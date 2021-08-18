Corporación America Airports S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports July 2021 Passenger Traffic (Form 6-K)
08/18/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports July 2021 Passenger Traffic
Total passenger traffic improved sequentially and declined 60% when compared to July 2019.
LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 16, 2021--Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ('CAAP' or the 'Company'), the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 459.3% YoY increase in passenger traffic in July 2021, and a 60.4% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020)
Statistics
Jul'21
Jul'20
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'20(1)(2)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
1,907
290
558.2%
9,531
10,433
-8.6%
International Passengers (thousands)
813
178
357.3%
3,161
5,645
-44.0%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
431
96
349.6%
2,446
2,042
19.8%
Total Passengers (thousands)
3,151
563
459.3%
15,138
18,120
-16.5%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
27.4
16.4
66.4%
178.4
147.1
21.3%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
45.0
16.9
165.7%
239.2
224.0
6.8%
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Jul'21
Jul'19(1)
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'19(1)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
1,907
4,515
-57.8%
9,531
27,219
-65.0%
International Passengers (thousands)
813
2,669
-69.5%
3,161
16,416
-80.7%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
431
776
-44.5%
2,446
4,902
-50.1%
Total Passengers (thousands)
3,151
7,961
-60.4%
15,138
48,538
-68.8%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
27.4
35.1
-22.1%
178.4
245.8
-27.4%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
45.0
77.7
-42.1%
239.2
497.3
-51.9%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.
(3)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in July 2021 grew 4.6x YoY compared to the same period of last year, reflecting easier comparisons as July 2020 was highly impacted by the restrictions and travel bans to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 60.4%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic across all countries of operations. However, this was a sequential improvement from the 68.7% decline reported in June 2021 versus June 2019. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 69.5% and 57.8%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of July 2019.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 42.3x YoY. Against July 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 79.0%, with international passenger traffic declining 93.8%, impacted by tightened government restrictions to international flights, including a limit of 1,000 arriving international passengers per day starting the first week of July, while borders remain closed to non-resident foreigners, with limited exceptions. Following the acceleration in the pace of vaccination, this daily limit was recently relaxed to 1,700 international arriving passengers. Domestic passenger traffic, which has currently no restrictions, declined 72.6% compared to 2019, due to low passenger demand, but more than doubled sequentially compared to June.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 115.8% YoY. Passenger traffic against July 2019 declined 55.3%, recovering sequentially from the 74.9% drop in June. Both international and domestic passenger traffic continued to improve sequentially, decreasing 64.3% and 15.7%, respectively, in July 2021 against July 2019, recovering from the respective declines of 83.2% and 40.0% %, in June. Domestic travel benefited mainly from the start of the summer season in the region.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 3.0x YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 33.6%, showing a continued improvement from the declines of 39.3% and 50.8% posted in June and May 2021, respectively, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country and increased passenger demand.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 6.0x YoY, but declined 79.0% when compared to July 2019, still impacted by prolonged restrictions to air travel implemented by the government, including the closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, coupled with weak demand. The government has recently announced that starting November 1 borders will re-open to foreigners presenting a full vaccination certificate and a negative Covid test.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 5.5x YoY. When compared to 2019, total traffic declined 41.4%, showing a sequential improvement from the 45.9% drop in June 2021. International passenger traffic dropped 26.5%, recovering sequentially from the 28.9% drop in June 2021 against 2019, while domestic passenger traffic declined 54.3% against July 2019, also showing a sequential recovery versus the 60.2% decline posted in June.
In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 15.8x YoY. Compared to July 2019, passenger traffic declined 19.1%, compared with the 28.9% decline reported in June 2021, versus June 2019. Passenger traffic benefited from increased demand coupled with travel bans in countries where Armenia competes for tourism.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 66.4% YoY. When compared to July 2019, total cargo volume dropped 22.1%, mainly driven by declines of 21.5% in Argentina and 41.6% in Brazil.
Aircraft movements increased 165.7% YoY. When compared to July 2019, Aircraft movements declined 42.1%, mainly as a result of a 55.8% decline in Argentina.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)
Jul'21
Jul'20
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'20
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
851
20
4228.2%
5,311
9,000
-41.0%
Italy
397
184
115.8%
796
1,210
-34.2%
Brazil(2)
1,157
289
300.1%
5,828
4,899
19.0%
Uruguay
37
5
602.9%
133
540
-75.3%
Ecuador
237
37
548.8%
1,126
1,052
7.0%
Armenia
301
18
1581.5%
1,073
600
78.9%
Peru
171
11
1458.3%
871
820
6.2%
TOTAL
3,151
563
459.3%
15,138
18,120
-16.5%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
14,407
9,474
52.1%
94,590
81,162
16.5%
Italy
1,354
1,212
11.8%
8,455
7,518
12.5%
Brazil
4,852
1,383
250.8%
34,987
20,255
72.7%
Uruguay(3)
2,343
2,046
14.5%
17,455
18,254
-4.4%
Ecuador
2,681
687
290.3%
12,331
10,422
18.3%
Armenia
1,483
1,588
-6.6%
9,028
8,218
9.9%
Peru
246
54
358.6%
1,605
1,237
29.7%
TOTAL
27,366
16,444
66.4%
178,450
147,066
21.3%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
17,724
5,206
240.5%
110,580
111,007
-0.4%
Italy
5,480
3,319
65.1%
14,571
16,422
-11.3%
Brazil
10,593
4,677
126.5%
58,698
48,680
20.6%
Uruguay
1,811
498
263.7%
7,352
9,215
-20.2%
Ecuador
5,226
2,346
122.8%
28,454
23,917
19.0%
Armenia
2,515
380
561.8%
10,217
6,745
51.5%
Peru
1,637
507
222.9%
9,336
8,040
16.1%
TOTAL
44,986
16,933
165.7%
239,208
224,026
6.8%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)
Jul'21
Jul'19
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
851
4,055
-79.0%
5,311
25,276
-79.0%
Italy
397
888
-55.3%
796
4,667
-82.9%
Brazil(2)
1,157
1,744
-33.6%
5,828
10,997
-47.0%
Uruguay
37
175
-79.0%
133
1,317
-89.9%
Ecuador
237
405
-41.4%
1,126
2,635
-57.3%
Armenia
301
372
-19.1%
1,073
1,692
-36.6%
Peru
171
322
-46.8%
871
1,953
-55.4%
TOTAL
3,151
7,961
-60.4%
15,138
48,538
-68.8%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker 'CAAP'. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
