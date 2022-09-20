Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Corporación América Airports S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAAP   LU1756447840

CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.

(CAAP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:20 2022-09-20 pm EDT
6.860 USD   -2.42%
03:31pCorporación América Airports to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
09/16Corporacion America Airports Posts 76% Year-Over-Year Rise in August Passenger Traffic
MT
09/16Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports August 2022 Passenger Traffic
BU
Summary 
Summary

Corporación América Airports to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

09/20/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
Santander Eurolatam Utilities & Infrastructure Conference | September 28 & 29 | New York, US

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) a leading private sector airport concession operator in the world, today announced its participation in the following investor event:

  • XVI Santander Eurolatam Utilities & Infrastructure Conference. The event is being held in-person on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Intercontinental Barclays Hotel New York, and the Company will participate on September 29.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is a leading private airport operator in the world, currently operating 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, 57.6% lower than the 84.2 million served prior to the pandemic, in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 88,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 130 M 1 130 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 5 786
Free-Float 19,5%
Managers and Directors
Martin Francisco Eurnekian Bonnarens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge Arruda Chief Financial Officer
Máximo Luis Bomchil Chairman
Andrés Zenarruza Head-Legal & Compliance
David Arendt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.21.84%1 130
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.29.28%20 310
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-15.81%17 545
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS14.96%12 901
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.78%7 247
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED0.52%6 708