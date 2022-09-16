Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports August 2022 Passenger Traffic

Total passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 83.2% of August 2019 traffic levels

Armenia and Ecuador above pre-pandemic levels; Brazil and Argentina at 98% and 80%, respectively

Aircraft movements above 90% of pre-pandemic figures across all countries of operations

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 76.0% YoY increase in passenger traffic in August 2022, reaching 83.2% of August 2019 levels.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021) Statistics Aug'22 Aug'21 % Var. YTD’22 YTD'21 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,130 2,142 -0.6% 22,918 11,673 96.3% International Passengers (thousands) 3,554 987 260.3% 14,489 4,148 249.3% Transit Passengers (thousands) 629 458 37.2% 3,765 2,904 29.6% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,313 3,587 76.0% 41,172 18,724 119.9% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 26.8 25.8 4.1% 221.7 204.2 8.5% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 69.3 48.2 44.0% 472.6 287.4 64.5% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019) Statistics Aug'22 Aug'19 % Var. YTD’22 YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,130 4,265 -50.1% 22,918 27,219 -15.8% International Passengers (thousands) 3,554 2,683 32.4% 14,489 16,416 -11.7% Transit Passengers (thousands) 629 644 -2.3% 3,765 4,902 -23.2% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,313 7,592 -16.8% 41,172 48,538 -15.2% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 26.8 32.4 -17.2% 221.7 245.8 -9.8% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 69.3 77.1 -10.1% 472.6 497.3 -5.0%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 76.0% compared to the same month of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, Italy and Brazil, supported by a continued recovery in travel demand following the gradual lifting of travel restrictions across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 83.2% of August 2019 levels, from 78.9% in July, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 83.2% and 80.9% of August 2019 levels, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 181.4% YoY and reaching 79.5% of August 2019 levels, up from the 75.8% posted in July. International passenger traffic improved to 69.6% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with 68.0% in July, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic increased sequentially reaching 83.0% of August 2019 levels, up from the 78.7% posted in July.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 66.7% YoY reaching 89.2% of August 2019 levels, slightly down from the 91.3% posted in July. Passenger traffic benefited from the summer season and trends are expected to improve further in the coming months, also reflecting the lifting of travel restrictions effective June 1, 2022. Domestic traffic again exceeded pre-pandemic levels, boosted by a strong performance at Pisa Airport.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 28.0% YoY, and reached 97.7% of August 2019 levels, up from 84.6% recorded in July. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 61% of total traffic, stood above 96% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached August 2019 levels.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay, where traffic is largely international, increased 164% YoY and reached 67.6% of August 2019 levels, slightly above the 65.6% posted in July.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic exceeded, for the first time, pre-pandemic levels of August 2019 and increased 54.3% YoY. International passenger traffic improved to 96.2% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, whereas domestic passenger traffic exceeded August 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 7.7%.

In Armenia, where traffic is entirely international, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the fourth consecutive month, at 114.1% of August 2019 figures, improving from the 111.4% and 112.4% recorded in June and July, respectively. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 30.0%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 4.1% YoY and stood at 82.8% of August 2019 levels, or at 84.2% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Close to 70% of cargo volume came from Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 12.2% and 47.8% versus August 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Cargo volumes in Uruguay, Armenia and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina and Ecuador stood at 87.8% and 85.7%, respectively.

Aircraft movements increased 44.0% YoY reaching 89.9% of August 2019 levels, or at 93.5% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 70% of aircraft movements came from Argentina and Brazil, which reached 90.0% and 95.4% of August 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 90% of August 2019 levels, with Armenia exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 28.0%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)

Aug'22 Aug'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,080 1,095 181.4% 20,889 6,405 226.1% Italy 804 482 66.7% 4,410 1,278 245.0% Brazil 1,433 1,120 28.0% 10,024 6,948 44.3% Uruguay 117 44 164.0% 880 177 396.3% Ecuador 423 274 54.3% 2,740 1,400 95.7% Armenia 456 351 30.0% 2,229 1,424 56.6% Peru - 221 -100.0% - 1,092 -100.0% TOTAL 6,313 3,587 76.0% 41,172 18,724 119.9% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,147 13,741 10.2% 119,660 108,330 10.5% Italy 977 1,110 -12.0% 9,792 9,565 2.4% Brazil 3,559 4,967 -28.3% 35,579 39,954 -10.9% Uruguay(2) 2,568 2,301 11.6% 21,950 19,756 11.1% Ecuador 2,514 2,058 22.1% 22,695 14,389 57.7% Armenia 2,072 1,333 55.4% 11,995 10,361 15.8% Peru - 268 -100.0% - 1,873 -100.0% TOTAL 26,837 25,778 4.1% 221,672 204,228 8.5% Aircraft Movements Argentina 35,748 19,754 81.0% 243,240 130,334 86.6% Italy 7,568 6,080 24.5% 46,192 20,651 123.7% Brazil 12,754 10,828 17.8% 93,107 69,526 33.9% Uruguay 1,959 1,666 17.6% 17,525 9,018 94.3% Ecuador 7,172 5,394 33.0% 51,121 33,848 51.0% Armenia 4,123 2,830 45.7% 21,416 13,047 64.1% Peru - 1,606 -100.0% - 10,942 -100.0% TOTAL 69,324 48,158 44.0% 472,601 287,366 64.5%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)

Aug'22 Aug'19 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,080 3,875 -20.5% 20,889 29,151 -28.3% Italy 804 902 -10.8% 4,410 5,569 -20.8% Brazil 1,433 1,467 -2.3% 10,024 12,464 -19.6% Uruguay 117 173 -32.4% 880 1,490 -40.9% Ecuador 423 418 1.2% 2,740 3,053 -10.3% Armenia 456 400 14.1% 2,229 2,092 6.6% Peru - 358 -100.0% - 2,311 -100.0% TOTAL 6,313 7,592 -16.8% 41,172 56,130 -26.6% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,147 17,247 -12.2% 119,660 146,445 -18.3% Italy 977 827 18.1% 9,792 8,494 15.3% Brazil 3,559 6,823 -47.8% 35,579 62,505 -43.1% Uruguay(2) 2,568 2,280 12.6% 21,950 18,816 16.7% Ecuador 2,514 2,933 -14.3% 22,695 27,044 -16.1% Armenia 2,072 1,773 16.8% 11,995 11,606 3.4% Peru - 540 -100.0% - 3,340 -100.0% TOTAL 26,837 32,423 -17.2% 221,672 278,250 -20.3% Aircraft Movements Argentina 35,748 39,702 -10.0% 243,240 301,737 -19.4% Italy 7,568 8,379 -9.7% 46,192 53,583 -13.8% Brazil 12,754 13,370 -4.6% 93,107 106,054 -12.2% Uruguay 1,959 2,084 -6.0% 17,525 20,071 -12.7% Ecuador 7,172 7,423 -3.4% 51,121 55,102 -7.2% Armenia 4,123 3,221 28.0% 21,416 17,636 21.4% Peru - 2,894 -100.0% - 20,165 -100.0% TOTAL 69,324 77,073 -10.1% 472,601 574,348 -17.7%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

