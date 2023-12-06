Corporación América Airports S.A.
December, 2023
WHO WE ARE
KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS IN THE AIRPORT BUSINESS
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
CLOSING REMARKS
1
2
3
4
Who We Are
We Operate 53 Airports Around the World
CAAP
AT A GLANCE
US$ 2.4 bn
MARKETCAP
18%
FREEFLOAT
6
COUNTRIES
53
AIRPORTS(1)
84.2m
PASSENGERS SERVED IN 2019 (67.6m YTD OCT 2023)
$380.7m
ADJ. EBITDA IN 2019
($464.1m 9M23)
ARGENTINA
ARMENIA
BRAZIL
ECUADOR
ITALY
URUGUAY
37
2
2
2
2
8
Airports
Airports
Airports
Airports
Airports
Airports
43.4m
3.2m
19.1m
4.5m
8.2m
2.2m
Passengers
Passengers
Passengers
Passengers
Passengers
Passengers
(35.9m YTD Oct '23)
(4.7m YTD Oct '23)
(14.2m YTD Oct '23)
(4.1m YTD Oct '23)
(7.2m YTD Oct '23)
(1.6m YTD Oct '23)
$241.3m
$51.8m
$(22.3)m
$25.3m
$38.5m
$56.4m
Adj. EBITDA
Adj. EBITDA
Adj. EBITDA
Adj. EBITDA
Adj. EBITDA
Adj. EBITDA
($267.1m 9M23)
($76.4m 9M23)
($28.5m 9M23)
($24.9m 9M23)
($31.7m 9M23)
($38.2m 9M23)
AA2000
Yerevan
Brasília
Guayaquil
Pisa & Firenze
Montevideo
2038
2032
2037
2031
2048 & 2045
2053
Concession Term
Concession Term
Concession Term
Concession Term
Concession Term
Concession Term
(2019 Figures)
1In November 2021, we added 6 regional airports to the Puerta del Sur S.A. concession, in Uruguay, resulting in a total of 8 airports in the country and bringing CAAP's consolidated number to 53 airports.
Who We Are
Shareholder Structure
LUXEMBOURG
Intermediate
Corporación
Sub-holding
América S.A.(2)
companies
CAAP'S SHARES |
OWNERSHIP18%
ACI Airports S.à.r.l
Free Float
82%
Argentina
82.7%
AA2000
35 airports
81,4%
BBL
1 airport
74,4%
NQN
1 airport
Armenia
100%
AIA
2 airports
Brazil
51%
ICAB
1 airport
99,9%
ICAGSA
1 airport
Ecuador
50%
TAGSA
1 airport
99,9%
ECOGAL 1 airport
Italy
62,2%
TA
2 airports
Uruguay
100%
PDS
7 airports¹
100%
CAISA
1 airport
1.
In November 2021, we added 6 regional airports to the Puerta del Sur S.A. concession, resulting in a total of 7 airports under the concession and 8 airports within the country
2.
Corporación América S.A. is controlled by ACI Airports S.à.r.l., which is controlled by Corporación América International S.à.r.l., all of which are Luxembourg based companies
Who We Are
A Piece of Our 25+ Years of History
1998: Airport System
2002: Zvartnots
2004: 2nd largest
2008: Our 35th
2011: Greenfield
2012: Capital
2018: Guayaquil
2020: AA2000
2021: 2-Year
Includes Ezeiza and
Airport - Main
airport in Ecuador's
Airport in Argentina
airport in
airport and largest
airport concession
Extension for
extension, Guayaquil
Aeroparque - Main
gateway in Armenia
Financial Capital
Natal, Brazil
domestic hub
extension
10-Years (2038)
country gateways
Type of concession:
Type of concession:
Type of concession:
as well as
20-Year extension,
Single Till
Type of concession:
Type of concession:
Type of concession:
TA Concession.
Montevideo.
Type of concession:
Single Till
Inflation Based
Inflation Based
Inflation Based
Inflation Based
Additional 6 airports
Single Till
in Uruguay
33 airports
37 airports
47 airports
52 airports
53 airports
1998 - 2001
2004 - 2007
2011
2018 - 2019
2021
2002 - 2003
2008 - 2011
2012 - 2014
2020
36 airports
47 airports
51 airports
52 airports
2001: Our 34th
2003: Capital city
2007: Added Shirak
2011: Strategically
2011: Unique tourist
2014: Pisa (low cost)
2019: Punta del
2020: Closed
2021: Strategic
airport in Argentina
and main gateway
Airport (Armenia)
located 5 airport
destination. Green
and Florence (tourist).
Este airport
Re-equilibrium for
decision to sell
in Uruguay
network in Peru
airport in Ecuador
Dual Till
Concession Extension
Brasilia and Natal
operations
Type of concession:
Guayaquil airport
Airports for 2020.
in Peru.
Single Till
Type of concession:
concession extension
Type of concession:
Type of concession:
Montevideo airport
Type of concession:
Inflation based
Inflation Based
Inflation Based
concession extension
Inflation Based
Type of concession:
Inflation Based
Total Traffic
11.3% CAGR2010-2019
(mm passengers)
72
73
77
82
84
67
66
68
55
32
34
38
25
36
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
YTD Oct '23
WHO WE ARE
KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS IN THE AIRPORT BUSINESS
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
CLOSING REMARKS
1
2
3
4
WHY CAAP STANDS OUT
1
Sector tailwinds with strong elasticity to GDP
Premium assets with high quality concession
2 agreements
3
Operational track record
4
Organic value creation opportunities
5
Company strategy focused on value creation
Key Investment Highlights
A Growing Global Industry led by Emerging Markets…
1
Seats capacity evolution in LatAm (CAGR, 09-19)
Latin America: 5.2%
Venezuela
-8.5%
Colombia
7.7%
Ecuador -1.7%
Brazil 3.4%
Peru 11.2%
Chile
8.8%
Argentina
Uruguay
6.1%
1.4%
Seats capacity evolution per region (CAGR, 09-19)
World Average: 5.0%
North
Europe
Central Asia
America
4.4%
8.4%
2.2%
Middle East
Asia
6.8%
7.9%
Africa
4.2%
Latin
America
5.2%
South Pacific
2.9%
CAGR above world average
CAGR Below world average
Arrow direction indicates positive (up) or negative (down)
Source: ALG
Key Investment Highlights
Average Trips per Capita in each Concession Country (flight / inhabitant / year)
1
2.3
2.1x Average of the 3 Most
Mature Markets
2.1
Potential of long-term upside since some of the key
1.9
1.7
assets of CAAP are in countries with low flight
penetration
1.0
0.6x Average of Regions that
0.6
0.7
CAAP Operates
0.5
0.3
0.3
0.4
0.4
Uruguay
Ecuador
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Italy
Canada
United States
United Kingdom
CAAP presence
Other countries
