301)

115,316

(8,361)

259,090

(34,194)

56,951

(12,816)

187,890

(50,502)

100,176

(513,914)

209,420

(1,225,039)

1,202,159

(980,643)

197,759

(1,911,803)

215,492

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(105,569)

1,546,718

(544,417)

1,546,718

(25,074)

385,235

(109,784)

385,235

5e

828,606

-

(83,821)

-

-

723,037

1,546,718

(628,239)

1,546,718

(25,074)

385,235

(109,784)

385,235

-

-

-

-

209,123

2,748,877

(1,853,278)

2,748,877

(1,005,717)

600,727

(2,021,587)

600,727

-

-

-

-

(3)

7

(5)

7

(0)

1

(0)

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wapic Insurance plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 15:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
