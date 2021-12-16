Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports November 2021 Passenger Traffic
12/16/2021 | 08:05am EST
Total passenger traffic continued sequential recovery trend reaching 65.0% of November 2019 traffic.
Strong improvements in Argentina and Uruguay, following the opening of borders.
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 183.1% YoY increase in passenger traffic in November 2021, and a 35.0% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020)
Statistics
Nov'21
Nov'20
% Var.
YTD’21
YTD'20(1)(2)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,875
888
223.7%
19,524
13,133
48.7%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,018
240
324.6%
7,104
6,684
6.3%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
500
424
18.0%
4,379
3,214
36.2%
Total Passengers (thousands)
4,394
1,552
183.1%
31,008
23,031
34.6%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
29.1
23.4
24.6%
291.5
230.0
26.7%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
53.7
27.1
98.2%
439.9
319.7
37.6%
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Nov'21
Nov'19(1)
% Var.
YTD’21
YTD'19(1)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,875
3,998
-28.1%
19,524
43,496
-55.1%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,018
2,055
-50.4%
7,104
26,023
-72.7%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
500
709
-29.4%
4,379
7,624
-42.6%
Total Passengers (thousands)
4,394
6,762
-35.0%
31,008
77,143
-59.8%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
29.1
39.5
-26.3%
291.5
388.4
-24.9%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
53.7
68.5
-21.6%
439.9
786.4
-44.1%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.
(3)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in November 2021 grew 1.8x compared to the same period of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, reflecting easier comparisons due to tougher travel restrictions in the year ago period and the opening of borders since November 1, 2021. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 35.0%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, though consistently improving from the 75.7% decline recorded in April 2021. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 50.4% and 28.1%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of November 2019.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 6.8x YoY. Against November 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 45.3%, with international passenger traffic decreasing 69.2%, showing a significant sequential recovery driven by the opening of borders on November 1, 2021. This compares with a decline of 81.5% in October 2021, versus October 2019. Domestic passenger traffic declined 34.3% compared to 2019, improving sequentially from the decline of 44.4% recorded in October.
In Italy, where the recovery continued throughout the year, passenger traffic grew 7.5x YoY. When compared to November 2019, passenger traffic declined 34.9%, improving from the 41.1% drop reported in October. International passenger traffic continued to improve sequentially, decreasing 41.3% in November 2021 against the same month in 2019, whereas domestic traffic stood at over 80% of pre-pandemic levels.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 35.9% YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 20.7%, showing a continued improvement from the 69.1% drop posted in April 2021, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country, advanced vaccination roll-out and increased passenger demand. Domestic traffic stood at 85.0% of pre-pandemic levels.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 5.1x YoY. Against November 2019, passenger traffic was down 39.2%, showing a significant sequential improvement after the decline of 64.5% posted in October 2021, versus October 2019, as a consequence of the opening of borders effective November 1, 2021.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 1.2x YoY. When compared to the same month of 2019, total traffic in November 2021 declined 25.0% showing a strong improvement since the 64.8% decrease posted last April. International passenger traffic stood at 85% of pre-pandemic levels, boosted by routes with the US and Panama which are seeing higher passenger traffic than in 2019. Domestic passenger traffic, in turn, declined 35.0% against November 2019.
In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 4.4x YoY. Compared to November 2019, passenger traffic continued with its positive recovery trend reaching almost 90% of pre-pandemic levels.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 24.6% YoY. When compared to November 2019, total cargo volume dropped 26.3%, mainly driven by decreases in Argentina and Brazil, which together accounted for 90.0% of the volume decline. While cargo volume in Uruguay was almost at the same level than the same month of 2019, Italy reported a 20.9% cargo volume increase during that period.
Aircraft movements increased 98.2% YoY. When compared to November 2019, Aircraft movements declined 21.6%, mainly as a result of a 26.8% decrease in Argentina. To note, in Uruguay, aircraft movements was 12.3% higher than in November 2019.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)
Nov'21
Nov'20
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'20
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
1,905
243
682.6%
11,143
9,384
18.7%
Italy
337
40
747.3%
2,522
1,929
30.8%
Brazil(2)
1,328
977
35.9%
10,792
7,931
36.1%
Uruguay
98
16
506.9%
386
588
-34.4%
Ecuador
280
125
123.5%
2,226
1,400
59.0%
Armenia
209
38
444.8%
2,179
756
188.4%
Peru
236
112
111.7%
1,759
1,044
68.6%
TOTAL
4,394
1,552
183.1%
31,008
23,031
34.6%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
16,040
13,955
14.9%
156,964
130,535
20.2%
Italy
1,466
1,333
9.9%
13,713
12,003
14.2%
Brazil
4,652
2,973
56.5%
54,716
29,841
83.4%
Uruguay(3)
2,762
2,247
22.9%
27,458
26,730
2.7%
Ecuador
2,271
1,410
61.1%
20,785
14,745
41.0%
Armenia
1,613
1,273
26.7%
15,050
14,490
3.9%
Peru
320
177
80.9%
2,817
1,692
66.4%
TOTAL
29,123
23,368
24.6%
291,503
230,035
26.7%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
26,135
10,433
150.5%
199,380
141,905
40.5%
Italy
4,088
1,294
215.9%
35,896
28,966
23.9%
Brazil
11,938
8,526
40.0%
104,484
79,003
32.3%
Uruguay
2,603
888
193.1%
14,740
12,107
21.7%
Ecuador
5,258
4,203
25.1%
49,815
36,850
35.2%
Armenia
1,890
618
205.8%
19,406
9,403
106.4%
Peru
1,799
1,138
58.1%
16,156
11,446
41.1%
TOTAL
53,711
27,100
98.2%
439,877
319,680
37.6%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)
Nov'21
Nov'19
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
1,905
3,485
-45.3%
11,143
39,791
-72.0%
Italy
337
518
-34.9%
2,522
7,722
-67.3%
Brazil(2)
1,328
1,676
-20.7%
10,792
17,298
-37.6%
Uruguay
98
162
-39.2%
386
1,993
-80.6%
Ecuador
280
373
-25.0%
2,226
4,117
-45.9%
Armenia
209
236
-11.5%
2,179
2,958
-26.3%
Peru
236
312
-24.4%
1,759
3,263
-46.1%
TOTAL
4,394
6,762
-35.0%
31,008
77,143
-59.8%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
16,040
22,370
-28.3%
156,964
208,958
-24.9%
Italy
1,466
1,212
20.9%
13,713
12,035
13.9%
Brazil
4,652
7,559
-38.5%
54,716
83,061
-34.1%
Uruguay(3)
2,762
2,865
-3.6%
27,458
26,550
3.4%
Ecuador
2,271
2,896
-21.6%
20,785
34,963
-40.6%
Armenia
1,613
2,168
-25.6%
15,050
18,159
-17.1%
Peru
320
438
-27.1%
2,817
4,655
-39.5%
TOTAL
29,123
39,508
-26.3%
291,503
388,381
-24.9%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
26,135
35,726
-26.8%
199,380
410,372
-51.4%
Italy
4,088
5,107
-20.0%
35,896
73,936
-51.4%
Brazil
11,938
13,898
-14.1%
104,484
147,234
-29.0%
Uruguay
2,603
2,318
12.3%
14,740
26,526
-44.4%
Ecuador
5,258
6,866
-23.4%
49,815
75,273
-33.8%
Armenia
1,890
2,164
-12.7%
19,406
25,186
-22.9%
Peru
1,799
2,450
-26.6%
16,156
27,901
-42.1%
TOTAL
53,711
68,529
-21.6%
439,877
786,428
-44.1%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In November 2021, the Company has signed an agreement with the Government of Uruguay to amend the existing concession agreement under which, among other things, the Company incorporates six additional regional airports, bringing CAAP´s network to a total of 58 airports. In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.