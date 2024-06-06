William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Tom Panther
EVP & CFO
June 5, 2024
SAFE HARBOR PROVISION
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Corpay's (formerly known as Fleetcor Technologies) beliefs, assumptions, expectations and future performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should," the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on preliminary information, internal estimates and management assumptions, expectations and plans about future conditions, events and results.
Forward-looking statements are subject to many uncertainties and other variable circumstances, such as the impact of macroeconomic conditions, including any recession that has occurred or may occur in the future, and whether expected trends, including retail fuel prices, fuel price spreads, fuel transaction patterns, electric vehicle, and retail lodging price trends develop as anticipated and we are able to develop successful strategies in light of these trends; our ability to successfully execute our strategic plan, manage our growth and achieve our performance targets; our ability to attract new and retain existing partners, merchants, and providers, their promotion and support of our products, and their financial performance; the failure of management assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market, interest rate, interchange fees, foreign exchange rates, and credit conditions, including changes in borrowers' credit risks and payment behaviors; the risk of higher borrowing costs and adverse financial market conditions impacting our funding and liquidity, and any reduction in our credit ratings; our ability to successfully manage our credit risks and the sufficiency of our allowance for expected credit losses; our ability to securitize our trade receivables; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, data breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents that may compromise our systems or customers' information; any disruptions in the operations of our computer systems and data centers; the international operational and political risks and compliance and regulatory risks and costs associated with international operations; the impact of international conflicts, including between Russia and Ukraine, as well as within the Middle East, on the global economy or our business and operations; our ability to develop and implement new technology, products, and services; any alleged infringement of intellectual property rights of others and our ability to protect our intellectual property; the regulation, supervision, and examination of our business by foreign and domestic governmental authorities, as well as litigation and regulatory actions, including the lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC); the impact of regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection; use of third-party vendors and ongoing third-party business relationships; and failure to comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-terrorism financing laws; changes in our senior management team and our ability to attract, motivate and retain qualified personnel consistent with our strategic plan; tax legislation initiatives or challenges to our tax positions and/or interpretations, and state sales tax rules and regulations; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; our ability to remediate material weaknesses and the ongoing effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting; our restatement of prior quarterly financial statements may affect investor confidence and raise reputational issues and may subject us to additional risks and uncertainties, including increased professional costs and the increased possibility or legal proceedings and regulatory inquiries, as well as the other risks and uncertainties identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Corpay's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 29, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC made by us. These factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from any forward-looking statement made herein. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof and we do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to update any such statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as specifically stated or to the extent required by law. You may access Corpay's SEC filings for free by visiting the SEC web site at www.sec.gov.
This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures, which are used by the Company as supplemental measures to evaluate its overall operating performance. The Company's definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein may differ from similarly titled measures used by others, including within the Company's industry. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing strategic initiatives. See the appendix for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
CORPAY ENTERPRISE BRAND
WE'VE LAUNCHED A NEW ENTERPRISE BRAND, CORPAY, WHICH BETTER REFLECTS THE COMPANY'S CURRENT PORTFOLIO OF CORPORATE PAYMENTS SOUTIONS
VALUE PROPOSITION
CORPAY HELPS COMPANIES MANAGE SPEND AND DELIVER VALUE
CUSTOMER PROBLEM
Businesses lack the proper tools to effectively monitor and control what is being purchased
OUR SERVICES:
Allow businesses to enable employees to transact on their behalf
Add value through improved spend management and control
Simplify mobility and vendor payments, increasing employee efficiency and effectiveness
Monitor real-time performance with integrated reporting & analytics
COMPANY
CORPAY IS A GLOBAL LEADER IN VEHICLE, CORPORATE, AND LODGING PAYMENT SOLUTIONS
$3.8 BILLION
$1.3 BILLION
150+ COUNTRIES,
IN REVENUE1
ADJ. NET INCOME1,2
43% INTERNATIONAL1
REVENUE
US 57% Brazil 14% UK 12%
Other 17%
800,000+
9 MILLION+
4 MILLION+
15+
BUSINESS
CONSUMER
MERCHANTS
PROPRIETARY
CLIENTS
CLIENTS
& VENDORS
NETWORKS
1
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023
Non-GAAP financial measure. See appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP
BUSINESS SEGMENTS
CORPAY OPERATES 3 BUSINESSES THAT HELP BUSINESSES & CONSUMERS MANAGE EXPENSES AND SPEND LESS
The smarter corporate payments company
CORPORATE
VEHICLE
LODGING
PAYMENTS
PAYMENTS
PAYMENTS
Help businesses pay
Manage & pay for
Book, manage & pay for
other businesses
vehicle-related expenses
workforce travel
CORPORATE PAYMENTS BUSINESS
OUR CORPORATE PAYMENTS SOLUTIONS HELP BUSINESSES PAY OTHER BUSINESSES, MANAGE EXPENSES, AND SPEND LESS
CORPORATE
PAYMENTS
Top 15 general
26% of Revenue1 +$145B Annual Spend Processed purpose credit card issuer2
Customers
Construction
Transportation
& Logistics
Business Services
Financial Services
Manufacturing
Networks
Largest virtual card
#1 Largest Mastercard
FX local settlement in
acceptance, 1M+ vendors
B2B Issuer
+200 countries
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023
Nilson Report 12583
- Nilson Report 12583
CORPORATE PAYMENTS BUSINESS
OUR CORPORATE PAYMENTS SOLUTIONS HELP COMPANIES MANAGE EXPENSES ACROSS A VARIETY OF PAYMENT PROCESSES
Payments Automation
Multi-card
Invoice & AP Automation
Electronic workflow for all
All-in-one purchasing, fuel,
Streamlined automation for
payment types
and T&E cards
faster processing
Procure-to-Pay
Expense Management
Cross-Border
Modular platform customized
to your needs
Reduces paper processes
and improves visibility
Global payments & currency
risk management
VEHICLE PAYMENTS BUSINESS
OUR VEHICLE PAYMENT SOLUTIONS HELP BUSINESSES AND CONSUMERS MANAGE & PAY FOR VEHICLE AND MOBILITY-RELATED EXPENSES USING OUR PROPRIETARY NETWORKS
VEHICLE
PAYMENTS
53% of Revenue1
+10B Annual Fuel Gallons
Customers
Construction
Transportation
& Logistics
Business Services
Wholesale & Retail Trade
Manufacturing
Networks
Proprietary fuel
EV charging
+400 Toll plazas
+750 Drive thru's
networks
+600k charge points
+2.9k parking garages
+80k sites
+2M Insurance clients
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023
VEHICLE PAYMENTS BUSINESS
OUR FLEET TRANSFORMATION STRATEGY CENTERS AROUND 3 BIG IDEAS…
1
Fleet + CorporatePayments
Couple our fleet products with our corporate payments
solutions to attract new prospects
2
EV
3
Consumer Vehicle
Payments
Help clients manage ICE or EV commercial vehicles and
maintain our existing fleet revenues
Create a big, new consumer vehicle payments business using
our existing networks … offer a line of vehicle-related
payment solutions (e.g. parking, toll, compliance, insurance, vehicle repair) … and accelerate overall revenue growth
Note: ICE represents internal combustion engine and EV represents electric vehicle
