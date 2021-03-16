Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Corporación América Airports S.A.    CAAP   LU1756447840

CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.

(CAAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corporación América Airports S.A. : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

03/16/2021 | 06:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, announced today that Mr. Jorge Arruda, who joined the Company in 2014 and currently serves as Head of Finance and M&A as well as CEO of Inframerica Brazil, has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer of CAAP effective May 1, 2021. Mr. Arruda will succeed Mr. Raúl Francos, who serves as the Company’s CFO since 2017 and, prior to that, as CFO of AA2000, the Company’s main subsidiary, between 2003 and 2018. Mr. Francos will stay on through May 1, 2021, to ensure an orderly transition and will remain a member of the Board of AA2000, a position he has held since 2013.

Mr. Arruda has over 20 years of finance and investment banking experience and more than 7 years in the airport industry. Prior to joining the Company, he served as CEO and Head of Investment Banking at Nomura Securities Brazil, and has been leading CAAP’s Brazilian operations as CEO since July 2017.

“Jorge’s strong experience in investment banking and capital market roles have been key in the implementation of our strategic initiatives to successfully navigate the pandemic. As Head of Finance and M&A, he most recently led the Company’s recent bond exchanges in Argentina and Uruguay, renegotiated bank loans and the concession agreement equilibriums, among other initiatives. Given his finance and industry expertise, the appointment of Jorge to the position of CFO both strengthens our management team while we continue to navigate the challenging global environment for air travel and solidifies the foundation of our Company to leverage the long-term growth opportunity we see in our markets,” stated Martín Eurnekian, Corporación America Airports’ Chief Executive Officer. “I also wish to thank Raúl Francos for his many contributions in leading the financial function of AA2000 since 2003, including the successful issuance of two international bonds, his work in leading CAAP’s international IPO in 2017 and more recently, in the development of strategic financial initiatives that have allowed us to rapidly adjust our operations in this difficult COVID-19 environment.”

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
06:56pCORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.  : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
BU
06:26aCORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A  : Corporacion America Airports Posts Decline i..
MT
03/15CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.  : Reports February 2021 Passenger Traffic
BU
02/16CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A  : Corporacion America Airports Reports 64 Per ..
MT
02/15CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.  : Reports January 2021 Passenger Traffic
BU
01/25CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A  : January 2021 Presentation
PU
01/13CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.  : Announces Increase in International Passeng..
BU
01/13CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A  : Corporacion America Airports Reports 68.8% D..
MT
01/12CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.  : Reports December 2020 Passenger Traffic
BU
2020CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A  : Corporación América Airports Announces Issua..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 587 M - -
Net income 2020 -296 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,49x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 785 M 785 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,37x
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 6 299
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Corporación América Airports S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,30 $
Last Close Price 4,81 $
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Francisco Eurnekian Bonnarens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raúl Guillermo Francos Chief Financial Officer
Máximo Luis Bomchil Chairman
Raúl Galante Manager-Tax, Head-Accounting & Internal Controls
Roderick Hamilton McGeoch Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.23.81%806
AENA S.M.E., S.A.2.53%26 098
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-17.66%18 002
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-0.78%13 228
GROUPE ADP3.58%12 976
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED2.51%8 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ