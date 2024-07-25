Providing access to currency risk management and cross-border payments solutions

Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with World Athletics, the international governing body for the sport of athletics, covering track and field, cross country running, road running, race walking, mountain running, and ultra running, to become their Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Supplier.

Through this partnership, World Athletics, and the broader World Athletics family** Corpay Cross Border’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure from their day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will enable them to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

“Corpay Cross-Border is very honoured to join the World Athletics family as their Official Foreign Exchange Supplier,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “I am confident that World Athletics and the broader World Athletics family, including their federation members and partners will benefit from access to our comprehensive currency risk management and cross-border payments solutions, along with our extensive experience gained within the world of sports.

“We are pleased to welcome Corpay Cross-Border as an Official Supplier to World Athletics,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. “World Athletics receives the majority of its income in USD but makes substantial payments each year in various currencies. Having the expertise of Corpay Cross-Border, with access to currency risk management and cross-border payments solutions, will prove invaluable.”

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

** Subject to credit and compliance approval from the relevant Corpay company.

