    CAAP   LU1756447840

CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.

(CAAP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
5.600 USD   -0.53%
08/11Corporación América Airports Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call and Webcast
BU
07/19Corporacion America Airports Reports 148% Jump in June Passenger Traffic
MT
07/18CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports June 2022 Passenger Traffic - Form 6-K
PU
Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports July 2022 Passenger Traffic

08/16/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Total passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 78.9% of July 2019 traffic levels and up 99.3% YoY

Armenia at 112% of pre-pandemic levels; Ecuador and Italy at 96% and 91%, respectively

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 99.3% YoY increase in passenger traffic in July 2022, reaching 78.9% of pre-pandemic levels of July 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005884/en/

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)

Statistics

Jul'22

Jul'21

% Var.

 

YTD’22

YTD'21

% Var.

 

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

3,512

1,907

84.2%

 

20,788

9,531

118.1%

 

International Passengers (thousands)

2,198

813

170.3%

 

10,935

3,161

245.9%

 

Transit Passengers (thousands)

572

431

32.6%

 

3,136

2,446

28.2%

 

Total Passengers (thousands)

6,282

3,151

99.3%

 

34,859

15,138

130.3%

 

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

26.0

27.4

-5.1%

 

194.8

178.4

9.2%

 

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

65.7

45.0

46.0%

 

403.3

239.2

68.6%

 

 

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)

Statistics

Jul'22

Jul'19

% Var.

 

YTD’22

YTD'19(1)(2)

% Var.

 

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

3,512

4,515

-22.2%

 

20,788

27,219

-23.6%

 

International Passengers (thousands)

2,198

2,669

-17.7%

 

10,935

16,416

-33.4%

 

Transit Passengers (thousands)

572

776

-26.3%

 

3,136

4,902

-36.0%

 

Total Passengers (thousands)

6,282

7,961

-21.1%

 

34,859

48,538

-28.2%

 

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

26.0

35.1

-26.1%

 

194.8

245.8

-20.7%

 

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

65.7

77.7

-15.4%

 

403.3

497.3

-18.9%

 

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in July 2022 grew 99.3% compared to the same month of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina and Italy, supported by a continued recovery in travel demand following the gradual lifting of travel restrictions across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 78.9% of July 2019 levels, from 77.5% in June, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 82.3% and 77.8% of July 2019, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 261% YoY and reaching 75.8% of July 2019 levels, slightly down from the 77.5% posted in June. International passenger traffic improved to 68.0% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with 64.2% in June, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic increased sequentially in absolute terms, reaching 78.7% of July 2019 levels, down from the 83.1% posted in June, due to a particularly strong July 2019.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 104% YoY reaching 91.3% of July 2019 levels, up from the 85.0% and 89.5% posted in May and June, respectively. Passenger traffic benefited from the start of the summer season and trends are expected to improve further in the coming months, also reflecting the lifting of travel restrictions effective June 1, 2022. To note, domestic traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels boosted by a strong performance at the Pisa airport.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 27.5% YoY, and reached 84.6% of July 2019 pre-pandemic levels, up from 77.7% recorded in June. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 67% of total traffic, stood above 90% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 71.2% of July 2019 levels.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay, where traffic is largely international, increased 212% YoY and reached 65.6% of July 2019 levels, broadly in line with the 65.9% posted in June.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 63.4% YoY reaching 95.8% of July 2019 levels, up from the 89.2% posted in June. International passenger traffic performed well, reaching 95.0% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama. Domestic passenger traffic improved to 97.3% of July 2019 pre-pandemic levels after the 84.0% recorded in June, when traffic was impacted by flight cancelations due to protests and social unrest in the country.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 38.9% YoY. Passenger traffic continued to perform well, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the third consecutive month, at 112.4% of July 2019, improving from the 107.4% and 111.4% recorded in May and June, respectively.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume decreased 5.1% YoY and stood at 73.9% of July 2019 levels, or at 74.8% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Close to 70% of cargo volume came from Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 22.7% and 53.8% versus July 2019 pre-pandemic levels. To note, Armenia and Italy reported higher cargo volume than pre-pandemic levels, whereas Uruguay stood at 99%.

Aircraft movements increased 46.0% YoY reaching 84.6% of July 2019 levels, or at 87.7% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 70% of aircraft movements came from Argentina and Brazil, which reached 81.7% and 92.1% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively. To note, aircraft movements in Armenia were above July 2019 levels.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)

 

Jul'22

Jul'21

% Var.

 

YTD'22

YTD'21

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

3,075

851

261.3%

 

17,809

5,311

235.3%

Italy

811

397

104.3%

 

3,606

796

353.0%

Brazil

1,476

1,157

27.5%

 

8,591

5,828

47.4%

Uruguay

115

37

212.1%

 

763

133

473.5%

Ecuador

387

237

63.4%

 

2,317

1,126

105.7%

Armenia

418

301

38.9%

 

1,773

1,073

65.3%

Peru

-

171

-100.0%

 

-

871

-100.0%

TOTAL

6,282

3,151

99.3%

 

34,859

15,138

130.3%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

Argentina

14,193

14,407

-1.5%

 

104,513

94,590

10.5%

 

Italy

1,216

1,354

-10.2%

 

8,814

8,455

4.3%

 

Brazil

3,838

4,852

-20.9%

 

32,020

34,987

-8.5%

 

Uruguay(2)

2,341

2,343

-0.1%

 

19,382

17,455

11.0%

 

Ecuador

2,527

2,681

-5.8%

 

20,181

12,331

63.7%

 

Armenia

1,845

1,483

24.5%

 

9,924

9,028

9.9%

 

Peru

-

246

-100.0%

 

-

1,605

-100.0%

 

TOTAL

25,961

27,366

-5.1%

 

194,834

178,450

9.2%

 

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

32,768

17,724

84.9%

 

207,492

110,580

87.6%

 

Italy

8,218

5,480

50.0%

 

38,624

14,571

165.1%

 

Brazil

13,184

10,593

24.5%

 

80,353

58,698

36.9%

 

Uruguay

1,711

1,811

-5.5%

 

15,566

7,352

111.7%

 

Ecuador

5,831

5,226

11.6%

 

43,949

28,454

54.5%

 

Armenia

3,973

2,515

58.0%

 

17,293

10,217

69.3%

 

Peru

-

1,637

-100.0%

 

-

9,336

-100.0%

 

TOTAL

65,685

44,986

46.0%

 

403,277

239,208

68.6%

 

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)

 

Jul'22

Jul'19

% Var.

 

YTD'22

YTD'19

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

3,075

4,055

-24.2%

 

17,809

25,276

-29.5%

Italy

811

888

-8.7%

 

3,606

4,667

-22.7%

Brazil

1,476

1,744

-15.4%

 

8,591

10,997

-21.9%

Uruguay

115

175

-34.4%

 

763

1,317

-42.1%

Ecuador

387

405

-4.2%

 

2,317

2,635

-12.1%

Armenia

418

372

12.4%

 

1,773

1,692

4.8%

Peru

-

322

-100.0%

 

-

1,953

-100.0%

TOTAL

6,282

7,961

-21.1%

 

34,859

48,538

-28.2%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

 

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

 

Argentina

14,193

18,356

-22.7%

104,513

129,199

-19.1%

 

Italy

1,216

1,159

5.0%

8,814

7,667

15.0%

 

Brazil

3,838

8,302

-53.8%

32,020

55,682

-42.5%

 

Uruguay(2)

2,341

2,373

-1.3%

19,382

16,536

17.2%

 

Ecuador

2,527

2,962

-14.7%

20,181

24,112

-16.3%

 

Armenia

1,845

1,539

19.9%

9,924

9,833

0.9%

 

Peru

-

438

-100.0%

-

2,799

-100.0%

 

TOTAL

25,961

35,128

-26.1%

194,834

245,827

-20.7%

 

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

32,768

40,108

-18.3%

207,492

262,035

-20.8%

 

Italy

8,218

8,608

-4.5%

38,624

45,204

-14.6%

 

Brazil

13,184

14,309

-7.9%

80,353

92,684

-13.3%

 

Uruguay

1,711

2,136

-19.9%

15,566

17,987

-13.5%

 

Ecuador

5,831

6,739

-13.5%

43,949

47,679

-7.8%

 

Armenia

3,973

3,040

30.7%

17,293

14,415

20.0%

 

Peru

-

2,736

-100.0%

-

17,271

-100.0%

 

TOTAL

65,685

77,676

-15.4%

403,277

497,275

-18.9%

 

 

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


© Business Wire 2022
