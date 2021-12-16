Log in
    CAAP   LU1756447840

CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.

(CAAP)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports November 2021 Passenger Traffic

12/16/2021 | 08:05am EST
Total passenger traffic continued sequential recovery trend reaching 65.0% of November 2019 traffic.

Strong improvements in Argentina and Uruguay, following the opening of borders.

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 183.1% YoY increase in passenger traffic in November 2021, and a 35.0% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020)

Statistics

Nov'21

Nov'20

% Var.

 

YTD’21

YTD'20(1)(2)(3)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

2,875

888

223.7%

 

19,524

13,133

48.7%

International Passengers (thousands)

1,018

240

324.6%

 

7,104

6,684

6.3%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

500

424

18.0%

 

4,379

3,214

36.2%

Total Passengers (thousands)

4,394

1,552

183.1%

 

31,008

23,031

34.6%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

29.1

23.4

24.6%

 

291.5

230.0

26.7%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

53.7

27.1

98.2%

 

439.9

319.7

37.6%

 

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)

Statistics

Nov'21

Nov'19(1)

% Var.

 

YTD’21

YTD'19(1)(3)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

2,875

3,998

-28.1%

 

19,524

43,496

-55.1%

International Passengers (thousands)

1,018

2,055

-50.4%

 

7,104

26,023

-72.7%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

500

709

-29.4%

 

4,379

7,624

-42.6%

Total Passengers (thousands)

4,394

6,762

-35.0%

 

31,008

77,143

-59.8%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

29.1

39.5

-26.3%

 

291.5

388.4

-24.9%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

53.7

68.5

-21.6%

 

439.9

786.4

-44.1%

 

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.

(3)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in November 2021 grew 1.8x compared to the same period of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, reflecting easier comparisons due to tougher travel restrictions in the year ago period and the opening of borders since November 1, 2021. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 35.0%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, though consistently improving from the 75.7% decline recorded in April 2021. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 50.4% and 28.1%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of November 2019.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 6.8x YoY. Against November 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 45.3%, with international passenger traffic decreasing 69.2%, showing a significant sequential recovery driven by the opening of borders on November 1, 2021. This compares with a decline of 81.5% in October 2021, versus October 2019. Domestic passenger traffic declined 34.3% compared to 2019, improving sequentially from the decline of 44.4% recorded in October.

In Italy, where the recovery continued throughout the year, passenger traffic grew 7.5x YoY. When compared to November 2019, passenger traffic declined 34.9%, improving from the 41.1% drop reported in October. International passenger traffic continued to improve sequentially, decreasing 41.3% in November 2021 against the same month in 2019, whereas domestic traffic stood at over 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 35.9% YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 20.7%, showing a continued improvement from the 69.1% drop posted in April 2021, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country, advanced vaccination roll-out and increased passenger demand. Domestic traffic stood at 85.0% of pre-pandemic levels.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 5.1x YoY. Against November 2019, passenger traffic was down 39.2%, showing a significant sequential improvement after the decline of 64.5% posted in October 2021, versus October 2019, as a consequence of the opening of borders effective November 1, 2021.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 1.2x YoY. When compared to the same month of 2019, total traffic in November 2021 declined 25.0% showing a strong improvement since the 64.8% decrease posted last April. International passenger traffic stood at 85% of pre-pandemic levels, boosted by routes with the US and Panama which are seeing higher passenger traffic than in 2019. Domestic passenger traffic, in turn, declined 35.0% against November 2019.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 4.4x YoY. Compared to November 2019, passenger traffic continued with its positive recovery trend reaching almost 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 24.6% YoY. When compared to November 2019, total cargo volume dropped 26.3%, mainly driven by decreases in Argentina and Brazil, which together accounted for 90.0% of the volume decline. While cargo volume in Uruguay was almost at the same level than the same month of 2019, Italy reported a 20.9% cargo volume increase during that period.

Aircraft movements increased 98.2% YoY. When compared to November 2019, Aircraft movements declined 21.6%, mainly as a result of a 26.8% decrease in Argentina. To note, in Uruguay, aircraft movements was 12.3% higher than in November 2019.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)

 

Nov'21

Nov'20

% Var.

 

YTD'21

YTD'20

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

1,905

243

682.6%

 

11,143

9,384

18.7%

Italy

337

40

747.3%

 

2,522

1,929

30.8%

Brazil(2)

1,328

977

35.9%

 

10,792

7,931

36.1%

Uruguay

98

16

506.9%

 

386

588

-34.4%

Ecuador

280

125

123.5%

 

2,226

1,400

59.0%

Armenia

209

38

444.8%

 

2,179

756

188.4%

Peru

236

112

111.7%

 

1,759

1,044

68.6%

TOTAL

4,394

1,552

183.1%

 

31,008

23,031

34.6%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

 

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

 16,040

 13,955

14.9%

 

 156,964

 130,535

20.2%

 

Italy

 1,466

 1,333

9.9%

 

 13,713

 12,003

14.2%

 

Brazil

 4,652

 2,973

56.5%

 

 54,716

 29,841

83.4%

 

Uruguay(3)

 2,762

 2,247

22.9%

 

 27,458

 26,730

2.7%

 

Ecuador

 2,271

 1,410

61.1%

 

 20,785

 14,745

41.0%

 

Armenia

 1,613

 1,273

26.7%

 

 15,050

 14,490

3.9%

 

Peru

 320

 177

80.9%

 

 2,817

 1,692

66.4%

 

TOTAL

 29,123

 23,368

24.6%

 

 291,503

 230,035

26.7%

 

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

 26,135

 10,433

150.5%

 

 199,380

 141,905

40.5%

 

Italy

 4,088

 1,294

215.9%

 

 35,896

 28,966

23.9%

 

Brazil

 11,938

 8,526

40.0%

 

 104,484

 79,003

32.3%

 

Uruguay

 2,603

 888

193.1%

 

 14,740

 12,107

21.7%

 

Ecuador

 5,258

 4,203

25.1%

 

 49,815

 36,850

35.2%

 

Armenia

 1,890

 618

205.8%

 

 19,406

 9,403

106.4%

 

Peru

 1,799

 1,138

58.1%

 

 16,156

 11,446

41.1%

 

TOTAL

 53,711

 27,100

98.2%

 

 439,877

 319,680

37.6%

 

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)

 

Nov'21

Nov'19

% Var.

 

YTD'21

YTD'19

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

1,905

3,485

-45.3%

 

11,143

39,791

-72.0%

Italy

337

518

-34.9%

 

2,522

7,722

-67.3%

Brazil(2)

1,328

1,676

-20.7%

 

10,792

17,298

-37.6%

Uruguay

98

162

-39.2%

 

386

1,993

-80.6%

Ecuador

280

373

-25.0%

 

2,226

4,117

-45.9%

Armenia

209

236

-11.5%

 

2,179

2,958

-26.3%

Peru

236

312

-24.4%

 

1,759

3,263

-46.1%

TOTAL

4,394

6,762

-35.0%

 

31,008

77,143

-59.8%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

 

 

 

 

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

16,040

22,370

-28.3%

 

156,964

208,958

-24.9%

 

Italy

1,466

1,212

20.9%

 

13,713

12,035

13.9%

 

Brazil

4,652

7,559

-38.5%

 

54,716

83,061

-34.1%

 

Uruguay(3)

2,762

2,865

-3.6%

 

27,458

26,550

3.4%

 

Ecuador

2,271

2,896

-21.6%

 

20,785

34,963

-40.6%

 

Armenia

1,613

2,168

-25.6%

 

15,050

18,159

-17.1%

 

Peru

320

438

-27.1%

 

2,817

4,655

-39.5%

 

TOTAL

29,123

39,508

-26.3%

 

291,503

388,381

-24.9%

 

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

26,135

35,726

-26.8%

 

199,380

410,372

-51.4%

 

Italy

4,088

5,107

-20.0%

 

35,896

73,936

-51.4%

 

Brazil

11,938

13,898

-14.1%

 

104,484

147,234

-29.0%

 

Uruguay

2,603

2,318

12.3%

 

14,740

26,526

-44.4%

 

Ecuador

5,258

6,866

-23.4%

 

49,815

75,273

-33.8%

 

Armenia

1,890

2,164

-12.7%

 

19,406

25,186

-22.9%

 

Peru

1,799

2,450

-26.6%

 

16,156

27,901

-42.1%

 

TOTAL

53,711

68,529

-21.6%

 

439,877

786,428

-44.1%

 

 

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In November 2021, the Company has signed an agreement with the Government of Uruguay to amend the existing concession agreement under which, among other things, the Company incorporates six additional regional airports, bringing CAAP´s network to a total of 58 airports. In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


© Business Wire 2021
