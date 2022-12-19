Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Corporación América Airports S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAAP   LU1756447840

CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.

(CAAP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
7.920 USD   -0.13%
04:32pCorporación América Airports S.A. Reports November 2022 Passenger Traffic
BU
12/01Corporación America Airports S A : Skyports and corporación américa airports sign agreement to develop vertiports in latin america
PU
11/18Transcript : Corporación América Airports S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 18, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports November 2022 Passenger Traffic

12/19/2022 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sustained recovery in total passenger traffic reaching 87.4% of November 2019 levels;

Armenia above pre-pandemic levels while Ecuador and Argentina at 97% and 92%, respectively

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 34.5% YoY increase in passenger traffic in November 2022, reaching 87.4% of November 2019 levels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005723/en/

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019). (Photo: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019). (Photo: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)

 

Statistics

Nov'22

Nov'21

% Var.

 

YTD’22

YTD'21

% Var.

 

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

3,375

2,875

17.4%

 

34,310

19,524

75.7%

 

International Passengers (thousands)

1,861

1,018

82.7%

 

19,358

7,104

172.5%

 

Transit Passengers (thousands)

672

500

34.2%

 

5,793

4,379

32.3%

 

Total Passengers (thousands)

5,907

4,394

34.5%

 

59,461

31,008

91.8%

 

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

29.3

29.1

0.7%

 

310.6

291.5

6.6%

 

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

64.0

53.7

19.1%

 

669.4

439.9

52.2%

 

 

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)

 

Statistics

Nov'22

Nov'19

% Var.

 

YTD’22

YTD'19(1)(2)

% Var.

 

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

3,375

3,998

-15.6%

 

34,310

43,496

-21.1%

 

International Passengers (thousands)

1,861

2,055

-9.4%

 

19,358

26,023

-25.6%

 

Transit Passengers (thousands)

672

709

-5.3%

 

5,793

7,624

-24.0%

 

Total Passengers (thousands)

5,907

6,762

-12.6%

 

59,461

77,143

-22.9%

 

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

29.3

39.5

-25.8%

 

310.6

388.4

-20.0%

 

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

64.0

68.5

-6.6%

 

669.4

786.4

-14.9%

 

 

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

 

(2)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

 

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 34.5% compared to the same month of last year, supported by a continued recovery in travel demand following the lifting of travel restrictions, as reflected by higher load factors and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 87.4% of November 2019 levels, from 88.3% in October, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 90.6% and 84.4% of November 2019 levels, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 67.8% YoY and reaching 91.7% of November 2019 levels, slightly down from the 93.0% posted in October. International passenger traffic reached 81.7% of pre-pandemic levels, in line with the level recorded in October, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic reached 96.9% of November 2019 levels, slightly down from the 99.0% posted in October.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 26.9% YoY reaching 82.7% of November 2019 levels, down from the 87.6% posted in October, with international passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 75% of total traffic, reaching 85.0% of November 2019 levels.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 8.8% YoY, and reached 86.3% of November 2019 levels, up from 84.5% recorded in October. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 57% of total traffic, improved to 80.4% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 97.8% of November 2019 levels.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay, where traffic is largely international, increased 44.5% YoY and improved to 87.9% of November 2019 levels, up from the 83.5% posted in October, reflecting a gradual increase in frequencies after the re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 29.1% YoY and reached 96.9% of pre-pandemic levels. International passenger traffic stood at 96.2% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, whereas domestic passenger traffic reached 97.2% of November 2019 pre-pandemic levels. To note, November traffic figures compare to 114.3% and 108.4% of 2019 levels in September and October 2022, which benefited from the airport’s closure during three weekends of September 2019 and social unrest experienced in the country in October 2019.

In Armenia, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the seventh consecutive month, at 141.1% of November 2019 figures, improving from the 121.2% and 125.9% recorded in September and October, respectively. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 59.5%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 0.7% YoY and stood at 74.2% of November 2019 levels, or at 75.0% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Almost 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 32.8% and 35.7% versus November 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Cargo volumes in Armenia and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina and Uruguay stood at 67.2% and 97.1%, respectively.

Aircraft movements increased 19.1% YoY reaching 93.4% of November 2019 levels, or 96.8% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 75% of aircraft movements originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reached 98.0% and 92.3% of November 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 90% of November 2019 levels, with Armenia and Uruguay exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 41.2% and 5.2%, respectively, except for Italy that stood at 85.1%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)

 

Nov'22

Nov'21

% Var.

 

YTD'22

YTD'21

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

3,197

1,905

67.8%

 

30,446

11,143

173.2%

Italy

428

337

26.9%

 

6,255

2,522

148.0%

Brazil

1,446

1,328

8.8%

 

14,264

10,792

32.2%

Uruguay

142

98

44.5%

 

1,287

386

233.6%

Ecuador

361

280

29.1%

 

3,869

2,226

73.8%

Armenia

333

209

59.5%

 

3,340

2,179

53.3%

Peru

-

236

-100.0%

 

-

1,759

-100.0%

TOTAL

5,907

4,394

34.5%

 

59,461

31,008

91.8%

(1)

See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

Argentina

15,032

16,040

-6.3%

 

165,470

156,964

5.4%

Italy

1,307

1,466

-10.8%

 

13,655

13,713

-0.4%

Brazil

4,860

4,652

4.5%

 

51,371

54,716

-6.1%

Uruguay(2)

2,783

2,762

0.8%

 

29,553

27,458

7.6%

Ecuador

2,440

2,271

7.5%

 

30,618

20,785

47.3%

Armenia

2,893

1,613

79.4%

 

19,944

15,050

32.5%

Peru

-

320

-100.0%

 

-

2,817

-100.0%

TOTAL

29,315

29,123

0.7%

 

310,611

291,503

6.6%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

35,020

26,135

34.0%

 

347,424

199,380

74.3%

Italy

4,348

4,088

6.4%

 

64,535

35,896

79.8%

Brazil

12,823

11,938

7.4%

 

130,903

104,484

25.3%

Uruguay

2,439

2,603

-6.3%

 

24,444

14,740

65.8%

Ecuador

6,291

5,258

19.6%

 

70,300

49,815

41.1%

Armenia

3,056

1,890

61.7%

 

31,811

19,406

63.9%

Peru

-

1,799

-100.0%

 

-

16,156

-100.0%

TOTAL

63,977

53,711

19.1%

 

669,417

439,877

52.2%

 

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)

 

Nov'22

Nov'19

% Var.

 

YTD'22

YTD'19

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

3,197

3,485

-8.3%

 

30,446

39,791

-23.5%

Italy

428

518

-17.3%

 

6,255

7,722

-19.0%

Brazil

1,446

1,676

-13.7%

 

14,264

17,298

-17.5%

Uruguay

142

162

-12.1%

 

1,287

1,993

-35.4%

Ecuador

361

373

-3.1%

 

3,869

4,117

-6.0%

Armenia

333

236

41.1%

 

3,340

2,958

12.9%

Peru

-

312

-100.0%

 

-

3,263

-100.0%

TOTAL

5,907

6,762

-12.6%

 

59,461

77,143

-22.9%

(1)

See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

Argentina

15,032

22,370

-32.8%

 

165,470

208,958

-20.8%

Italy

1,307

1,212

7.9%

 

13,655

12,035

13.5%

Brazil

4,860

7,559

-35.7%

 

51,371

83,061

-38.2%

Uruguay(2)

2,783

2,865

-2.9%

 

29,553

26,550

11.3%

Ecuador

2,440

2,896

-15.7%

 

30,618

34,963

-12.4%

Armenia

2,893

2,168

33.5%

 

19,944

18,159

9.8%

Peru

-

438

-100.0%

 

-

4,655

-100.0%

TOTAL

29,315

39,508

-25.8%

 

310,611

388,381

-20.0%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

35,020

35,726

-2.0%

 

347,424

410,372

-15.3%

Italy

4,348

5,107

-14.9%

 

64,535

73,936

-12.7%

Brazil

12,823

13,898

-7.7%

 

130,903

147,234

-11.1%

Uruguay

2,439

2,318

5.2%

 

24,444

26,526

-7.8%

Ecuador

6,291

6,866

-8.4%

 

70,300

75,273

-6.6%

Armenia

3,056

2,164

41.2%

 

31,811

25,186

26.3%

Peru

-

2,450

-100.0%

 

-

27,901

-100.0%

TOTAL

63,977

68,529

-6.6%

 

669,417

786,428

-14.9%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
04:32pCorporación América Airports S.A. Reports November 2022 Passenger Traffic
BU
12/01Corporación America Airports S A : Skyports and corporación américa airports sign agreemen..
PU
11/18Transcript : Corporación América Airports S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 18..
CI
11/17Corporacion America Airports Swings to Q3 Profit as Revenue Surges; Shares Rise After-H..
MT
11/17Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
11/17Corporacion America Airports Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
11/17Corporacion America Airports Posts 51% Rise in October Passenger Traffic
MT
11/16Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports October 2022 Passenger Traffic
BU
11/16Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports Production Results for the Month and Year to ..
CI
11/09Corporación América Airports Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call and We..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 126 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 376 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 275 M 1 275 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 5 786
Free-Float 19,5%
Chart CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Corporación América Airports S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,93 $
Average target price 7,55 $
Spread / Average Target -4,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Francisco Eurnekian Bonnarens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge Arruda Filho Chief Financial Officer
Máximo Luis Bomchil Chairman
Andrés Zenarruza Head-Legal & Compliance
David Arendt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.37.44%1 275
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.29.36%21 560
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-12.75%19 261
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS8.87%12 903
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED4.29%7 606
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.03%7 538