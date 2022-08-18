Corporación America Airports S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports July 2022 Passenger Traffic - Form 6-K

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 16, 2022--Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 99.3% YoY increase in passenger traffic in July 2022, reaching 78.9% of pre-pandemic levels of July 2019.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021) Statistics Jul'22 Jul'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,512 1,907 84.2% 20,788 9,531 118.1% International Passengers (thousands) 2,198 813 170.3% 10,935 3,161 245.9% Transit Passengers (thousands) 572 431 32.6% 3,136 2,446 28.2% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,282 3,151 99.3% 34,859 15,138 130.3% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 26.0 27.4 -5.1% 194.8 178.4 9.2% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 65.7 45.0 46.0% 403.3 239.2 68.6% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019) Statistics Jul'22 Jul'19 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,512 4,515 -22.2% 20,788 27,219 -23.6% International Passengers (thousands) 2,198 2,669 -17.7% 10,935 16,416 -33.4% Transit Passengers (thousands) 572 776 -26.3% 3,136 4,902 -36.0% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,282 7,961 -21.1% 34,859 48,538 -28.2% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 26.0 35.1 -26.1% 194.8 245.8 -20.7% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 65.7 77.7 -15.4% 403.3 497.3 -18.9%



(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in July 2022 grew 99.3% compared to the same month of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina and Italy, supported by a continued recovery in travel demand following the gradual lifting of travel restrictions across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 78.9% of July 2019 levels, from 77.5% in June, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 82.3% and 77.8% of July 2019, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 261% YoY and reaching 75.8% of July 2019 levels, slightly down from the 77.5% posted in June. International passenger traffic improved to 68.0% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with 64.2% in June, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic increased sequentially in absolute terms, reaching 78.7% of July 2019 levels, down from the 83.1% posted in June, due to a particularly strong July 2019.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 104% YoY reaching 91.3% of July 2019 levels, up from the 85.0% and 89.5% posted in May and June, respectively. Passenger traffic benefited from the start of the summer season and trends are expected to improve further in the coming months, also reflecting the lifting of travel restrictions effective June 1, 2022. To note, domestic traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels boosted by a strong performance at the Pisa airport.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 27.5% YoY, and reached 84.6% of July 2019 pre-pandemic levels, up from 77.7% recorded in June. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 67% of total traffic, stood above 90% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 71.2% of July 2019 levels.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay, where traffic is largely international, increased 212% YoY and reached 65.6% of July 2019 levels, broadly in line with the 65.9% posted in June.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 63.4% YoY reaching 95.8% of July 2019 levels, up from the 89.2% posted in June. International passenger traffic performed well, reaching 95.0% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama. Domestic passenger traffic improved to 97.3% of July 2019 pre-pandemic levels after the 84.0% recorded in June, when traffic was impacted by flight cancelations due to protests and social unrest in the country.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 38.9% YoY. Passenger traffic continued to perform well, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the third consecutive month, at 112.4% of July 2019, improving from the 107.4% and 111.4% recorded in May and June, respectively.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume decreased 5.1% YoY and stood at 73.9% of July 2019 levels, or at 74.8% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Close to 70% of cargo volume came from Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 22.7% and 53.8% versus July 2019 pre-pandemic levels. To note, Armenia and Italy reported higher cargo volume than pre-pandemic levels, whereas Uruguay stood at 99%.

Aircraft movements increased 46.0% YoY reaching 84.6% of July 2019 levels, or at 87.7% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 70% of aircraft movements came from Argentina and Brazil, which reached 81.7% and 92.1% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively. To note, aircraft movements in Armenia were above July 2019 levels.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)

Jul'22 Jul'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,075 851 261.3% 17,809 5,311 235.3% Italy 811 397 104.3% 3,606 796 353.0% Brazil 1,476 1,157 27.5% 8,591 5,828 47.4% Uruguay 115 37 212.1% 763 133 473.5% Ecuador 387 237 63.4% 2,317 1,126 105.7% Armenia 418 301 38.9% 1,773 1,073 65.3% Peru - 171 -100.0% - 871 -100.0% TOTAL 6,282 3,151 99.3% 34,859 15,138 130.3% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.



Cargo Volume (tons)





Argentina 14,193 14,407 -1.5% 104,513 94,590 10.5% Italy 1,216 1,354 -10.2% 8,814 8,455 4.3% Brazil 3,838 4,852 -20.9% 32,020 34,987 -8.5% Uruguay(2) 2,341 2,343 -0.1% 19,382 17,455 11.0% Ecuador 2,527 2,681 -5.8% 20,181 12,331 63.7% Armenia 1,845 1,483 24.5% 9,924 9,028 9.9% Peru - 246 -100.0% - 1,605 -100.0% TOTAL 25,961 27,366 -5.1% 194,834 178,450 9.2% Aircraft Movements Argentina 32,768 17,724 84.9% 207,492 110,580 87.6% Italy 8,218 5,480 50.0% 38,624 14,571 165.1% Brazil 13,184 10,593 24.5% 80,353 58,698 36.9% Uruguay 1,711 1,811 -5.5% 15,566 7,352 111.7% Ecuador 5,831 5,226 11.6% 43,949 28,454 54.5% Armenia 3,973 2,515 58.0% 17,293 10,217 69.3% Peru - 1,637 -100.0% - 9,336 -100.0% TOTAL 65,685 44,986 46.0% 403,277 239,208 68.6%



Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)

Jul'22 Jul'19 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,075 4,055 -24.2% 17,809 25,276 -29.5% Italy 811 888 -8.7% 3,606 4,667 -22.7% Brazil 1,476 1,744 -15.4% 8,591 10,997 -21.9% Uruguay 115 175 -34.4% 763 1,317 -42.1% Ecuador 387 405 -4.2% 2,317 2,635 -12.1% Armenia 418 372 12.4% 1,773 1,692 4.8% Peru - 322 -100.0% - 1,953 -100.0% TOTAL 6,282 7,961 -21.1% 34,859 48,538 -28.2% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.



Cargo Volume (tons)







Argentina 14,193 18,356 -22.7%

104,513 129,199 -19.1% Italy 1,216 1,159 5.0%

8,814 7,667 15.0% Brazil 3,838 8,302 -53.8%

32,020 55,682 -42.5% Uruguay(2) 2,341 2,373 -1.3%

19,382 16,536 17.2% Ecuador 2,527 2,962 -14.7%

20,181 24,112 -16.3% Armenia 1,845 1,539 19.9%

9,924 9,833 0.9% Peru - 438 -100.0%

- 2,799 -100.0% TOTAL 25,961 35,128 -26.1%

194,834 245,827 -20.7% Aircraft Movements

Argentina 32,768 40,108 -18.3%

207,492 262,035 -20.8% Italy 8,218 8,608 -4.5%

38,624 45,204 -14.6% Brazil 13,184 14,309 -7.9%

80,353 92,684 -13.3% Uruguay 1,711 2,136 -19.9%

15,566 17,987 -13.5% Ecuador 5,831 6,739 -13.5%

43,949 47,679 -7.8% Armenia 3,973 3,040 30.7%

17,293 14,415 20.0% Peru - 2,736 -100.0%

- 17,271 -100.0% TOTAL 65,685 77,676 -15.4%

403,277 497,275 -18.9%



About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.