    CAAP   LU1756447840

CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.

(CAAP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-16 pm EDT
9.350 USD   +2.07%
08:32aCorporación América Airports S.A. Reports February 2023 Passenger Traffic
BU
03/15CORRECTING and REPLACING Corporación América Airports Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call and Webcast
BU
03/13Corporación America Airports S A : Free translation into English of AA2000 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports February 2023 Passenger Traffic

03/17/2023 | 08:32am EDT
Total passenger traffic up 35.5% YoY reaching 88% of pre-pandemic levels;

Armenia and Ecuador above February 2019 levels, while Argentina and Brazil at 91% and 82%, respectively

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 35.5% YoY increase in passenger traffic in February 2023, reaching 88.1% of February 2019 levels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005079/en/

2-Year Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

2-Year Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022)

Statistics

Feb'23

Feb'22

% Var.

YTD’23

YTD'22

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

3,241

2,656

22.0%

6,880

5,510

24.9%

International Passengers (thousands)

1,899

1,094

73.6%

4,035

2,201

83.3%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

519

425

21.9%

1,250

1,025

22.0%

Total Passengers (thousands)

5,659

4,175

35.5%

12,166

8,736

39.3%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

25.4

25.4

-0.2%

51.7

50.5

2.4%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

60.6

48.8

24.1%

129.7

99.6

30.3%

 

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019)

 

Statistics

Feb'23

Feb'19

% Var.

YTD’23

YTD'19(1)(2)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

3,241

3,590

-9.7%

6,880

7,600

-9.5%

International Passengers (thousands)

1,899

2,107

-9.9%

4,035

4,487

-10.1%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

519

729

-28.8%

1,250

1,578

-20.8%

Total Passengers (thousands)

5,659

6,426

-11.9%

12,166

13,666

-11.0%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

25.4

33.8

-24.9%

51.7

66.8

-22.6%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

60.6

66.5

-9.0%

129.7

141.2

-8.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 35.5% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by an ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic, as reflected by higher load factors and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 88.1% of February 2019 levels, down from the 89.9% posted in January, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 90.1% and 90.3% of February 2019 levels, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 40.2% YoY and reaching 91.3% of February 2019 levels, slightly down from the 93.0% posted in January. International passenger traffic reached 77.8% of pre-pandemic levels, in line with the 77.7% recorded in January, while domestic passenger traffic reached 99.3% of February 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 54.6% versus the same month of 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, total traffic stood at 89.8% of February 2019, down from the 91.9% posted in January, with international passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 75% of total traffic, reaching 93.0% of February 2019 levels, up from the 92.6% recorded in January.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 13.3% YoY, and reached 82.4% of February 2019 levels, down from 85.3% recorded in January. Domestic traffic, which accounted for more than 60% of total traffic, improved to 93.2% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 68.4% of February 2019 levels.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, increased 50.4% YoY and reached 72.8% of February 2019 levels, down from the 74.4% posted in January, partly impacted by a weaker-than-expected seasonal tourism, in Punta del Este.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 29.1% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 0.7%. International passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 5.6%, whereas domestic passenger traffic reached 96.8% of February 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

In Armenia, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the tenth consecutive month, at 191.5% of February 2019 figures. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 91.1%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume remained unchanged YoY and reached 75.1% of February 2019 levels, or to 76.0% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Uruguay and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador stood at 74.6%, 57.3% and 67.1%, respectively. Around 80% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Brazil.

Aircraft movements increased 24.1% YoY reaching 91.0% of February 2019 levels, or 94.1% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 85% of aircraft movements originated in Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador, which reached 92.2%, 92.1% and 93.2% of February 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 90% of February 2019 levels, with Armenia exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 78.2%, except for Italy that stood at 86.8%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022)

 

Feb'23

Feb'22

% Var.

YTD'23

YTD'22

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

3,204

2,285

40.2%

6,789

4,558

48.9%

Italy

386

250

54.6%

809

440

83.7%

Brazil

1,252

1,105

13.3%

2,844

2,632

8.1%

Uruguay

154

102

50.4%

337

216

56.0%

Ecuador

344

267

29.1%

705

509

38.5%

Armenia

319

167

91.1%

682

381

79.1%

TOTAL

5,659

4,175

35.5%

12,166

8,736

39.3%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

 

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

Argentina

12,736

13,330

-4.5%

26,095

26,968

-3.2%

Italy

1,056

1,217

-13.2%

2,108

2,373

-11.2%

Brazil

4,839

4,579

5.7%

9,796

8,606

13.8%

Uruguay(2)

2,076

2,025

2.5%

4,061

4,095

-0.8%

Ecuador

2,434

2,852

-14.6%

5,181

5,982

-13.4%

Armenia

2,257

1,444

56.3%

4,505

2,494

80.7%

TOTAL

25,398

25,446

-0.2%

51,746

50,517

2.4%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

33,554

26,449

26.9%

71,196

51,679

37.8%

Italy

3,732

2,978

25.3%

7,845

6,000

30.8%

Brazil

11,711

10,004

17.1%

25,313

22,281

13.6%

Uruguay

2,712

2,384

13.8%

6,479

5,215

24.2%

Ecuador

6,099

5,630

8.3%

12,730

11,306

12.6%

Armenia

2,765

1,347

105.3%

6,145

3,099

98.3%

TOTAL

60,573

48,792

24.1%

129,708

99,580

30.3%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019)

 

Feb'23

Feb'19

% Var.

YTD'23

YTD'19

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

3,204

3,509

-8.7%

6,789

7,362

-7.8%

Italy

386

429

-10.2%

809

889

-9.1%

Brazil

1,252

1,521

-17.6%

2,844

3,387

-16.0%

Uruguay

154

211

-27.2%

337

458

-26.4%

Ecuador

344

342

0.7%

705

695

1.5%

Armenia

319

167

91.5%

682

379

80.0%

Peru

 

247

-

-

496

-

TOTAL

5,659

6,426

-11.9%

12,166

13,666

-11.0%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

 

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

12,736

17,067

-25.4%

26,095

35,911

-27.3%

Italy

1,056

990

6.7%

2,108

2,017

4.5%

Brazil

4,839

8,441

-42.7%

9,796

14,483

-32.4%

Uruguay(2)

2,076

1,916

8.4%

4,061

4,036

0.6%

Ecuador

2,434

3,626

-32.9%

5,181

7,358

-29.6%

Armenia

2,257

1,368

65.0%

4,505

2,227

102.3%

Peru

-

418

-

-

787

-

TOTAL

25,398

33,824

-24.9%

51,746

66,820

-22.6%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

33,554

36,403

-7.8%

71,196

76,543

-7.0%

Italy

3,732

4,302

-13.2%

7,845

8,946

-12.3%

Brazil

11,711

12,710

-7.9%

25,313

27,380

-7.5%

Uruguay

2,712

2,848

-4.8%

6,479

6,789

-4.6%

Ecuador

6,099

6,545

-6.8%

12,730

13,699

-7.1%

Armenia

2,765

1,552

78.2%

6,145

3,500

75.6%

Peru

-

2,174

-

-

4,338

-

TOTAL

60,573

66,534

-9.0%

129,708

141,195

-8.1%

 

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


© Business Wire 2023
