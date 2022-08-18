Corporación America Airports S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports July 2022 Passenger Traffic - Form 6-K
08/18/2022 | 06:15am EDT
Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports July 2022 Passenger Traffic
Total passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 78.9% of July 2019 traffic levels and up 99.3% YoY
Armenia at 112% of pre-pandemic levels; Ecuador and Italy at 96% and 91%, respectively
LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 16, 2022--Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 99.3% YoY increase in passenger traffic in July 2022, reaching 78.9% of pre-pandemic levels of July 2019.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)
Statistics
Jul'22
Jul'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,512
1,907
84.2%
20,788
9,531
118.1%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,198
813
170.3%
10,935
3,161
245.9%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
572
431
32.6%
3,136
2,446
28.2%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,282
3,151
99.3%
34,859
15,138
130.3%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
26.0
27.4
-5.1%
194.8
178.4
9.2%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
65.7
45.0
46.0%
403.3
239.2
68.6%
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Jul'22
Jul'19
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,512
4,515
-22.2%
20,788
27,219
-23.6%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,198
2,669
-17.7%
10,935
16,416
-33.4%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
572
776
-26.3%
3,136
4,902
-36.0%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,282
7,961
-21.1%
34,859
48,538
-28.2%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
26.0
35.1
-26.1%
194.8
245.8
-20.7%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
65.7
77.7
-15.4%
403.3
497.3
-18.9%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in July 2022 grew 99.3% compared to the same month of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina and Italy, supported by a continued recovery in travel demand following the gradual lifting of travel restrictions across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 78.9% of July 2019 levels, from 77.5% in June, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 82.3% and 77.8% of July 2019, respectively.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 261% YoY and reaching 75.8% of July 2019 levels, slightly down from the 77.5% posted in June. International passenger traffic improved to 68.0% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with 64.2% in June, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic increased sequentially in absolute terms, reaching 78.7% of July 2019 levels, down from the 83.1% posted in June, due to a particularly strong July 2019.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 104% YoY reaching 91.3% of July 2019 levels, up from the 85.0% and 89.5% posted in May and June, respectively. Passenger traffic benefited from the start of the summer season and trends are expected to improve further in the coming months, also reflecting the lifting of travel restrictions effective June 1, 2022. To note, domestic traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels boosted by a strong performance at the Pisa airport.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 27.5% YoY, and reached 84.6% of July 2019 pre-pandemic levels, up from 77.7% recorded in June. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 67% of total traffic, stood above 90% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 71.2% of July 2019 levels.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay, where traffic is largely international, increased 212% YoY and reached 65.6% of July 2019 levels, broadly in line with the 65.9% posted in June.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 63.4% YoY reaching 95.8% of July 2019 levels, up from the 89.2% posted in June. International passenger traffic performed well, reaching 95.0% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama. Domestic passenger traffic improved to 97.3% of July 2019 pre-pandemic levels after the 84.0% recorded in June, when traffic was impacted by flight cancelations due to protests and social unrest in the country.
In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 38.9% YoY. Passenger traffic continued to perform well, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the third consecutive month, at 112.4% of July 2019, improving from the 107.4% and 111.4% recorded in May and June, respectively.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume decreased 5.1% YoY and stood at 73.9% of July 2019 levels, or at 74.8% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Close to 70% of cargo volume came from Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 22.7% and 53.8% versus July 2019 pre-pandemic levels. To note, Armenia and Italy reported higher cargo volume than pre-pandemic levels, whereas Uruguay stood at 99%.
Aircraft movements increased 46.0% YoY reaching 84.6% of July 2019 levels, or at 87.7% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 70% of aircraft movements came from Argentina and Brazil, which reached 81.7% and 92.1% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively. To note, aircraft movements in Armenia were above July 2019 levels.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)
Jul'22
Jul'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,075
851
261.3%
17,809
5,311
235.3%
Italy
811
397
104.3%
3,606
796
353.0%
Brazil
1,476
1,157
27.5%
8,591
5,828
47.4%
Uruguay
115
37
212.1%
763
133
473.5%
Ecuador
387
237
63.4%
2,317
1,126
105.7%
Armenia
418
301
38.9%
1,773
1,073
65.3%
Peru
-
171
-100.0%
-
871
-100.0%
TOTAL
6,282
3,151
99.3%
34,859
15,138
130.3%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
14,193
14,407
-1.5%
104,513
94,590
10.5%
Italy
1,216
1,354
-10.2%
8,814
8,455
4.3%
Brazil
3,838
4,852
-20.9%
32,020
34,987
-8.5%
Uruguay(2)
2,341
2,343
-0.1%
19,382
17,455
11.0%
Ecuador
2,527
2,681
-5.8%
20,181
12,331
63.7%
Armenia
1,845
1,483
24.5%
9,924
9,028
9.9%
Peru
-
246
-100.0%
-
1,605
-100.0%
TOTAL
25,961
27,366
-5.1%
194,834
178,450
9.2%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
32,768
17,724
84.9%
207,492
110,580
87.6%
Italy
8,218
5,480
50.0%
38,624
14,571
165.1%
Brazil
13,184
10,593
24.5%
80,353
58,698
36.9%
Uruguay
1,711
1,811
-5.5%
15,566
7,352
111.7%
Ecuador
5,831
5,226
11.6%
43,949
28,454
54.5%
Armenia
3,973
2,515
58.0%
17,293
10,217
69.3%
Peru
-
1,637
-100.0%
-
9,336
-100.0%
TOTAL
65,685
44,986
46.0%
403,277
239,208
68.6%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)
Jul'22
Jul'19
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,075
4,055
-24.2%
17,809
25,276
-29.5%
Italy
811
888
-8.7%
3,606
4,667
-22.7%
Brazil
1,476
1,744
-15.4%
8,591
10,997
-21.9%
Uruguay
115
175
-34.4%
763
1,317
-42.1%
Ecuador
387
405
-4.2%
2,317
2,635
-12.1%
Armenia
418
372
12.4%
1,773
1,692
4.8%
Peru
-
322
-100.0%
-
1,953
-100.0%
TOTAL
6,282
7,961
-21.1%
34,859
48,538
-28.2%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
14,193
18,356
-22.7%
104,513
129,199
-19.1%
Italy
1,216
1,159
5.0%
8,814
7,667
15.0%
Brazil
3,838
8,302
-53.8%
32,020
55,682
-42.5%
Uruguay(2)
2,341
2,373
-1.3%
19,382
16,536
17.2%
Ecuador
2,527
2,962
-14.7%
20,181
24,112
-16.3%
Armenia
1,845
1,539
19.9%
9,924
9,833
0.9%
Peru
-
438
-100.0%
-
2,799
-100.0%
TOTAL
25,961
35,128
-26.1%
194,834
245,827
-20.7%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
32,768
40,108
-18.3%
207,492
262,035
-20.8%
Italy
8,218
8,608
-4.5%
38,624
45,204
-14.6%
Brazil
13,184
14,309
-7.9%
80,353
92,684
-13.3%
Uruguay
1,711
2,136
-19.9%
15,566
17,987
-13.5%
Ecuador
5,831
6,739
-13.5%
43,949
47,679
-7.8%
Armenia
3,973
3,040
30.7%
17,293
14,415
20.0%
Peru
-
2,736
-100.0%
-
17,271
-100.0%
TOTAL
65,685
77,676
-15.4%
403,277
497,275
-18.9%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
