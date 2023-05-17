Advanced search
    CAAP   LU1756447840

CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.

(CAAP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:51:27 2023-05-17 pm EDT
11.56 USD   +2.44%
01:56pCorporación América Airports Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call and Webcast
BU
05/16Corporacion America Airports Reports Nearly 30% Increase in April Passenger Traffic
MT
05/16Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports April 2023 Passenger Traffic
BU
Corporación América Airports Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call and Webcast

05/17/2023 | 01:56pm EDT
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), a leading private airport operator in the world, today announced that it will report its First Quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, May 23, after market closes. We remind all participants to connect through the telephone in order to ask questions.

Earnings Release
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Time: After Market Closes

Conference Call
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time

Executives
Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations

To participate, please dial in
1-833-470-1428 (U.S., Toll Free)
1-404-975-4839 (U.S., Local)
+44-208-068-2558 (UK)
Global Dial-In Numbers
Participant access code: 437579

Webcast (click here)

Telephone Replay
1-866-813-9403 (U.S., Toll Free)
1-929-458-6194 (U.S., Local)
+44-204-525-0658 (International)
Replay Access Code: 934859

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, 57.6% lower than the 84.2 million served prior to the pandemic. In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 575 M - -
Net income 2023 65,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 911 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 814 M 1 814 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
EV / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 6 114
Free-Float 19,5%
Managers and Directors
Martin Francisco Eurnekian Bonnarens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge Arruda Filho Chief Financial Officer
Máximo Luis Bomchil Chairman
Andrés Zenarruza Head-Legal & Compliance
David Arendt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.29.21%1 814
AENA S.M.E., S.A.27.88%24 438
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-14.26%17 808
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS11.90%15 013
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.60%9 337
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.12.61%8 795
