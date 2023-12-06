Corporación América Airports S.A.

December, 2023

WHO WE ARE

KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS IN THE AIRPORT BUSINESS

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

CLOSING REMARKS

1

2

3

4

Who We Are

We Operate 53 Airports Around the World

CAAP

AT A GLANCE

US$ 2.4 bn

MARKETCAP

18%

FREEFLOAT

6

COUNTRIES

53

AIRPORTS(1)

84.2m

PASSENGERS SERVED IN 2019 (67.6m YTD OCT 2023)

$380.7m

ADJ. EBITDA IN 2019

($464.1m 9M23)

ARGENTINA

ARMENIA

BRAZIL

ECUADOR

ITALY

URUGUAY

37

2

2

2

2

8

Airports

Airports

Airports

Airports

Airports

Airports

43.4m

3.2m

19.1m

4.5m

8.2m

2.2m

Passengers

Passengers

Passengers

Passengers

Passengers

Passengers

(35.9m YTD Oct '23)

(4.7m YTD Oct '23)

(14.2m YTD Oct '23)

(4.1m YTD Oct '23)

(7.2m YTD Oct '23)

(1.6m YTD Oct '23)

$241.3m

$51.8m

$(22.3)m

$25.3m

$38.5m

$56.4m

Adj. EBITDA

Adj. EBITDA

Adj. EBITDA

Adj. EBITDA

Adj. EBITDA

Adj. EBITDA

($267.1m 9M23)

($76.4m 9M23)

($28.5m 9M23)

($24.9m 9M23)

($31.7m 9M23)

($38.2m 9M23)

AA2000

Yerevan

Brasília

Guayaquil

Pisa & Firenze

Montevideo

2038

2032

2037

2031

2048 & 2045

2053

Concession Term

Concession Term

Concession Term

Concession Term

Concession Term

Concession Term

(2019 Figures)

1In November 2021, we added 6 regional airports to the Puerta del Sur S.A. concession, in Uruguay, resulting in a total of 8 airports in the country and bringing CAAP's consolidated number to 53 airports.

Who We Are

Shareholder Structure

LUXEMBOURG

Intermediate

Corporación

Sub-holding

América S.A.(2)

companies

CAAP'S SHARES |

OWNERSHIP18%

ACI Airports S.à.r.l

Free Float

82%

Argentina

82.7%

AA2000

35 airports

81,4%

BBL

1 airport

74,4%

NQN

1 airport

Armenia

100%

AIA

2 airports

Brazil

51%

ICAB

1 airport

99,9%

ICAGSA

1 airport

Ecuador

50%

TAGSA

1 airport

99,9%

ECOGAL 1 airport

Italy

62,2%

TA

2 airports

Uruguay

100%

PDS

7 airports¹

100%

CAISA

1 airport

1.

In November 2021, we added 6 regional airports to the Puerta del Sur S.A. concession, resulting in a total of 7 airports under the concession and 8 airports within the country

2.

Corporación América S.A. is controlled by ACI Airports S.à.r.l., which is controlled by Corporación América International S.à.r.l., all of which are Luxembourg based companies

Who We Are

A Piece of Our 25+ Years of History

1998: Airport System

2002: Zvartnots

2004: 2nd largest

2008: Our 35th

2011: Greenfield

2012: Capital

2018: Guayaquil

2020: AA2000

2021: 2-Year

Includes Ezeiza and

Airport - Main

airport in Ecuador's

Airport in Argentina

airport in

airport and largest

airport concession

Extension for

extension, Guayaquil

Aeroparque - Main

gateway in Armenia

Financial Capital

Natal, Brazil

domestic hub

extension

10-Years (2038)

country gateways

Type of concession:

Type of concession:

Type of concession:

as well as

20-Year extension,

Single Till

Type of concession:

Type of concession:

Type of concession:

TA Concession.

Montevideo.

Type of concession:

Single Till

Inflation Based

Inflation Based

Inflation Based

Inflation Based

Additional 6 airports

Single Till

in Uruguay

33 airports

37 airports

47 airports

52 airports

53 airports

1998 - 2001

2004 - 2007

2011

2018 - 2019

2021

2002 - 2003

2008 - 2011

2012 - 2014

2020

36 airports

47 airports

51 airports

52 airports

2001: Our 34th

2003: Capital city

2007: Added Shirak

2011: Strategically

2011: Unique tourist

2014: Pisa (low cost)

2019: Punta del

2020: Closed

2021: Strategic

airport in Argentina

and main gateway

Airport (Armenia)

located 5 airport

destination. Green

and Florence (tourist).

Este airport

Re-equilibrium for

decision to sell

in Uruguay

network in Peru

airport in Ecuador

Dual Till

Concession Extension

Brasilia and Natal

operations

Type of concession:

Guayaquil airport

Airports for 2020.

in Peru.

Single Till

Type of concession:

concession extension

Type of concession:

Type of concession:

Montevideo airport

Type of concession:

Inflation based

Inflation Based

Inflation Based

concession extension

Inflation Based

Type of concession:

Inflation Based

Total Traffic

11.3% CAGR2010-2019

(mm passengers)

72

73

77

82

84

67

66

68

55

32

34

38

25

36

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

YTD Oct '23

WHO WE ARE

KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS IN THE AIRPORT BUSINESS

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

CLOSING REMARKS

1

2

3

4

WHY CAAP STANDS OUT

1

Sector tailwinds with strong elasticity to GDP

Premium assets with high quality concession

2 agreements

3

Operational track record

4

Organic value creation opportunities

5

Company strategy focused on value creation

Key Investment Highlights

A Growing Global Industry led by Emerging Markets…

1

Seats capacity evolution in LatAm (CAGR, 09-19)

Latin America: 5.2%

Venezuela

-8.5%

Colombia

7.7%

Ecuador -1.7%

Brazil 3.4%

Peru 11.2%

Chile

8.8%

Argentina

Uruguay

6.1%

1.4%

Seats capacity evolution per region (CAGR, 09-19)

World Average: 5.0%

North

Europe

Central Asia

America

4.4%

8.4%

2.2%

Middle East

Asia

6.8%

7.9%

Africa

4.2%

Latin

America

5.2%

South Pacific

2.9%

CAGR above world average

CAGR Below world average

Arrow direction indicates positive (up) or negative (down)

Source: ALG

Key Investment Highlights

Average Trips per Capita in each Concession Country (flight / inhabitant / year)

1

2.3

2.1x Average of the 3 Most

Mature Markets

2.1

Potential of long-term upside since some of the key

1.9

1.7

assets of CAAP are in countries with low flight

penetration

1.0

0.6x Average of Regions that

0.6

0.7

CAAP Operates

0.5

0.3

0.3

0.4

0.4

Uruguay

Ecuador

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Italy

Canada

United States

United Kingdom

CAAP presence

Other countries

