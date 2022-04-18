Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Corporación América Airports S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAAP   LU1756447840

CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.

(CAAP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:02 pm EDT
6.630 USD   +2.31%
08:08aCorporación América Airports S.A. Reports March 2022 Passenger Traffic
BU
08:04aCORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports March 2022 Passenger Traffic - Form 6-K
PU
04/07Corporación América Airports Announces the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corporación America Airports S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports March 2022 Passenger Traffic - Form 6-K

04/18/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports March 2022 Passenger Traffic

Total passenger traffic continued the recovery trend reaching 68.6% of March 2019 traffic levels.

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 18, 2022--Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 138.9% YoY increase in passenger traffic in March 2022, reaching 68.6% of pre-pandemic levels of March 2019.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)

Statistics


Mar'22

Mar'21


% Var.



YTD'22


YTD'21(1)(2)(3)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

2,965

1,333

122.4%

8,475

4,368

94.0%

International Passengers (thousands)

1,336

362

269.5%

3,537

1,036

241.4%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

438

288

51.8%

1,463

1,131

29.3%

Total Passengers (thousands)

4,738

1,983

138.9%

13,475

6,535

106.2%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

30.4

26.4

15.2%

81.0

67.9

19.3%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

56.8

32.6

74.1%

156.4

98.4

58.9%

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)

Statistics

Mar'22

Mar'19(1)

% Var.

YTD'22

YTD'19(1)(3)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

2,965

3,945

-24.9%

8,475

11,545

-26.6%

International Passengers (thousands)

1,336

2,267

-41.1%

3,537

6,754

-47.6%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

438

694

-36.9%

1,463

2,272

-35.6%

Total Passengers (thousands)

4,738

6,906

-31.4%

13,475

20,571

-34.5%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

30.4

38.3

-20.5%

81.0

105.1

-23.0%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

56.8

71.5

-20.6%

156.4

212.7

-26.5%

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.

(3)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in March 2022 grew 138.9% compared to the same period of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, where traffic demand continued to recover following the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the gradual relaxation of travel requirements. When compared to March 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 31.4%, improving from the 35.0% decline posted in February. International and domestic passenger traffic improved sequentially reaching 58.9% and 75.1% of pre-pandemic levels of March 2019, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 153.0% YoY and reached 67.0% of March 2019 levels, with international passenger traffic improving to 48.4% of pre-pandemic levels, showing a continued strong recovery from the 6.2% posted in July 2021, the lowest level of the year. International traffic continued benefiting from the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the gradual relaxation of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic also performed well, reaching 77.5% of March 2019 levels. Effective April 7, 2022, Covid tests are no longer required and travelers must complete an affidavit form. In addition, foreigners are required to present a Covid-19 health insurance.

In Italy, where travel restrictions have eased during the last couple of months, passenger traffic grew 18.2x YoY reflecting easier comparisons due to the closure of Florence airport in February and March of last year, to perform runway works. Total traffic reached 68.2% of March 2019 pre-pandemic levels, improving sequentially from the 58.1% and 41.5% posted in February and January, when traffic was impacted by the Omicron variant.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 104.2% YoY, and reached 76.5% of March 2019 levels. This was below the 81.8% achieved in January 2022 but above the 72.7% posted in February, when traffic was impacted by flight cancelations, done by some of the airlines, due to COVID cases within their crew. Domestic traffic stood at 86.0% of pre-pandemic levels.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 6.2x YoY and reached 57.9% of March 2019 levels, up from the 48.4% posted in February. Traffic in Uruguay continues to improve following the full re-open of borders on November 1, 2021 together with the gradual relaxation of travel requirements.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 150.4% YoY, reaching 88.5% of pre-pandemic levels of March 2019, up from the 78.0% posted in February. International passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 89.1% of pre-pandemic levels, boosted by routes to the US and Panama which have been seeing higher passenger traffic than in 2019 for several months now. Domestic passenger traffic improved to 87.5% of March 2019 pre-pandemic levels, up from the 53.5% and 69.6% posted in January and February, respectively.

In Armenia, where the vaccination roll out has improved significantly in the past few months, total passenger traffic increased 63.2% YoY. Passenger traffic continued performing well and stood at 95.1% of pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Traffic in Armenia is 100% international and has been increasing sequentially since the elimination of restrictions on air travel in September 2020.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 15.2% YoY. When compared to March 2019, total cargo volume dropped 20.5%, mainly driven by decreases of 40.8% in Brazil and 19.8% in Argentina, accounting for over 95% of the overall volume reduction. Importantly, Italy and Uruguay reported higher cargo volumes compared to pre-pandemic levels of March 2019.

Aircraft movements increased 74.1% YoY. When compared to March 2019, Aircraft movements declined 20.6%, mainly as a result of a 22.7% decrease in Argentina, which explains around 60% of the overall drop, together with a 14.7% decline in Brazil. To note, aircraft movement in Armenia was above March 2019 levels and stood at over 93% of pre-pandemic levels in Ecuador and Uruguay.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)

Mar'22

Mar'21

% Var.

YTD'22

YTD'21

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

Argentina(1)

2,506

991

153.0%

7,064

2,791

153.1%

Italy

362

19

1815.0%

802

74

981.7%

Brazil(2)

1,210

593

104.2%

3,842

2,653

44.8%

Uruguay

107

15

624.1%

323

45

624.6%

Ecuador

363

145

150.4%

872

385

126.6%

Armenia

190

116

63.2%

571

271

110.6%

Peru

-

105

-100.0%

-

317

-100.0%

TOTAL

4,738

1,983

138.9%

13,475

6,535

106.2%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.


Cargo Volume (tons)

Argentina

16,165

14,397

12.3%

43,132

36,165

19.3%

Italy

1,536

1,342

14.5%

3,909

3,403

14.9%

Brazil

5,352

4,987

7.3%

13,959

13,701

1.9%

Uruguay(3)

2,928

2,573

13.8%

7,023

6,202

13.2%

Ecuador

3,262

1,480

120.4%

9,244

4,457

107.4%

Armenia

1,196

1,358

-12.0%

3,689

3,228

14.3%

Peru

-

287

-100.0%

-

697

-100.0%

TOTAL

30,439

26,425

15.2%

80,956

67,852

19.3%

Aircraft Movements

Argentina

30,427

17,574

73.1%

82,106

49,902

64.5%

Italy

4,071

645

531.2%

10,071

2,177

362.6%

Brazil

11,402

7,476

52.5%

33,683

26,262

28.3%

Uruguay

2,385

884

169.8%

7,600

2,381

219.2%

Ecuador

6,458

3,577

80.5%

17,764

11,270

57.6%

Armenia

2,052

1,255

63.5%

5,151

2,975

73.1%

Peru

-

1,203

-100.0%

-

3,430

-100.0%

TOTAL

56,795

32,614

74.1%

156,375

98,397

58.9%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)

Mar'22

Mar'19

% Var.

YTD'22

YTD'19

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

Argentina(1)

2,506

3,741

-33.0%

7,064

11,103

-36.4%

Italy

362

531

-31.8%

802

1,420

-43.5%

Brazil(2)

1,210

1,582

-23.5%

3,842

4,968

-22.7%

Uruguay

107

185

-42.1%

323

643

-49.7%

Ecuador

363

410

-11.5%

872

1,105

-21.1%

Armenia

190

200

-4.9%

571

579

-1.3%

Peru

-

258

-100.0%

-

753

-100.0%

TOTAL

4,738

6,906

-31.4%

13,475

20,571

-34.5%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

Argentina

16,165

20,145

-19.8%

43,132

56,057

-23.1%

Italy

1,536

1,064

44.4%

3,909

3,081

26.9%

Brazil

5,352

9,042

-40.8%

13,959

23,524

-40.7%

Uruguay(3)

2,928

2,343

25.0%

7,023

6,379

10.1%

Ecuador

3,262

3,955

-17.5%

9,244

11,313

-18.3%

Armenia

1,196

1,331

-10.2%

3,689

3,558

3.7%

Peru

-

404

-100.0%

-

1,191

-100.0%

TOTAL

30,439

38,282

-20.5%

80,956

105,102

-23.0%

Aircraft Movements

Argentina

30,427

39,347

-22.7%

82,106

115,890

-29.2%

Italy

4,071

5,206

-21.8%

10,071

14,152

-28.8%

Brazil

11,402

13,371

-14.7%

33,683

40,751

-17.3%

Uruguay

2,385

2,548

-6.4%

7,600

9,337

-18.6%

Ecuador

6,458

6,937

-6.9%

17,764

20,636

-13.9%

Armenia

2,052

1,826

12.4%

5,151

5,326

-3.3%

Peru

-

2,308

-100.0%

-

6,646

-100.0%

TOTAL

56,795

71,543

-20.6%

156,375

212,738

-26.5%








About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Patricio Iñaki Esnaola
Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com
Phone: +5411 4899-6716

Disclaimer

Corporacion America Airports SA published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 12:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
08:08aCorporación América Airports S.A. Reports March 2022 Passenger Traffic
BU
08:04aCORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports March 2022 Pa..
PU
04/07Corporación América Airports Announces the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for..
BU
03/24Corporación América Airports to Seek Acquisitions
CI
03/24TRANSCRIPT : Corporación América Airports S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 24, 2022
CI
03/23Earnings Flash (CAAP) CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS S.A. Posts Q4 Loss $-0.21
MT
03/23Corporacion America Airports Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
BU
03/23Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and ..
CI
03/23Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and F..
CI
03/16Corporación América Airports Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call and W..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 98,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 066 M 1 066 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 5 786
Free-Float 19,5%
Chart CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Corporación América Airports S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,63 $
Average target price 9,15 $
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Francisco Eurnekian Bonnarens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge Arruda Chief Financial Officer
Máximo Luis Bomchil Chairman
Andrés Zenarruza Head-Legal & Compliance
David Arendt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.14.90%1 066
AENA S.M.E., S.A.9.26%24 584
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.12.89%15 941
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS27.01%15 388
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.98%7 790
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-0.52%7 642