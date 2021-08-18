Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Corporación América Airports S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAAP   LU1756447840

CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.

(CAAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corporación America Airports S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports July 2021 Passenger Traffic (Form 6-K)

08/18/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports July 2021 Passenger Traffic

Total passenger traffic improved sequentially and declined 60% when compared to July 2019.

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 16, 2021--Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ('CAAP' or the 'Company'), the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 459.3% YoY increase in passenger traffic in July 2021, and a 60.4% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020)

Statistics

Jul'21

Jul'20

% Var.

YTD'21

YTD'20(1)(2)(3)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

1,907

290

558.2%

9,531

10,433

-8.6%

International Passengers (thousands)

813

178

357.3%

3,161

5,645

-44.0%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

431

96

349.6%

2,446

2,042

19.8%

Total Passengers (thousands)

3,151

563

459.3%

15,138

18,120

-16.5%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

27.4

16.4

66.4%

178.4

147.1

21.3%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

45.0

16.9

165.7%

239.2

224.0

6.8%

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)

Statistics

Jul'21

Jul'19(1)

% Var.

YTD'21

YTD'19(1)(3)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

1,907

4,515

-57.8%

9,531

27,219

-65.0%

International Passengers (thousands)

813

2,669

-69.5%

3,161

16,416

-80.7%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

431

776

-44.5%

2,446

4,902

-50.1%

Total Passengers (thousands)

3,151

7,961

-60.4%

15,138

48,538

-68.8%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

27.4

35.1

-22.1%

178.4

245.8

-27.4%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

45.0

77.7

-42.1%

239.2

497.3

-51.9%










(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.

(3)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in July 2021 grew 4.6x YoY compared to the same period of last year, reflecting easier comparisons as July 2020 was highly impacted by the restrictions and travel bans to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 60.4%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic across all countries of operations. However, this was a sequential improvement from the 68.7% decline reported in June 2021 versus June 2019. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 69.5% and 57.8%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of July 2019.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 42.3x YoY. Against July 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 79.0%, with international passenger traffic declining 93.8%, impacted by tightened government restrictions to international flights, including a limit of 1,000 arriving international passengers per day starting the first week of July, while borders remain closed to non-resident foreigners, with limited exceptions. Following the acceleration in the pace of vaccination, this daily limit was recently relaxed to 1,700 international arriving passengers. Domestic passenger traffic, which has currently no restrictions, declined 72.6% compared to 2019, due to low passenger demand, but more than doubled sequentially compared to June.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 115.8% YoY. Passenger traffic against July 2019 declined 55.3%, recovering sequentially from the 74.9% drop in June. Both international and domestic passenger traffic continued to improve sequentially, decreasing 64.3% and 15.7%, respectively, in July 2021 against July 2019, recovering from the respective declines of 83.2% and 40.0% %, in June. Domestic travel benefited mainly from the start of the summer season in the region.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 3.0x YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 33.6%, showing a continued improvement from the declines of 39.3% and 50.8% posted in June and May 2021, respectively, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country and increased passenger demand.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 6.0x YoY, but declined 79.0% when compared to July 2019, still impacted by prolonged restrictions to air travel implemented by the government, including the closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, coupled with weak demand. The government has recently announced that starting November 1 borders will re-open to foreigners presenting a full vaccination certificate and a negative Covid test.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 5.5x YoY. When compared to 2019, total traffic declined 41.4%, showing a sequential improvement from the 45.9% drop in June 2021. International passenger traffic dropped 26.5%, recovering sequentially from the 28.9% drop in June 2021 against 2019, while domestic passenger traffic declined 54.3% against July 2019, also showing a sequential recovery versus the 60.2% decline posted in June.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 15.8x YoY. Compared to July 2019, passenger traffic declined 19.1%, compared with the 28.9% decline reported in June 2021, versus June 2019. Passenger traffic benefited from increased demand coupled with travel bans in countries where Armenia competes for tourism.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 66.4% YoY. When compared to July 2019, total cargo volume dropped 22.1%, mainly driven by declines of 21.5% in Argentina and 41.6% in Brazil.

Aircraft movements increased 165.7% YoY. When compared to July 2019, Aircraft movements declined 42.1%, mainly as a result of a 55.8% decline in Argentina.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)

Jul'21

Jul'20

% Var.

YTD'21

YTD'20

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

Argentina(1)

851

20

4228.2%

5,311

9,000

-41.0%

Italy

397

184

115.8%

796

1,210

-34.2%

Brazil(2)

1,157

289

300.1%

5,828

4,899

19.0%

Uruguay

37

5

602.9%

133

540

-75.3%

Ecuador

237

37

548.8%

1,126

1,052

7.0%

Armenia

301

18

1581.5%

1,073

600

78.9%

Peru

171

11

1458.3%

871

820

6.2%

TOTAL

3,151

563

459.3%

15,138

18,120

-16.5%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)


Argentina

14,407

9,474

52.1%


94,590

81,162

16.5%

Italy

1,354

1,212

11.8%


8,455

7,518

12.5%

Brazil

4,852

1,383

250.8%


34,987

20,255

72.7%

Uruguay(3)

2,343

2,046

14.5%


17,455

18,254

-4.4%

Ecuador

2,681

687

290.3%


12,331

10,422

18.3%

Armenia

1,483

1,588

-6.6%


9,028

8,218

9.9%

Peru

246

54

358.6%


1,605

1,237

29.7%

TOTAL

27,366

16,444

66.4%


178,450

147,066

21.3%

Aircraft Movements


Argentina

17,724

5,206

240.5%


110,580

111,007

-0.4%

Italy

5,480

3,319

65.1%


14,571

16,422

-11.3%

Brazil

10,593

4,677

126.5%


58,698

48,680

20.6%

Uruguay

1,811

498

263.7%


7,352

9,215

-20.2%

Ecuador

5,226

2,346

122.8%


28,454

23,917

19.0%

Armenia

2,515

380

561.8%


10,217

6,745

51.5%

Peru

1,637

507

222.9%


9,336

8,040

16.1%

TOTAL

44,986

16,933

165.7%


239,208

224,026

6.8%








Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)

Jul'21

Jul'19

% Var.

YTD'21

YTD'19

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

Argentina(1)

851

4,055

-79.0%

5,311

25,276

-79.0%

Italy

397

888

-55.3%

796

4,667

-82.9%

Brazil(2)

1,157

1,744

-33.6%

5,828

10,997

-47.0%

Uruguay

37

175

-79.0%

133

1,317

-89.9%

Ecuador

237

405

-41.4%

1,126

2,635

-57.3%

Armenia

301

372

-19.1%

1,073

1,692

-36.6%

Peru

171

322

-46.8%

871

1,953

-55.4%

TOTAL

3,151

7,961

-60.4%

15,138

48,538

-68.8%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)


Argentina

14,407

18,356

-21.5%


94,590

129,199

-26.8%

Italy

1,354

1,159

16.9%


8,455

7,667

10.3%

Brazil

4,852

8,302

-41.6%


34,987

55,682

-37.2%

Uruguay(3)

2,343

2,373

-1.3%


17,455

16,536

5.6%

Ecuador

2,681

2,962

-9.5%


12,331

24,112

-48.9%

Armenia

1,483

1,539

-3.6%


9,028

9,833

-8.2%

Peru

246

438

-43.8%


1,605

2,799

-42.7%

TOTAL

27,366

35,128

-22.1%


178,450

245,827

-27.4%

Aircraft Movements


Argentina

17,724

40,108

-55.8%


110,580

262,035

-57.8%

Italy

5,480

8,608

-36.3%


14,571

45,204

-67.8%

Brazil

10,593

14,309

-26.0%


58,698

92,684

-36.7%

Uruguay

1,811

2,136

-15.2%


7,352

17,987

-59.1%

Ecuador

5,226

6,739

-22.5%


28,454

47,679

-40.3%

Armenia

2,515

3,040

-17.3%


10,217

14,415

-29.1%

Peru

1,637

2,736

-40.2%


9,336

17,271

-45.9%

TOTAL

44,986

77,676

-42.1%


239,208

497,275

-51.9%








To obtain the full text of this press release, please click on the following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com/investors/events-and-presentations/press-releases/default.aspx

Category: Operational Statistic

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker 'CAAP'. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Gimena Albanesi
Email: gimena.albanesi@caairports.com
Phone: +5411 4852-6411

Patricio Iñaki Esnaola
Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com
Phone: +5411 4899-6716

Disclaimer

Corporacion America Airports SA published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 17:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
01:34pCORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports Jul..
PU
08/17CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporacion America Airports Posts Increase i..
MT
08/16CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A. : Reports July 2021 Passenger Traffic
BU
08/12CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Stat..
PU
08/11CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporación América Airports Announces Second..
BU
07/16CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporacion America Airports Reports Higher T..
MT
07/16CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports Jun..
PU
07/16CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporacion America Airports Reports Rise in ..
MT
07/15CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A. : Reports June 2021 Passenger Traffic
BU
07/15Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports Operating Results for the Month and..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 684 M - -
Net income 2021 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 279 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 838 M 838 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 5 822
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Corporación América Airports S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,22 $
Average target price 6,55 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Francisco Eurnekian Bonnarens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge Arruda Chief Financial Officer
Máximo Luis Bomchil Chairman
David Arendt Independent Director
Valerie Pechon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.30.83%838
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-4.89%23 767
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED19.97%15 061
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-47.82%11 729
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS-5.66%11 603
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-6.99%7 184