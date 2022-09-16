Advanced search
    CAAP   LU1756447840

CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.

(CAAP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
6.820 USD   -3.54%
08:32aCorporación América Airports S.A. Reports August 2022 Passenger Traffic
BU
08/19CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : CAAP Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
08/19TRANSCRIPT : Corporación América Airports S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 19, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports August 2022 Passenger Traffic

09/16/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Total passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 83.2% of August 2019 traffic levels

Armenia and Ecuador above pre-pandemic levels; Brazil and Argentina at 98% and 80%, respectively

Aircraft movements above 90% of pre-pandemic figures across all countries of operations

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 76.0% YoY increase in passenger traffic in August 2022, reaching 83.2% of August 2019 levels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005064/en/

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)

Statistics

Aug'22

Aug'21

% Var.

 

YTD’22

YTD'21

% Var.

 

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

2,130

2,142

-0.6%

 

22,918

11,673

96.3%

 

International Passengers (thousands)

3,554

987

260.3%

 

14,489

4,148

249.3%

 

Transit Passengers (thousands)

629

458

37.2%

 

3,765

2,904

29.6%

 

Total Passengers (thousands)

6,313

3,587

76.0%

 

41,172

18,724

119.9%

 

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

26.8

25.8

4.1%

 

221.7

204.2

8.5%

 

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

69.3

48.2

44.0%

 

472.6

287.4

64.5%

 

 

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)

Statistics

Aug'22

Aug'19

% Var.

 

YTD’22

YTD'19(1)(2)

% Var.

 

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

2,130

4,265

-50.1%

 

22,918

27,219

-15.8%

 

International Passengers (thousands)

3,554

2,683

32.4%

 

14,489

16,416

-11.7%

 

Transit Passengers (thousands)

629

644

-2.3%

 

3,765

4,902

-23.2%

 

Total Passengers (thousands)

6,313

7,592

-16.8%

 

41,172

48,538

-15.2%

 

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

26.8

32.4

-17.2%

 

221.7

245.8

-9.8%

 

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

69.3

77.1

-10.1%

 

472.6

497.3

-5.0%

 

 
(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 76.0% compared to the same month of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, Italy and Brazil, supported by a continued recovery in travel demand following the gradual lifting of travel restrictions across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 83.2% of August 2019 levels, from 78.9% in July, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 83.2% and 80.9% of August 2019 levels, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 181.4% YoY and reaching 79.5% of August 2019 levels, up from the 75.8% posted in July. International passenger traffic improved to 69.6% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with 68.0% in July, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic increased sequentially reaching 83.0% of August 2019 levels, up from the 78.7% posted in July.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 66.7% YoY reaching 89.2% of August 2019 levels, slightly down from the 91.3% posted in July. Passenger traffic benefited from the summer season and trends are expected to improve further in the coming months, also reflecting the lifting of travel restrictions effective June 1, 2022. Domestic traffic again exceeded pre-pandemic levels, boosted by a strong performance at Pisa Airport.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 28.0% YoY, and reached 97.7% of August 2019 levels, up from 84.6% recorded in July. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 61% of total traffic, stood above 96% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached August 2019 levels.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay, where traffic is largely international, increased 164% YoY and reached 67.6% of August 2019 levels, slightly above the 65.6% posted in July.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic exceeded, for the first time, pre-pandemic levels of August 2019 and increased 54.3% YoY. International passenger traffic improved to 96.2% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, whereas domestic passenger traffic exceeded August 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 7.7%.

In Armenia, where traffic is entirely international, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the fourth consecutive month, at 114.1% of August 2019 figures, improving from the 111.4% and 112.4% recorded in June and July, respectively. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 30.0%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 4.1% YoY and stood at 82.8% of August 2019 levels, or at 84.2% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Close to 70% of cargo volume came from Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 12.2% and 47.8% versus August 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Cargo volumes in Uruguay, Armenia and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina and Ecuador stood at 87.8% and 85.7%, respectively.

Aircraft movements increased 44.0% YoY reaching 89.9% of August 2019 levels, or at 93.5% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 70% of aircraft movements came from Argentina and Brazil, which reached 90.0% and 95.4% of August 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 90% of August 2019 levels, with Armenia exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 28.0%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)

 

Aug'22

Aug'21

% Var.

 

YTD'22

YTD'21

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

3,080

1,095

181.4%

 

20,889

6,405

226.1%

Italy

804

482

66.7%

 

4,410

1,278

245.0%

Brazil

1,433

1,120

28.0%

 

10,024

6,948

44.3%

Uruguay

117

44

164.0%

 

880

177

396.3%

Ecuador

423

274

54.3%

 

2,740

1,400

95.7%

Armenia

456

351

30.0%

 

2,229

1,424

56.6%

Peru

-

221

-100.0%

 

-

1,092

-100.0%

TOTAL

6,313

3,587

76.0%

 

41,172

18,724

119.9%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

15,147

13,741

10.2%

 

119,660

108,330

10.5%

Italy

977

1,110

-12.0%

 

9,792

9,565

2.4%

Brazil

3,559

4,967

-28.3%

 

35,579

39,954

-10.9%

Uruguay(2)

2,568

2,301

11.6%

 

21,950

19,756

11.1%

Ecuador

2,514

2,058

22.1%

 

22,695

14,389

57.7%

Armenia

2,072

1,333

55.4%

 

11,995

10,361

15.8%

Peru

-

268

-100.0%

 

-

1,873

-100.0%

TOTAL

26,837

25,778

4.1%

 

221,672

204,228

8.5%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

35,748

19,754

81.0%

 

243,240

130,334

86.6%

Italy

7,568

6,080

24.5%

 

46,192

20,651

123.7%

Brazil

12,754

10,828

17.8%

 

93,107

69,526

33.9%

Uruguay

1,959

1,666

17.6%

 

17,525

9,018

94.3%

Ecuador

7,172

5,394

33.0%

 

51,121

33,848

51.0%

Armenia

4,123

2,830

45.7%

 

21,416

13,047

64.1%

Peru

-

1,606

-100.0%

 

-

10,942

-100.0%

TOTAL

69,324

48,158

44.0%

 

472,601

287,366

64.5%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)

 

Aug'22

Aug'19

% Var.

 

YTD'22

YTD'19

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

3,080

3,875

-20.5%

 

20,889

29,151

-28.3%

Italy

804

902

-10.8%

 

4,410

5,569

-20.8%

Brazil

1,433

1,467

-2.3%

 

10,024

12,464

-19.6%

Uruguay

117

173

-32.4%

 

880

1,490

-40.9%

Ecuador

423

418

1.2%

 

2,740

3,053

-10.3%

Armenia

456

400

14.1%

 

2,229

2,092

6.6%

Peru

-

358

-100.0%

 

-

2,311

-100.0%

TOTAL

6,313

7,592

-16.8%

 

41,172

56,130

-26.6%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

15,147

17,247

-12.2%

 

119,660

146,445

-18.3%

Italy

977

827

18.1%

 

9,792

8,494

15.3%

Brazil

3,559

6,823

-47.8%

 

35,579

62,505

-43.1%

Uruguay(2)

2,568

2,280

12.6%

 

21,950

18,816

16.7%

Ecuador

2,514

2,933

-14.3%

 

22,695

27,044

-16.1%

Armenia

2,072

1,773

16.8%

 

11,995

11,606

3.4%

Peru

-

540

-100.0%

 

-

3,340

-100.0%

TOTAL

26,837

32,423

-17.2%

 

221,672

278,250

-20.3%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

35,748

39,702

-10.0%

 

243,240

301,737

-19.4%

Italy

7,568

8,379

-9.7%

 

46,192

53,583

-13.8%

Brazil

12,754

13,370

-4.6%

 

93,107

106,054

-12.2%

Uruguay

1,959

2,084

-6.0%

 

17,525

20,071

-12.7%

Ecuador

7,172

7,423

-3.4%

 

51,121

55,102

-7.2%

Armenia

4,123

3,221

28.0%

 

21,416

17,636

21.4%

Peru

-

2,894

-100.0%

 

-

20,165

-100.0%

TOTAL

69,324

77,073

-10.1%

 

472,601

574,348

-17.7%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


© Business Wire 2022
