Corporación América Airports S.A.

CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.

(CAAP)
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corporación America Airports S A : Corporación América Airports Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Call and Webcast

11/11/2020 | 01:58pm EST

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), the largest private sector airport operator based on the number of airports under management, today announced that it will report its Third Quarter results on Wednesday, November 18, after market closes.

Earnings Release
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Time: After Market Closes

Conference Call
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time

Executives
Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Raúl Francos, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Gimena Albanesi, Investor Relations Manager

To participate please dial in
1-888-347-6492 (U.S. domestic)
1-412-317-5258 (International)

Webcast (click here)

Replay (click here)
Replay Access Code: 10149434

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 568 M - -
Net income 2020 -230 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 422 M 422 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,71x
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 6 299
Free-Float 17,9%
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.-59.17%422
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-8.75%31 836
FRAPORT AG-41.81%5 297
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-19.20%5 012
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-6.57%3 935
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-17.88%3 544
