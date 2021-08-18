Corporación America Airports S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports July 2021 Passenger Traffic (Form 6-K)

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 16, 2021--Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ('CAAP' or the 'Company'), the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 459.3% YoY increase in passenger traffic in July 2021, and a 60.4% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020) Statistics Jul'21 Jul'20 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'20(1)(2)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 1,907 290 558.2% 9,531 10,433 -8.6% International Passengers (thousands) 813 178 357.3% 3,161 5,645 -44.0% Transit Passengers (thousands) 431 96 349.6% 2,446 2,042 19.8% Total Passengers (thousands) 3,151 563 459.3% 15,138 18,120 -16.5% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 27.4 16.4 66.4% 178.4 147.1 21.3% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 45.0 16.9 165.7% 239.2 224.0 6.8% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019) Statistics Jul'21 Jul'19(1) % Var. YTD'21 YTD'19(1)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 1,907 4,515 -57.8% 9,531 27,219 -65.0% International Passengers (thousands) 813 2,669 -69.5% 3,161 16,416 -80.7% Transit Passengers (thousands) 431 776 -44.5% 2,446 4,902 -50.1% Total Passengers (thousands) 3,151 7,961 -60.4% 15,138 48,538 -68.8% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 27.4 35.1 -22.1% 178.4 245.8 -27.4% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 45.0 77.7 -42.1% 239.2 497.3 -51.9%



















(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. (3) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in July 2021 grew 4.6x YoY compared to the same period of last year, reflecting easier comparisons as July 2020 was highly impacted by the restrictions and travel bans to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 60.4%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic across all countries of operations. However, this was a sequential improvement from the 68.7% decline reported in June 2021 versus June 2019. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 69.5% and 57.8%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of July 2019.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 42.3x YoY. Against July 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 79.0%, with international passenger traffic declining 93.8%, impacted by tightened government restrictions to international flights, including a limit of 1,000 arriving international passengers per day starting the first week of July, while borders remain closed to non-resident foreigners, with limited exceptions. Following the acceleration in the pace of vaccination, this daily limit was recently relaxed to 1,700 international arriving passengers. Domestic passenger traffic, which has currently no restrictions, declined 72.6% compared to 2019, due to low passenger demand, but more than doubled sequentially compared to June.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 115.8% YoY. Passenger traffic against July 2019 declined 55.3%, recovering sequentially from the 74.9% drop in June. Both international and domestic passenger traffic continued to improve sequentially, decreasing 64.3% and 15.7%, respectively, in July 2021 against July 2019, recovering from the respective declines of 83.2% and 40.0% %, in June. Domestic travel benefited mainly from the start of the summer season in the region.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 3.0x YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 33.6%, showing a continued improvement from the declines of 39.3% and 50.8% posted in June and May 2021, respectively, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country and increased passenger demand.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 6.0x YoY, but declined 79.0% when compared to July 2019, still impacted by prolonged restrictions to air travel implemented by the government, including the closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, coupled with weak demand. The government has recently announced that starting November 1 borders will re-open to foreigners presenting a full vaccination certificate and a negative Covid test.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 5.5x YoY. When compared to 2019, total traffic declined 41.4%, showing a sequential improvement from the 45.9% drop in June 2021. International passenger traffic dropped 26.5%, recovering sequentially from the 28.9% drop in June 2021 against 2019, while domestic passenger traffic declined 54.3% against July 2019, also showing a sequential recovery versus the 60.2% decline posted in June.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 15.8x YoY. Compared to July 2019, passenger traffic declined 19.1%, compared with the 28.9% decline reported in June 2021, versus June 2019. Passenger traffic benefited from increased demand coupled with travel bans in countries where Armenia competes for tourism.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 66.4% YoY. When compared to July 2019, total cargo volume dropped 22.1%, mainly driven by declines of 21.5% in Argentina and 41.6% in Brazil.

Aircraft movements increased 165.7% YoY. When compared to July 2019, Aircraft movements declined 42.1%, mainly as a result of a 55.8% decline in Argentina.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)

Jul'21 Jul'20 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'20 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 851 20 4228.2% 5,311 9,000 -41.0% Italy 397 184 115.8% 796 1,210 -34.2% Brazil(2) 1,157 289 300.1% 5,828 4,899 19.0% Uruguay 37 5 602.9% 133 540 -75.3% Ecuador 237 37 548.8% 1,126 1,052 7.0% Armenia 301 18 1581.5% 1,073 600 78.9% Peru 171 11 1458.3% 871 820 6.2% TOTAL 3,151 563 459.3% 15,138 18,120 -16.5%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

Argentina 14,407 9,474 52.1%

94,590 81,162 16.5% Italy 1,354 1,212 11.8%

8,455 7,518 12.5% Brazil 4,852 1,383 250.8%

34,987 20,255 72.7% Uruguay(3) 2,343 2,046 14.5%

17,455 18,254 -4.4% Ecuador 2,681 687 290.3%

12,331 10,422 18.3% Armenia 1,483 1,588 -6.6%

9,028 8,218 9.9% Peru 246 54 358.6%

1,605 1,237 29.7% TOTAL 27,366 16,444 66.4%

178,450 147,066 21.3% Aircraft Movements

Argentina 17,724 5,206 240.5%

110,580 111,007 -0.4% Italy 5,480 3,319 65.1%

14,571 16,422 -11.3% Brazil 10,593 4,677 126.5%

58,698 48,680 20.6% Uruguay 1,811 498 263.7%

7,352 9,215 -20.2% Ecuador 5,226 2,346 122.8%

28,454 23,917 19.0% Armenia 2,515 380 561.8%

10,217 6,745 51.5% Peru 1,637 507 222.9%

9,336 8,040 16.1% TOTAL 44,986 16,933 165.7%

239,208 224,026 6.8%















Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)

Jul'21 Jul'19 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 851 4,055 -79.0% 5,311 25,276 -79.0% Italy 397 888 -55.3% 796 4,667 -82.9% Brazil(2) 1,157 1,744 -33.6% 5,828 10,997 -47.0% Uruguay 37 175 -79.0% 133 1,317 -89.9% Ecuador 237 405 -41.4% 1,126 2,635 -57.3% Armenia 301 372 -19.1% 1,073 1,692 -36.6% Peru 171 322 -46.8% 871 1,953 -55.4% TOTAL 3,151 7,961 -60.4% 15,138 48,538 -68.8%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

Argentina 14,407 18,356 -21.5%

94,590 129,199 -26.8% Italy 1,354 1,159 16.9%

8,455 7,667 10.3% Brazil 4,852 8,302 -41.6%

34,987 55,682 -37.2% Uruguay(3) 2,343 2,373 -1.3%

17,455 16,536 5.6% Ecuador 2,681 2,962 -9.5%

12,331 24,112 -48.9% Armenia 1,483 1,539 -3.6%

9,028 9,833 -8.2% Peru 246 438 -43.8%

1,605 2,799 -42.7% TOTAL 27,366 35,128 -22.1%

178,450 245,827 -27.4% Aircraft Movements

Argentina 17,724 40,108 -55.8%

110,580 262,035 -57.8% Italy 5,480 8,608 -36.3%

14,571 45,204 -67.8% Brazil 10,593 14,309 -26.0%

58,698 92,684 -36.7% Uruguay 1,811 2,136 -15.2%

7,352 17,987 -59.1% Ecuador 5,226 6,739 -22.5%

28,454 47,679 -40.3% Armenia 2,515 3,040 -17.3%

10,217 14,415 -29.1% Peru 1,637 2,736 -40.2%

9,336 17,271 -45.9% TOTAL 44,986 77,676 -42.1%

239,208 497,275 -51.9%















