Coronation Insurance Plc reported earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported net income was NGN 4,448.45 million compared to net loss of NGN 1,098.43 million a year ago.
Coronation Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
