Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports December 2022 Passenger Traffic

01/17/2023 | 08:33am EST
Total passenger traffic up 30.5% YoY reaching 87.2% of December 2019 levels;

Armenia above pre-pandemic levels while Ecuador and Argentina at 95% and 92%, respectively

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 30.5% YoY increase in passenger traffic in December 2022, reaching 87.2% of December 2019 levels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005065/en/

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Photo: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Photo: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statistics

Dec'22

Dec'21

% Var.

 

YTD’22

YTD'21

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

3,480

3,008

15.7%

 

37,791

22,532

67.7%

International Passengers (thousands)

1,976

1,134

74.3%

 

21,334

8,238

159.0%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

658

544

21.1%

 

6,451

4,923

31.0%

Total Passengers (thousands)

6,114

4,686

30.5%

 

65,576

35,693

83.7%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

32.5

32.0

1.6%

 

343.1

323.5

6.1%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

68.8

57.3

20.0%

 

738.2

497.2

48.5%

 

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statistics

Dec'22

Dec'19

% Var.

 

YTD’22

YTD'19(1)(2)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

3,480

4,093

-15.0%

 

37,791

47,589

-20.6%

International Passengers (thousands)

1,976

2,193

-9.9%

 

21,334

28,216

-24.4%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

658

729

-9.7%

 

6,451

8,353

-22.8%

Total Passengers (thousands)

6,114

7,016

-12.8%

 

65,576

84,158

-22.1%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

32.5

36.4

-10.6%

 

343.1

424.8

-19.2%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

68.8

71.5

-3.8%

 

738.2

857.9

-14.0%

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

 

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 30.5% compared to the same month of 2021, supported by an ongoing recovery in travel demand following the lifting of travel restrictions, as reflected by higher load factors and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 87.2% of December 2019 levels, in line with the 87.4% posted in November, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 90.1% and 85.0% of December 2019 levels, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 56.0% YoY and reaching 92.1% of December 2019 levels, up from the 91.7% posted in November. International passenger traffic reached 82.7% of pre-pandemic levels, improving from the 81.7% recorded in November, showing a continued recovery. Domestic passenger traffic reached 97.2% of December 2019 levels, up from the 96.9% posted in November.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 49.7% YoY reaching 85.4% of December 2019 levels, up from the 82.7% posted in November, with international passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 75% of total traffic, reaching 86.0% of December 2019 levels.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic decreased 2.5% YoY, and reached 84.3% of December 2019 levels, down from 86.3% recorded in November. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 60% of total traffic, improved to 81.1% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 92.7% of December 2019 levels. Traffic in Brazil was impacted by lower public officials-related traffic, due to the change in Brazilian Administration, and higher airfare impacting travel demand.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, increased 46.0% YoY and reached 79.0% of December 2019 levels, down from the 87.9% posted in November.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 25.4% YoY to 94.5% of pre-pandemic levels. International passenger traffic stood at 92.2% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, whereas domestic passenger traffic reached 97.2% of December 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

In Armenia, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the eighth consecutive month, at 147.7% of December 2019 figures, improving from the 125.9% and 141.1% recorded in October and November, respectively. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 59.2%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 1.6% YoY to 89.4% of December 2019 levels, or to 90.6% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Ecuador and Uruguay stood at 86.8% and 99.2%, respectively. Almost 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 14.8% and 20.9% versus December 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Aircraft movements increased 20.0% YoY reaching 96.2% of December 2019 levels, or 99.8% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 75% of aircraft movements originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reached 101.2% and 94.3% of December 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 90% of December 2019 levels, with Armenia, Uruguay and Argentina exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 48.9%, 9.3%, and 1.2%, respectively, except for Italy that stood at 86.9%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)

 

Dec'22

Dec'21

% Var.

YTD'22

YTD'21

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

3,327

2,132

56.0%

33,773

13,275

154.4%

Italy

441

295

49.7%

6,696

2,817

137.7%

Brazil

1,486

1,524

-2.5%

15,749

12,316

27.9%

Uruguay

150

103

46.0%

1,437

488

194.2%

Ecuador

359

287

25.4%

4,229

2,513

68.3%

Armenia

352

221

59.2%

3,692

2,400

53.8%

Peru

-

125

-100.0%

-

1,884

-100.0%

TOTAL

6,114

4,686

30.5%

65,576

35,693

83.7%

 

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

Argentina

16,197

17,459

-7.2%

181,667

174,422

4.2%

Italy

1,256

1,609

-21.9%

14,911

15,321

-2.7%

Brazil

6,468

5,294

22.2%

57,839

60,010

-3.6%

Uruguay(2)

2,561

2,980

-14.1%

32,114

30,438

5.5%

Ecuador

2,641

2,196

20.2%

33,259

22,982

44.7%

Armenia

3,394

2,274

49.3%

23,338

17,324

34.7%

Peru

-

194

-100.0%

-

3,011

-100.0%

TOTAL

32,517

32,005

1.6%

343,128

323,508

6.1%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

37,308

27,885

33.8%

384,732

227,265

69.3%

Italy

4,358

3,681

18.4%

68,893

39,577

74.1%

Brazil

13,708

13,410

2.2%

144,611

117,894

22.7%

Uruguay

3,427

3,030

13.1%

27,871

17,770

56.8%

Ecuador

6,652

6,067

9.6%

76,952

55,882

37.7%

Armenia

3,341

1,906

75.3%

35,152

21,312

64.9%

Peru

-

1,333

-100.0%

-

17,489

-100.0%

TOTAL

68,794

57,312

20.0%

738,211

497,189

48.5%

 
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)

 

Dec'22

Dec'19

% Var.

 

YTD'22

YTD'19

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

3,327

3,614

-7.9%

 

33,773

43,405

-22.2%

Italy

441

517

-14.6%

 

6,696

8,239

-18.7%

Brazil

1,486

1,761

-15.7%

 

15,749

19,059

-17.4%

Uruguay

150

190

-21.0%

 

1,437

2,182

-34.2%

Ecuador

359

380

-5.5%

 

4,229

4,497

-6.0%

Armenia

352

238

47.7%

 

3,692

3,196

15.5%

Peru

-

316

-100.0%

 

-

3,579

-100.0%

TOTAL

6,114

7,016

-12.8%

 

65,576

84,158

-22.1%

 

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

16,197

19,011

-14.8%

 

181,667

227,970

-20.3%

Italy

1,256

1,158

8.5%

 

14,911

13,192

13.0%

Brazil

6,468

8,180

-20.9%

 

57,839

91,241

-36.6%

Uruguay(2)

2,561

2,582

-0.8%

 

32,114

29,132

10.2%

Ecuador

2,641

3,043

-13.2%

 

33,259

38,006

-12.5%

Armenia

3,394

1,906

78.1%

 

23,338

20,065

16.3%

Peru

-

509

-100.0%

 

-

5,164

-100.0%

TOTAL

32,517

36,388

-10.6%

 

343,128

424,769

-19.2%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

37,308

36,875

1.2%

 

384,732

447,247

-14.0%

Italy

4,358

5,016

-13.1%

 

68,893

78,952

-12.7%

Brazil

13,708

14,541

-5.7%

 

144,611

161,775

-10.6%

Uruguay

3,427

3,136

9.3%

 

27,871

29,662

-6.0%

Ecuador

6,652

7,101

-6.3%

 

76,952

82,374

-6.6%

Armenia

3,341

2,244

48.9%

 

35,152

27,430

28.2%

Peru

-

2,572

-100.0%

 

-

30,473

-100.0%

TOTAL

68,794

71,485

-3.8%

 

738,211

857,913

-14.0%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


© Business Wire 2023
