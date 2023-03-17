Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports February 2023 Passenger Traffic

Total passenger traffic up 35.5% YoY reaching 88% of pre-pandemic levels;

Armenia and Ecuador above February 2019 levels, while Argentina and Brazil at 91% and 82%, respectively

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 35.5% YoY increase in passenger traffic in February 2023, reaching 88.1% of February 2019 levels.

2-Year Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022) Statistics Feb'23 Feb'22 % Var. YTD’23 YTD'22 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,241 2,656 22.0% 6,880 5,510 24.9% International Passengers (thousands) 1,899 1,094 73.6% 4,035 2,201 83.3% Transit Passengers (thousands) 519 425 21.9% 1,250 1,025 22.0% Total Passengers (thousands) 5,659 4,175 35.5% 12,166 8,736 39.3% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 25.4 25.4 -0.2% 51.7 50.5 2.4% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 60.6 48.8 24.1% 129.7 99.6 30.3% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019) Statistics Feb'23 Feb'19 % Var. YTD’23 YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,241 3,590 -9.7% 6,880 7,600 -9.5% International Passengers (thousands) 1,899 2,107 -9.9% 4,035 4,487 -10.1% Transit Passengers (thousands) 519 729 -28.8% 1,250 1,578 -20.8% Total Passengers (thousands) 5,659 6,426 -11.9% 12,166 13,666 -11.0% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 25.4 33.8 -24.9% 51.7 66.8 -22.6% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 60.6 66.5 -9.0% 129.7 141.2 -8.1%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 35.5% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by an ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic, as reflected by higher load factors and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 88.1% of February 2019 levels, down from the 89.9% posted in January, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 90.1% and 90.3% of February 2019 levels, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 40.2% YoY and reaching 91.3% of February 2019 levels, slightly down from the 93.0% posted in January. International passenger traffic reached 77.8% of pre-pandemic levels, in line with the 77.7% recorded in January, while domestic passenger traffic reached 99.3% of February 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 54.6% versus the same month of 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, total traffic stood at 89.8% of February 2019, down from the 91.9% posted in January, with international passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 75% of total traffic, reaching 93.0% of February 2019 levels, up from the 92.6% recorded in January.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 13.3% YoY, and reached 82.4% of February 2019 levels, down from 85.3% recorded in January. Domestic traffic, which accounted for more than 60% of total traffic, improved to 93.2% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 68.4% of February 2019 levels.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, increased 50.4% YoY and reached 72.8% of February 2019 levels, down from the 74.4% posted in January, partly impacted by a weaker-than-expected seasonal tourism, in Punta del Este.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 29.1% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 0.7%. International passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 5.6%, whereas domestic passenger traffic reached 96.8% of February 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

In Armenia, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the tenth consecutive month, at 191.5% of February 2019 figures. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 91.1%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume remained unchanged YoY and reached 75.1% of February 2019 levels, or to 76.0% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Uruguay and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador stood at 74.6%, 57.3% and 67.1%, respectively. Around 80% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Brazil.

Aircraft movements increased 24.1% YoY reaching 91.0% of February 2019 levels, or 94.1% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 85% of aircraft movements originated in Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador, which reached 92.2%, 92.1% and 93.2% of February 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 90% of February 2019 levels, with Armenia exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 78.2%, except for Italy that stood at 86.8%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022)

Feb'23 Feb'22 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'22 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,204 2,285 40.2% 6,789 4,558 48.9% Italy 386 250 54.6% 809 440 83.7% Brazil 1,252 1,105 13.3% 2,844 2,632 8.1% Uruguay 154 102 50.4% 337 216 56.0% Ecuador 344 267 29.1% 705 509 38.5% Armenia 319 167 91.1% 682 381 79.1% TOTAL 5,659 4,175 35.5% 12,166 8,736 39.3% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 12,736 13,330 -4.5% 26,095 26,968 -3.2% Italy 1,056 1,217 -13.2% 2,108 2,373 -11.2% Brazil 4,839 4,579 5.7% 9,796 8,606 13.8% Uruguay(2) 2,076 2,025 2.5% 4,061 4,095 -0.8% Ecuador 2,434 2,852 -14.6% 5,181 5,982 -13.4% Armenia 2,257 1,444 56.3% 4,505 2,494 80.7% TOTAL 25,398 25,446 -0.2% 51,746 50,517 2.4% Aircraft Movements Argentina 33,554 26,449 26.9% 71,196 51,679 37.8% Italy 3,732 2,978 25.3% 7,845 6,000 30.8% Brazil 11,711 10,004 17.1% 25,313 22,281 13.6% Uruguay 2,712 2,384 13.8% 6,479 5,215 24.2% Ecuador 6,099 5,630 8.3% 12,730 11,306 12.6% Armenia 2,765 1,347 105.3% 6,145 3,099 98.3% TOTAL 60,573 48,792 24.1% 129,708 99,580 30.3%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019)

Feb'23 Feb'19 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,204 3,509 -8.7% 6,789 7,362 -7.8% Italy 386 429 -10.2% 809 889 -9.1% Brazil 1,252 1,521 -17.6% 2,844 3,387 -16.0% Uruguay 154 211 -27.2% 337 458 -26.4% Ecuador 344 342 0.7% 705 695 1.5% Armenia 319 167 91.5% 682 379 80.0% Peru 247 - - 496 - TOTAL 5,659 6,426 -11.9% 12,166 13,666 -11.0% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 12,736 17,067 -25.4% 26,095 35,911 -27.3% Italy 1,056 990 6.7% 2,108 2,017 4.5% Brazil 4,839 8,441 -42.7% 9,796 14,483 -32.4% Uruguay(2) 2,076 1,916 8.4% 4,061 4,036 0.6% Ecuador 2,434 3,626 -32.9% 5,181 7,358 -29.6% Armenia 2,257 1,368 65.0% 4,505 2,227 102.3% Peru - 418 - - 787 - TOTAL 25,398 33,824 -24.9% 51,746 66,820 -22.6% Aircraft Movements Argentina 33,554 36,403 -7.8% 71,196 76,543 -7.0% Italy 3,732 4,302 -13.2% 7,845 8,946 -12.3% Brazil 11,711 12,710 -7.9% 25,313 27,380 -7.5% Uruguay 2,712 2,848 -4.8% 6,479 6,789 -4.6% Ecuador 6,099 6,545 -6.8% 12,730 13,699 -7.1% Armenia 2,765 1,552 78.2% 6,145 3,500 75.6% Peru - 2,174 - - 4,338 - TOTAL 60,573 66,534 -9.0% 129,708 141,195 -8.1%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

