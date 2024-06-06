William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Tom Panther

EVP & CFO

June 5, 2024

CORPAY ENTERPRISE BRAND

WE'VE LAUNCHED A NEW ENTERPRISE BRAND, CORPAY, WHICH BETTER REFLECTS THE COMPANY'S CURRENT PORTFOLIO OF CORPORATE PAYMENTS SOUTIONS

VALUE PROPOSITION

CORPAY HELPS COMPANIES MANAGE SPEND AND DELIVER VALUE

CUSTOMER PROBLEM

Businesses lack the proper tools to effectively monitor and control what is being purchased

OUR SERVICES:

Allow businesses to enable employees to transact on their behalf

Add value through improved spend management and control

Simplify mobility and vendor payments, increasing employee efficiency and effectiveness

Monitor real-time performance with integrated reporting & analytics

COMPANY

CORPAY IS A GLOBAL LEADER IN VEHICLE, CORPORATE, AND LODGING PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

$3.8 BILLION

$1.3 BILLION

150+ COUNTRIES,

IN REVENUE1

ADJ. NET INCOME1,2

43% INTERNATIONAL1

REVENUE

US 57% Brazil 14% UK 12%

Other 17%

800,000+

9 MILLION+

4 MILLION+

15+

BUSINESS

CONSUMER

MERCHANTS

PROPRIETARY

CLIENTS

CLIENTS

& VENDORS

NETWORKS

1

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023

2

Non-GAAP financial measure. See appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

CORPAY OPERATES 3 BUSINESSES THAT HELP BUSINESSES & CONSUMERS MANAGE EXPENSES AND SPEND LESS

The smarter corporate payments company

CORPORATE

VEHICLE

LODGING

PAYMENTS

PAYMENTS

PAYMENTS

Help businesses pay

Manage & pay for

Book, manage & pay for

other businesses

vehicle-related expenses

workforce travel

CORPORATE PAYMENTS BUSINESS

OUR CORPORATE PAYMENTS SOLUTIONS HELP BUSINESSES PAY OTHER BUSINESSES, MANAGE EXPENSES, AND SPEND LESS

CORPORATE

PAYMENTS

Top 15 general

26% of Revenue1 +$145B Annual Spend Processed purpose credit card issuer2

Customers

Construction

Transportation

& Logistics

Business Services

Financial Services

Manufacturing

Networks

Largest virtual card

#1 Largest Mastercard

FX local settlement in

acceptance, 1M+ vendors

B2B Issuer

+200 countries

  1. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023
  2. Nilson Report 12583

CORPORATE PAYMENTS BUSINESS

OUR CORPORATE PAYMENTS SOLUTIONS HELP COMPANIES MANAGE EXPENSES ACROSS A VARIETY OF PAYMENT PROCESSES

Payments Automation

Multi-card

Invoice & AP Automation

Electronic workflow for all

All-in-one purchasing, fuel,

Streamlined automation for

payment types

and T&E cards

faster processing

Procure-to-Pay

Expense Management

Cross-Border

Modular platform customized

to your needs

Reduces paper processes

and improves visibility

Global payments & currency

risk management

VEHICLE PAYMENTS BUSINESS

OUR VEHICLE PAYMENT SOLUTIONS HELP BUSINESSES AND CONSUMERS MANAGE & PAY FOR VEHICLE AND MOBILITY-RELATED EXPENSES USING OUR PROPRIETARY NETWORKS

VEHICLE

PAYMENTS

53% of Revenue1

+10B Annual Fuel Gallons

Customers

Construction

Transportation

& Logistics

Business Services

Wholesale & Retail Trade

Manufacturing

Networks

Proprietary fuel

EV charging

+400 Toll plazas

+750 Drive thru's

networks

+600k charge points

+2.9k parking garages

+80k sites

+2M Insurance clients

1 For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023

VEHICLE PAYMENTS BUSINESS

OUR FLEET TRANSFORMATION STRATEGY CENTERS AROUND 3 BIG IDEAS…

1

Fleet + CorporatePayments

Couple our fleet products with our corporate payments

solutions to attract new prospects

2

EV

3

Consumer Vehicle

Payments

Help clients manage ICE or EV commercial vehicles and

maintain our existing fleet revenues

Create a big, new consumer vehicle payments business using

our existing networks … offer a line of vehicle-related

payment solutions (e.g. parking, toll, compliance, insurance, vehicle repair) … and accelerate overall revenue growth

Note: ICE represents internal combustion engine and EV represents electric vehicle

