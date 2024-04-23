Spirit implements the latest technology by TA Connections, advancing bag scanning operations and increasing ramp efficiency

TA Connections, a Corpay (NYSE: CPAY) brand with unmatched access to travel and hotel inventory, announced today that Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) has implemented the latest version of TA Ramp, an integrated baggage reconciliation solution. This investment in Spirit’s operation enhances accuracy in baggage handling and drives cost savings through advanced camera scanning while reducing the need for expensive third-party hardware.

Now, Spirit’s Ramp Service Agents are using a new advanced camera software development kit (SDK) added to the iPhone to scan and track baggage — driving down technology costs and boosting ramp efficiency. With real-time operational data at their fingertips, Spirit’s Ramp Service Agents are empowered to proactively address any issues and reduce baggage-related flight delays.

“At Spirit, we’re passionate about continuously optimizing our operations and helping our Team Members work more efficiently and effectively, and TA Ramp is helping us do just that,” said Jason Fogelman, Senior Director of Airport Innovation, Standards and Training at Spirit Airlines. “We’re excited to invest in technology that supports our Service and Savvy Values by delivering a great experience for our Guests and reducing costs to help keep fares low.”

Spirit has been a long-time partner with TA Connections, leveraging TA Crew Hub and TA Disruption Hub to manage lodging and logistics for Team Members and Guests affected by travel disruptions. TA Ramp, which Spirit Airlines began using in 2019, has transformed the ramp for Agents the same way TA Crew Hub and TA Disruption Hub has transformed the Crew and Guest experience. Thanks to the latest version of TA Ramp with its advanced camera scanning technology, airlines are seeing further improvement in communications, a reduction in mishandled bags and significantly reduced ramp operation costs.

“It can be challenging to communicate in the busy ramp environment, making operations a top-of-mind area of opportunity for our customers,” said Mike Appleton, President of TA Connections. “By coupling scanning technology with real-time data, TA Ramp has revolutionized operations for our airline partners– and we’re thrilled to see it deliver tremendous cost-saving results for Spirit Airlines.”

With a legacy of 24 years of innovation, TA Connections is committed to automating operations for airlines. With a suite of solutions that manages crew layover lodging and logistics and streamlines resolution for disrupted passengers, TA Connections is focused on continuous advancements and transforming processes for its more than 140 airline and cruise line companies. For additional information on TA Ramp and the full suite of TA Connections offerings, visit www.TAConnections.com.

