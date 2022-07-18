Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports June 2022 Passenger Traffic

Total passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 77.5% of June 2019 traffic levels and up 147.8% YoY

Italy and Ecuador at 90% of pre-pandemic levels; Armenia at 111%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 147.8% YoY increase in passenger traffic in June 2022, reaching 77.5% of pre-pandemic levels of June 2019.

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021) Statistics Jun'22 Jun'21 % Var. YTD’22 YTD'21 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,876 1,148 150.5% 17,270 7,624 126.5% International Passengers (thousands) (3) 1,869 566 230.4% 8,743 2,348 272.4% Transit Passengers (thousands) 385 356 8.0% 2,564 2,015 27.3% Total Passengers (thousands) 5,130 2,070 147.8% 28,576 11,986 138.4% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 27.4 25.5 7.5% 168.9 151.1 11.8% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 61.4 34.2 79.4% 337.6 194.2 73.8% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019) Statistics Jun'22 Jun'19 % Var. YTD’22 YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,876 3,658 -21.4% 17,270 22,704 -23.9% International Passengers (thousands) (3) 1,869 2,355 -20.6% 8,743 13,747 -36.4% Transit Passengers (thousands) 385 610 -36.9% 2,564 4,125 -37.8% Total Passengers (thousands) 5,130 6,623 -22.5% 28,576 40,577 -29.6% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 27.4 33.0 -16.7% 168.9 210.7 -19.9% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 61.4 67.9 -9.5% 337.6 419.6 -19.5%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only. (3) Includes estimated data for a portion of PAX at Pisa airport.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in June 2022 grew 147.8% compared to the same month of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina and Italy, boosted by higher traffic demand reflecting the lifting of travel restrictions and the re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021, in Argentina and Uruguay. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 77.5% of June 2019 levels, from 75.5% in May, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 79.4% and 78.6% of June 2019, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 442% YoY and reaching 77.5% of June 2019 levels, up from the 74.8% posted in May. International passenger traffic improved to 64.2% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with 60.8% in May, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Dynamics in domestic passenger traffic continued to strengthen, with traffic reaching 83.1% of June 2019 levels, up from the 81.3% posted in May.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 256% YoY reaching 89.5% of June 2019 levels, up from the 78.1% and 85.0% posted in April and May, respectively. Passenger traffic benefited from the start of the summer season and trends are expected to improve further in the coming months, also reflecting the lifting of travel restrictions effective June 1, 2022.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 28.0% YoY, and reached 77.7% of June 2019 pre-pandemic levels, compared with 78.6% recorded in May. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 70% of total traffic, stood at almost 90% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 57.1% of June 2019 levels.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 383% YoY and reached 65.9% of June 2019 levels, broadly in line with the 66.1% posted in May.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 64.9% YoY reaching 89.2% of June 2019 levels, down from the 97.1% posted in May. International passenger traffic performed well, reaching 95.6% of pre-pandemic levels, boosted by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama. Domestic passenger traffic was impacted by some flight cancelations due to protests and social unrest in the country and reached 84.0% of June 2019 pre-pandemic levels, compared with 94.1% in May.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 56.7% YoY. Passenger traffic continued to perform well, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, at 111.4% of June 2019, improving from the 96.4% and 107.4% recorded in April and May, respectively.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 7.5% YoY and stood at 83.3% of June 2019 levels, or at 84.2% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Close to 70% of cargo volume came from Argentina and Brazil, which reported volumes at 86.0% and 60.1% of June 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Importantly, Italy, Uruguay and Armenia reported higher cargo volume than pre-pandemic levels.

Aircraft movements increased 79.4% YoY reaching 90.5% of June 2019 levels, or at 94.3% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. More than two thirds of aircraft movements came from Argentina and Brazil, which reached 89.4% and 94.1% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively. To note, aircraft movements in Ecuador, Armenia and Uruguay were above June 2019 levels.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021) Jun'22 Jun'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 2,567 473 442.4% 14,734 4,460 230.4% Italy(3) 751 211 256.3% 2,795 399 600.3% Brazil 1,072 837 28.0% 7,115 4,671 52.3% Uruguay 104 22 383.0% 648 96 573.7% Ecuador 322 196 64.9% 1,929 889 117.0% Armenia 314 201 56.7% 1,355 772 75.6% Peru - 131 -100.0% - 700 -100.0% TOTAL 5,130 2,070 147.8% 28,576 11,986 138.4%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 14,643 13,439 9.0% 90,320 80,183 12.6% Italy 1,320 1,254 5.2% 7,598 7,101 7.0% Brazil 4,567 4,766 -4.2% 28,182 30,135 -6.5% Uruguay(2) 2,514 2,295 9.5% 17,041 15,112 12.8% Ecuador 2,734 2,259 21.0% 17,654 9,649 83.0% Armenia 1,666 1,302 27.9% 8,078 7,546 7.1% Peru - 207 -100.0% - 1,359 -100.0% TOTAL 27,444 25,522 7.5% 168,874 151,084 11.8% Aircraft Movements Argentina 30,640 13,207 132.0% 174,724 92,856 88.2% Italy 7,607 3,551 114.2% 30,406 9,091 234.5% Brazil 11,240 8,521 31.9% 67,169 48,105 39.6% Uruguay 1,940 1,157 67.7% 13,855 5,541 150.0% Ecuador 6,787 4,482 51.4% 38,118 23,228 64.1% Armenia 3,206 1,789 79.2% 13,320 7,702 72.9% Peru - 1,531 -100.0% - 7,699 -100.0% TOTAL 61,420 34,238 79.4% 337,592 194,222 73.8%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019) Jun'22 Jun'19 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 2,567 3,312 -22.5% 14,734 21,221 -30.6% Italy(3) 751 839 -10.5% 2,795 3,779 -26.0% Brazil 1,072 1,380 -22.3% 7,115 9,254 -23.1% Uruguay 104 158 -34.1% 648 1,142 -43.3% Ecuador 322 361 -10.8% 1,929 2,231 -13.5% Armenia 314 282 11.4% 1,355 1,321 2.6% Peru - 292 -100.0% - 1,631 -100.0% TOTAL 5,130 6,623 -22.5% 28,576 40,577 -29.6%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 14,643 17,020 -14.0% 90,320 110,842 -18.5% Italy 1,320 1,042 26.6% 7,598 6,508 16.7% Brazil 4,567 7,605 -39.9% 28,182 47,380 -40.5% Uruguay(2) 2,514 2,105 19.4% 17,041 14,163 20.3% Ecuador 2,734 3,275 -16.5% 17,654 21,150 -16.5% Armenia 1,666 1,540 8.2% 8,078 8,294 -2.6% Peru - 376 -100.0% - 2,362 -100.0% TOTAL 27,444 32,963 -16.7% 168,874 210,699 -19.9% Aircraft Movements Argentina 30,640 34,291 -10.6% 174,724 221,927 -21.3% Italy 7,607 8,080 -5.9% 30,406 36,596 -16.9% Brazil 11,240 11,945 -5.9% 67,169 78,375 -14.3% Uruguay 1,940 1,937 0.2% 13,855 15,851 -12.6% Ecuador 6,787 6,544 3.7% 38,118 40,940 -6.9% Armenia 3,206 2,361 35.8% 13,320 11,375 17.1% Peru - 2,708 -100.0% - 14,535 -100.0% TOTAL 61,420 67,866 -9.5% 337,592 419,599 -19.5%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

