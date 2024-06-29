Coronation Insurance Plc (formerly Wapic Insurance Plc) is an insurance group organized primarily around 2 areas of activity: - non-life insurance (83.2% of revenues). Gross written premiums break down by activity between engineering insurance (35.8%), energy insurance (24%), accident insurance (16.9%), motor insurance (10.3%), fire insurance (7.8%), marine insurance (3.1%) and aviation insurance (2.1%); - life insurance (16.8%). revenues are distributed geographically as follows: Nigeria (92.1%) and Ghana (7.9%).