Corporación América Airports to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) a leading private sector airport concession operator in the world, today announced its participation in the following investor event:

XVI Santander Eurolatam Utilities & Infrastructure Conference. The event is being held in-person on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Intercontinental Barclays Hotel New York, and the Company will participate on September 29.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is a leading private airport operator in the world, currently operating 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, 57.6% lower than the 84.2 million served prior to the pandemic, in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

