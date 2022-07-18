Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Corporación América Airports S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAAP   LU1756447840

CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.

(CAAP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
5.330 USD   +0.57%
04:34pCORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports June 2022 Passenger Traffic - Form 6-K
PU
04:33pCorporación América Airports S.A. Reports June 2022 Passenger Traffic
BU
06/16Corporacion America Airports Reports 188% Jump in May Traffic Over Year-Ago Levels
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports June 2022 Passenger Traffic

07/18/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Total passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 77.5% of June 2019 traffic levels and up 147.8% YoY

Italy and Ecuador at 90% of pre-pandemic levels; Armenia at 111%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 147.8% YoY increase in passenger traffic in June 2022, reaching 77.5% of pre-pandemic levels of June 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005725/en/

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)

Statistics

Jun'22

Jun'21

% Var.

 

YTD’22

YTD'21

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

2,876

1,148

150.5%

 

17,270

7,624

126.5%

International Passengers (thousands) (3)

1,869

566

230.4%

 

8,743

2,348

272.4%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

385

356

8.0%

 

2,564

2,015

27.3%

Total Passengers (thousands)

5,130

2,070

147.8%

 

28,576

11,986

138.4%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

27.4

25.5

7.5%

 

168.9

151.1

11.8%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

61.4

34.2

79.4%

 

337.6

194.2

73.8%

 

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)

Statistics

Jun'22

Jun'19

% Var.

 

YTD’22

YTD'19(1)(2)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

2,876

3,658

-21.4%

 

17,270

22,704

-23.9%

International Passengers (thousands) (3)

1,869

2,355

-20.6%

 

8,743

13,747

-36.4%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

385

610

-36.9%

 

2,564

4,125

-37.8%

Total Passengers (thousands)

5,130

6,623

-22.5%

 

28,576

40,577

-29.6%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

27.4

33.0

-16.7%

 

168.9

210.7

-19.9%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

61.4

67.9

-9.5%

 

337.6

419.6

-19.5%

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

(3)

Includes estimated data for a portion of PAX at Pisa airport.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in June 2022 grew 147.8% compared to the same month of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina and Italy, boosted by higher traffic demand reflecting the lifting of travel restrictions and the re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021, in Argentina and Uruguay. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 77.5% of June 2019 levels, from 75.5% in May, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 79.4% and 78.6% of June 2019, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 442% YoY and reaching 77.5% of June 2019 levels, up from the 74.8% posted in May. International passenger traffic improved to 64.2% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with 60.8% in May, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Dynamics in domestic passenger traffic continued to strengthen, with traffic reaching 83.1% of June 2019 levels, up from the 81.3% posted in May.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 256% YoY reaching 89.5% of June 2019 levels, up from the 78.1% and 85.0% posted in April and May, respectively. Passenger traffic benefited from the start of the summer season and trends are expected to improve further in the coming months, also reflecting the lifting of travel restrictions effective June 1, 2022.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 28.0% YoY, and reached 77.7% of June 2019 pre-pandemic levels, compared with 78.6% recorded in May. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 70% of total traffic, stood at almost 90% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 57.1% of June 2019 levels.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 383% YoY and reached 65.9% of June 2019 levels, broadly in line with the 66.1% posted in May.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 64.9% YoY reaching 89.2% of June 2019 levels, down from the 97.1% posted in May. International passenger traffic performed well, reaching 95.6% of pre-pandemic levels, boosted by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama. Domestic passenger traffic was impacted by some flight cancelations due to protests and social unrest in the country and reached 84.0% of June 2019 pre-pandemic levels, compared with 94.1% in May.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 56.7% YoY. Passenger traffic continued to perform well, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, at 111.4% of June 2019, improving from the 96.4% and 107.4% recorded in April and May, respectively.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 7.5% YoY and stood at 83.3% of June 2019 levels, or at 84.2% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Close to 70% of cargo volume came from Argentina and Brazil, which reported volumes at 86.0% and 60.1% of June 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Importantly, Italy, Uruguay and Armenia reported higher cargo volume than pre-pandemic levels.

Aircraft movements increased 79.4% YoY reaching 90.5% of June 2019 levels, or at 94.3% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. More than two thirds of aircraft movements came from Argentina and Brazil, which reached 89.4% and 94.1% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively. To note, aircraft movements in Ecuador, Armenia and Uruguay were above June 2019 levels.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)

 

Jun'22

Jun'21

% Var.

 

YTD'22

YTD'21

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

2,567

473

442.4%

 

14,734

4,460

230.4%

Italy(3)

751

211

256.3%

 

2,795

399

600.3%

Brazil

1,072

837

28.0%

 

7,115

4,671

52.3%

Uruguay

104

22

383.0%

 

648

96

573.7%

Ecuador

322

196

64.9%

 

1,929

889

117.0%

Armenia

314

201

56.7%

 

1,355

772

75.6%

Peru

-

131

-100.0%

 

-

700

-100.0%

TOTAL

5,130

2,070

147.8%

 

28,576

11,986

138.4%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

14,643

13,439

9.0%

 

90,320

80,183

12.6%

Italy

1,320

1,254

5.2%

 

7,598

7,101

7.0%

Brazil

4,567

4,766

-4.2%

28,182

30,135

-6.5%

Uruguay(2)

2,514

2,295

9.5%

17,041

15,112

12.8%

Ecuador

2,734

2,259

21.0%

 

17,654

9,649

83.0%

Armenia

1,666

1,302

27.9%

 

8,078

7,546

7.1%

Peru

-

207

-100.0%

 

-

1,359

-100.0%

TOTAL

27,444

25,522

7.5%

 

168,874

151,084

11.8%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

30,640

13,207

132.0%

 

174,724

92,856

88.2%

Italy

7,607

3,551

114.2%

 

30,406

9,091

234.5%

Brazil

11,240

8,521

31.9%

 

67,169

48,105

39.6%

Uruguay

1,940

1,157

67.7%

 

13,855

5,541

150.0%

Ecuador

6,787

4,482

51.4%

 

38,118

23,228

64.1%

Armenia

3,206

1,789

79.2%

 

13,320

7,702

72.9%

Peru

-

1,531

-100.0%

 

-

7,699

-100.0%

TOTAL

61,420

34,238

79.4%

 

337,592

194,222

73.8%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)

 

Jun'22

Jun'19

% Var.

 

YTD'22

YTD'19

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

2,567

3,312

-22.5%

 

14,734

21,221

-30.6%

Italy(3)

751

839

-10.5%

 

2,795

3,779

-26.0%

Brazil

1,072

1,380

-22.3%

 

7,115

9,254

-23.1%

Uruguay

104

158

-34.1%

 

648

1,142

-43.3%

Ecuador

322

361

-10.8%

 

1,929

2,231

-13.5%

Armenia

314

282

11.4%

 

1,355

1,321

2.6%

Peru

-

292

-100.0%

 

-

1,631

-100.0%

TOTAL

5,130

6,623

-22.5%

 

28,576

40,577

-29.6%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

14,643

17,020

-14.0%

 

90,320

110,842

-18.5%

Italy

1,320

1,042

26.6%

 

7,598

6,508

16.7%

Brazil

4,567

7,605

-39.9%

 

28,182

47,380

-40.5%

Uruguay(2)

2,514

2,105

19.4%

 

17,041

14,163

20.3%

Ecuador

2,734

3,275

-16.5%

 

17,654

21,150

-16.5%

Armenia

1,666

1,540

8.2%

 

8,078

8,294

-2.6%

Peru

-

376

-100.0%

 

-

2,362

-100.0%

TOTAL

27,444

32,963

-16.7%

 

168,874

210,699

-19.9%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

30,640

34,291

-10.6%

 

174,724

221,927

-21.3%

Italy

7,607

8,080

-5.9%

 

30,406

36,596

-16.9%

Brazil

11,240

11,945

-5.9%

 

67,169

78,375

-14.3%

Uruguay

1,940

1,937

0.2%

 

13,855

15,851

-12.6%

Ecuador

6,787

6,544

3.7%

 

38,118

40,940

-6.9%

Armenia

3,206

2,361

35.8%

 

13,320

11,375

17.1%

Peru

-

2,708

-100.0%

 

-

14,535

-100.0%

TOTAL

61,420

67,866

-9.5%

 

337,592

419,599

-19.5%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
04:34pCORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports June 2022 Pas..
PU
04:33pCorporación América Airports S.A. Reports June 2022 Passenger Traffic
BU
06/16Corporacion America Airports Reports 188% Jump in May Traffic Over Year-Ago Levels
MT
06/16CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports May 2022 Pass..
PU
06/16Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports May 2022 Passenger Traffic
BU
06/16Corporación América Airports S.A. Announces Operating Results for the Month and Year to..
CI
06/02CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : PARTNERSHIP OF GLOBAL AVIATION AND AIRPORT LEADERS to a..
PU
05/23Corporación América Airports to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
05/18TRANSCRIPT : Corporación América Airports S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 18, 2022
CI
05/18Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 92,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,18x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 852 M 852 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 5 786
Free-Float 19,5%
Chart CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Corporación América Airports S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,30 $
Average target price 9,05 $
Spread / Average Target 70,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Francisco Eurnekian Bonnarens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge Arruda Chief Financial Officer
Máximo Luis Bomchil Chairman
Andrés Zenarruza Head-Legal & Compliance
David Arendt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.-8.15%852
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-11.49%18 595
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.9.72%14 772
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS10.72%12 526
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.39%6 990
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-4.55%6 680