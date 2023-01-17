Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports December 2022 Passenger Traffic
Total passenger traffic up 30.5% YoY reaching 87.2% of December 2019 levels;
Armenia above pre-pandemic levels while Ecuador and Argentina at 95% and 92%, respectively
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 30.5% YoY increase in passenger traffic in December 2022, reaching 87.2% of December 2019 levels.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)
Statistics
Dec'22
Dec'21
% Var.
YTD’22
YTD'21
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,480
3,008
15.7%
37,791
22,532
67.7%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,976
1,134
74.3%
21,334
8,238
159.0%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
658
544
21.1%
6,451
4,923
31.0%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,114
4,686
30.5%
65,576
35,693
83.7%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
32.5
32.0
1.6%
343.1
323.5
6.1%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
68.8
57.3
20.0%
738.2
497.2
48.5%
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Dec'22
Dec'19
% Var.
YTD’22
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,480
4,093
-15.0%
37,791
47,589
-20.6%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,976
2,193
-9.9%
21,334
28,216
-24.4%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
658
729
-9.7%
6,451
8,353
-22.8%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,114
7,016
-12.8%
65,576
84,158
-22.1%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
32.5
36.4
-10.6%
343.1
424.8
-19.2%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
68.8
71.5
-3.8%
738.2
857.9
-14.0%
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic grew 30.5% compared to the same month of 2021, supported by an ongoing recovery in travel demand following the lifting of travel restrictions, as reflected by higher load factors and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 87.2% of December 2019 levels, in line with the 87.4% posted in November, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 90.1% and 85.0% of December 2019 levels, respectively.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 56.0% YoY and reaching 92.1% of December 2019 levels, up from the 91.7% posted in November. International passenger traffic reached 82.7% of pre-pandemic levels, improving from the 81.7% recorded in November, showing a continued recovery. Domestic passenger traffic reached 97.2% of December 2019 levels, up from the 96.9% posted in November.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 49.7% YoY reaching 85.4% of December 2019 levels, up from the 82.7% posted in November, with international passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 75% of total traffic, reaching 86.0% of December 2019 levels.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic decreased 2.5% YoY, and reached 84.3% of December 2019 levels, down from 86.3% recorded in November. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 60% of total traffic, improved to 81.1% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 92.7% of December 2019 levels. Traffic in Brazil was impacted by lower public officials-related traffic, due to the change in Brazilian Administration, and higher airfare impacting travel demand.
In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, increased 46.0% YoY and reached 79.0% of December 2019 levels, down from the 87.9% posted in November.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 25.4% YoY to 94.5% of pre-pandemic levels. International passenger traffic stood at 92.2% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, whereas domestic passenger traffic reached 97.2% of December 2019 pre-pandemic levels.
In Armenia, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the eighth consecutive month, at 147.7% of December 2019 figures, improving from the 125.9% and 141.1% recorded in October and November, respectively. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 59.2%.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 1.6% YoY to 89.4% of December 2019 levels, or to 90.6% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Ecuador and Uruguay stood at 86.8% and 99.2%, respectively. Almost 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 14.8% and 20.9% versus December 2019 pre-pandemic levels.
Aircraft movements increased 20.0% YoY reaching 96.2% of December 2019 levels, or 99.8% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 75% of aircraft movements originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reached 101.2% and 94.3% of December 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 90% of December 2019 levels, with Armenia, Uruguay and Argentina exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 48.9%, 9.3%, and 1.2%, respectively, except for Italy that stood at 86.9%.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)
Dec'22
Dec'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,327
2,132
56.0%
33,773
13,275
154.4%
Italy
441
295
49.7%
6,696
2,817
137.7%
Brazil
1,486
1,524
-2.5%
15,749
12,316
27.9%
Uruguay
150
103
46.0%
1,437
488
194.2%
Ecuador
359
287
25.4%
4,229
2,513
68.3%
Armenia
352
221
59.2%
3,692
2,400
53.8%
Peru
-
125
-100.0%
-
1,884
-100.0%
TOTAL
6,114
4,686
30.5%
65,576
35,693
83.7%
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
16,197
17,459
-7.2%
181,667
174,422
4.2%
Italy
1,256
1,609
-21.9%
14,911
15,321
-2.7%
Brazil
6,468
5,294
22.2%
57,839
60,010
-3.6%
Uruguay(2)
2,561
2,980
-14.1%
32,114
30,438
5.5%
Ecuador
2,641
2,196
20.2%
33,259
22,982
44.7%
Armenia
3,394
2,274
49.3%
23,338
17,324
34.7%
Peru
-
194
-100.0%
-
3,011
-100.0%
TOTAL
32,517
32,005
1.6%
343,128
323,508
6.1%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
37,308
27,885
33.8%
384,732
227,265
69.3%
Italy
4,358
3,681
18.4%
68,893
39,577
74.1%
Brazil
13,708
13,410
2.2%
144,611
117,894
22.7%
Uruguay
3,427
3,030
13.1%
27,871
17,770
56.8%
Ecuador
6,652
6,067
9.6%
76,952
55,882
37.7%
Armenia
3,341
1,906
75.3%
35,152
21,312
64.9%
Peru
-
1,333
-100.0%
-
17,489
-100.0%
TOTAL
68,794
57,312
20.0%
738,211
497,189
48.5%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)
Dec'22
Dec'19
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,327
3,614
-7.9%
33,773
43,405
-22.2%
Italy
441
517
-14.6%
6,696
8,239
-18.7%
Brazil
1,486
1,761
-15.7%
15,749
19,059
-17.4%
Uruguay
150
190
-21.0%
1,437
2,182
-34.2%
Ecuador
359
380
-5.5%
4,229
4,497
-6.0%
Armenia
352
238
47.7%
3,692
3,196
15.5%
Peru
-
316
-100.0%
-
3,579
-100.0%
TOTAL
6,114
7,016
-12.8%
65,576
84,158
-22.1%
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
16,197
19,011
-14.8%
181,667
227,970
-20.3%
Italy
1,256
1,158
8.5%
14,911
13,192
13.0%
Brazil
6,468
8,180
-20.9%
57,839
91,241
-36.6%
Uruguay(2)
2,561
2,582
-0.8%
32,114
29,132
10.2%
Ecuador
2,641
3,043
-13.2%
33,259
38,006
-12.5%
Armenia
3,394
1,906
78.1%
23,338
20,065
16.3%
Peru
-
509
-100.0%
-
5,164
-100.0%
TOTAL
32,517
36,388
-10.6%
343,128
424,769
-19.2%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
37,308
36,875
1.2%
384,732
447,247
-14.0%
Italy
4,358
5,016
-13.1%
68,893
78,952
-12.7%
Brazil
13,708
14,541
-5.7%
144,611
161,775
-10.6%
Uruguay
3,427
3,136
9.3%
27,871
29,662
-6.0%
Ecuador
6,652
7,101
-6.3%
76,952
82,374
-6.6%
Armenia
3,341
2,244
48.9%
35,152
27,430
28.2%
Peru
-
2,572
-100.0%
-
30,473
-100.0%
TOTAL
68,794
71,485
-3.8%
738,211
857,913
-14.0%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.