    CHG   US21985R1059

CORPHOUSING GROUP INC.

(CHG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
2.100 USD   -8.30%
CorpHousing Group Inc. Schedules 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
08/16CorpHousing Group Closes $13.5 Million IPO; Shares Sink After Hours
MT
08/16CORPHOUSING GROUP INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
CorpHousing Group Inc. Schedules 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

09/15/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
CorpHousing Group Inc. (“CorpHousing,” “CHG”, or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHG), which utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, September 26, 2022 after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial:

  • (877) 407-9753 - U.S.
  • (201) 493-6739 - International

A webcast of the event may be accessed via the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ltKz5SSV.

CorpHousing Group Inc.

CorpHousing Group (CHG) utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company’s future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create “win-win” opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing CHG favorable operating margins. CHG operates these properties in a cost-effective manner by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market them globally to business and vacation travelers through dozens of third-party sales and distribution channels, and the Company’s own online portal. Guests at the Company’s properties are provided Heroic Service™ under CHG’s consumer brands, including LuxUrban. CHG’s Heroic Service™ provides guests a hassle-free experience which exceeds their expectations with “Heroes” who respond to any issue in a timely, thoughtful, and thorough manner.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 26,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,23 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,41 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 60,6 M 60,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 25,7%
