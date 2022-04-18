Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Corporación América Airports S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAAP   LU1756447840

CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.

(CAAP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:02 pm EDT
6.630 USD   +2.31%
08:08aCorporación América Airports S.A. Reports March 2022 Passenger Traffic
BU
08:04aCORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports March 2022 Passenger Traffic - Form 6-K
PU
04/07Corporación América Airports Announces the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports March 2022 Passenger Traffic

04/18/2022 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Total passenger traffic continued the recovery trend reaching 68.6% of March 2019 traffic levels.

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 138.9% YoY increase in passenger traffic in March 2022, reaching 68.6% of pre-pandemic levels of March 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220418005215/en/

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)

Statistics

Mar'22

 

Mar'21

% Var.

YTD’22

YTD'21(1)(2)(3)

 

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

 

2,965

 

1,333

 

122.4%

   

8,475

 

4,368

 

94.0%

International Passengers (thousands)

 

1,336

 

362

 

269.5%

   

3,537

 

1,036

 

241.4%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

 

438

 

288

 

51.8%

   

1,463

 

1,131

 

29.3%

Total Passengers (thousands)

 

4,738

 

1,983

 

138.9%

   

13,475

 

6,535

 

106.2%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

 

30.4

 

26.4

 

15.2%

   

81.0

 

67.9

 

19.3%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

 

56.8

 

32.6

 

74.1%

   

156.4

 

98.4

 

58.9%

 

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)

Statistics

 

Mar'22

 

Mar'19(1)

 

% Var.

   

YTD’22

 

YTD'19(1)(3)

 

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

 

2,965

 

3,945

 

-24.9%

   

8,475

 

11,545

 

-26.6%

International Passengers (thousands)

 

1,336

 

2,267

 

-41.1%

   

3,537

 

6,754

 

-47.6%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

 

438

 

694

 

-36.9%

   

1,463

 

2,272

 

-35.6%

Total Passengers (thousands)

 

4,738

 

6,906

 

-31.4%

   

13,475

 

20,571

 

-34.5%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

 

30.4

 

38.3

 

-20.5%

   

81.0

 

105.1

 

-23.0%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

 

56.8

 

71.5

 

-20.6%

   

156.4

 

212.7

 

-26.5%

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.

(3)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in March 2022 grew 138.9% compared to the same period of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, where traffic demand continued to recover following the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the gradual relaxation of travel requirements. When compared to March 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 31.4%, improving from the 35.0% decline posted in February. International and domestic passenger traffic improved sequentially reaching 58.9% and 75.1% of pre-pandemic levels of March 2019, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 153.0% YoY and reached 67.0% of March 2019 levels, with international passenger traffic improving to 48.4% of pre-pandemic levels, showing a continued strong recovery from the 6.2% posted in July 2021, the lowest level of the year. International traffic continued benefiting from the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the gradual relaxation of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic also performed well, reaching 77.5% of March 2019 levels. Effective April 7, 2022, Covid tests are no longer required and travelers must complete an affidavit form. In addition, foreigners are required to present a Covid-19 health insurance.

In Italy, where travel restrictions have eased during the last couple of months, passenger traffic grew 18.2x YoY reflecting easier comparisons due to the closure of Florence airport in February and March of last year, to perform runway works. Total traffic reached 68.2% of March 2019 pre-pandemic levels, improving sequentially from the 58.1% and 41.5% posted in February and January, when traffic was impacted by the Omicron variant.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 104.2% YoY, and reached 76.5% of March 2019 levels. This was below the 81.8% achieved in January 2022 but above the 72.7% posted in February, when traffic was impacted by flight cancelations, done by some of the airlines, due to COVID cases within their crew. Domestic traffic stood at 86.0% of pre-pandemic levels.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 6.2x YoY and reached 57.9% of March 2019 levels, up from the 48.4% posted in February. Traffic in Uruguay continues to improve following the full re-open of borders on November 1, 2021 together with the gradual relaxation of travel requirements.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 150.4% YoY, reaching 88.5% of pre-pandemic levels of March 2019, up from the 78.0% posted in February. International passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 89.1% of pre-pandemic levels, boosted by routes to the US and Panama which have been seeing higher passenger traffic than in 2019 for several months now. Domestic passenger traffic improved to 87.5% of March 2019 pre-pandemic levels, up from the 53.5% and 69.6% posted in January and February, respectively.

In Armenia, where the vaccination roll out has improved significantly in the past few months, total passenger traffic increased 63.2% YoY. Passenger traffic continued performing well and stood at 95.1% of pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Traffic in Armenia is 100% international and has been increasing sequentially since the elimination of restrictions on air travel in September 2020.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 15.2% YoY. When compared to March 2019, total cargo volume dropped 20.5%, mainly driven by decreases of 40.8% in Brazil and 19.8% in Argentina, accounting for over 95% of the overall volume reduction. Importantly, Italy and Uruguay reported higher cargo volumes compared to pre-pandemic levels of March 2019.

Aircraft movements increased 74.1% YoY. When compared to March 2019, Aircraft movements declined 20.6%, mainly as a result of a 22.7% decrease in Argentina, which explains around 60% of the overall drop, together with a 14.7% decline in Brazil. To note, aircraft movement in Armenia was above March 2019 levels and stood at over 93% of pre-pandemic levels in Ecuador and Uruguay.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)

 

 

Mar'22

 

Mar'21

 

% Var.

 

 

YTD'22

 

YTD'21

 

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

 

2,506

 

991

 

153.0%

 

 

7,064

 

2,791

 

153.1%

Italy

 

362

 

19

 

1815.0%

 

 

802

 

74

 

981.7%

Brazil(2)

 

1,210

 

593

 

104.2%

 

 

3,842

 

2,653

 

44.8%

Uruguay

 

107

 

15

 

624.1%

 

 

323

 

45

 

624.6%

Ecuador

 

363

 

145

 

150.4%

 

 

872

 

385

 

126.6%

Armenia

 

190

 

116

 

63.2%

 

 

571

 

271

 

110.6%

Peru

 

-

 

105

 

-100.0%

 

 

-

 

317

 

-100.0%

TOTAL

 

4,738

 

1,983

 

138.9%

 

 

13,475

 

6,535

 

106.2%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

 

16,165

 

14,397

 

12.3%

   

43,132

 

36,165

 

19.3%

Italy

 

1,536

 

1,342

 

14.5%

   

3,909

 

3,403

 

14.9%

Brazil

 

5,352

 

4,987

 

7.3%

   

13,959

 

13,701

 

1.9%

Uruguay(3)

 

2,928

 

2,573

 

13.8%

   

7,023

 

6,202

 

13.2%

Ecuador

 

3,262

 

1,480

 

120.4%

   

9,244

 

4,457

 

107.4%

Armenia

 

1,196

 

1,358

 

-12.0%

   

3,689

 

3,228

 

14.3%

Peru

 

-

 

287

 

-100.0%

   

-

 

697

 

-100.0%

TOTAL

 

30,439

 

26,425

 

15.2%

   

80,956

 

67,852

 

19.3%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

 

30,427

 

17,574

 

73.1%

   

82,106

 

49,902

 

64.5%

Italy

 

4,071

 

645

 

531.2%

   

10,071

 

2,177

 

362.6%

Brazil

 

11,402

 

7,476

 

52.5%

   

33,683

 

26,262

 

28.3%

Uruguay

 

2,385

 

884

 

169.8%

   

7,600

 

2,381

 

219.2%

Ecuador

 

6,458

 

3,577

 

80.5%

   

17,764

 

11,270

 

57.6%

Armenia

 

2,052

 

1,255

 

63.5%

   

5,151

 

2,975

 

73.1%

Peru

 

-

 

1,203

 

-100.0%

   

-

 

3,430

 

-100.0%

TOTAL

 

56,795

 

32,614

 

74.1%

   

156,375

 

98,397

 

58.9%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)

 

 

Mar'22

 

Mar'19

 

% Var.

 

 

YTD'22

 

YTD'19

 

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

 

2,506

 

3,741

 

-33.0%

 

 

7,064

 

11,103

 

-36.4%

Italy

 

362

 

531

 

-31.8%

 

 

802

 

1,420

 

-43.5%

Brazil(2)

 

1,210

 

1,582

 

-23.5%

 

 

3,842

 

4,968

 

-22.7%

Uruguay

 

107

 

185

 

-42.1%

 

 

323

 

643

 

-49.7%

Ecuador

 

363

 

410

 

-11.5%

 

 

872

 

1,105

 

-21.1%

Armenia

 

190

 

200

 

-4.9%

 

 

571

 

579

 

-1.3%

Peru

 

-

 

258

 

-100.0%

 

 

-

 

753

 

-100.0%

TOTAL

 

4,738

 

6,906

 

-31.4%

 

 

13,475

 

20,571

 

-34.5%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

 

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

 

16,165

 

20,145

 

-19.8%

   

43,132

 

56,057

 

-23.1%

Italy

 

1,536

 

1,064

 

44.4%

   

3,909

 

3,081

 

26.9%

Brazil

 

5,352

 

9,042

 

-40.8%

   

13,959

 

23,524

 

-40.7%

Uruguay(3)

 

2,928

 

2,343

 

25.0%

   

7,023

 

6,379

 

10.1%

Ecuador

 

3,262

 

3,955

 

-17.5%

   

9,244

 

11,313

 

-18.3%

Armenia

 

1,196

 

1,331

 

-10.2%

   

3,689

 

3,558

 

3.7%

Peru

 

-

 

404

 

-100.0%

   

-

 

1,191

 

-100.0%

TOTAL

 

30,439

 

38,282

 

-20.5%

   

80,956

 

105,102

 

-23.0%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

 

30,427

 

39,347

 

-22.7%

   

82,106

 

115,890

 

-29.2%

Italy

 

4,071

 

5,206

 

-21.8%

   

10,071

 

14,152

 

-28.8%

Brazil

 

11,402

 

13,371

 

-14.7%

   

33,683

 

40,751

 

-17.3%

Uruguay

 

2,385

 

2,548

 

-6.4%

   

7,600

 

9,337

 

-18.6%

Ecuador

 

6,458

 

6,937

 

-6.9%

   

17,764

 

20,636

 

-13.9%

Armenia

 

2,052

 

1,826

 

12.4%

   

5,151

 

5,326

 

-3.3%

Peru

 

-

 

2,308

 

-100.0%

   

-

 

6,646

 

-100.0%

TOTAL

 

56,795

 

71,543

 

-20.6%

   

156,375

 

212,738

 

-26.5%

             

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
08:08aCorporación América Airports S.A. Reports March 2022 Passenger Traffic
BU
08:04aCORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports March 2022 Pa..
PU
04/07Corporación América Airports Announces the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for..
BU
03/24Corporación América Airports to Seek Acquisitions
CI
03/24TRANSCRIPT : Corporación América Airports S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 24, 2022
CI
03/23Earnings Flash (CAAP) CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS S.A. Posts Q4 Loss $-0.21
MT
03/23Corporacion America Airports Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
BU
03/23Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and ..
CI
03/23Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and F..
CI
03/16Corporación América Airports Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call and W..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 98,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 066 M 1 066 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 5 786
Free-Float 19,5%
Chart CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Corporación América Airports S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,63 $
Average target price 9,15 $
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Francisco Eurnekian Bonnarens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge Arruda Chief Financial Officer
Máximo Luis Bomchil Chairman
Andrés Zenarruza Head-Legal & Compliance
David Arendt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.14.90%1 066
AENA S.M.E., S.A.9.26%24 584
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.12.89%15 941
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS27.01%15 388
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.98%7 790
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-0.52%7 642