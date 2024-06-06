KPMG S.A.S.
REPORT OF THE STATUTORY
AUDITOR
Dear Shareholders
Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca
Beneficio e Interés Colectivo and Subordinate:
Opinion
I have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo y Subordinada (the Group), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2023 and the consolidated statements of income and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and the related notes, which comprise the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
In my opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2023, the consolidated results of its operations and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with Colombian Accounting and Financial Reporting Standards, applied on a basis consistent with that of the preceding year.
Basis for opinion
I carried out my audit in accordance with the International Auditing Standards accepted in Colombia (ISAs). My responsibilities under those standards are described in the "Responsibilities of the Statutory Auditor in relation to the audit of the consolidated financial statements" section of my report. I am independent with respect to the Group, in accordance with the Code of Ethics for Accounting Professionals issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code - International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants, for its acronym in English) included in the Information Assurance Standards accepted in Colombia along with the ethical requirements that are relevant to my audit of the consolidated financial statements established in Colombia and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the aforementioned IESBA Code. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to support my opinion.
Key audit issues
I have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in my report.
Other matters
The consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 are presented solely for comparative purposes, were audited by me and in my report dated March 9, 2023, I expressed an unqualified opinion thereon.
Responsibility of the Group's management and those charged with corporate governance for the consolidated financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with Accounting and Financial Reporting Standards accepted in Colombia. This responsibility includes: designing, implementing and maintaining such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error; selecting and applying appropriate accounting policies; and making accounting estimates that are reasonable in the circumstances.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, for disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and for using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or there is no more realistic alternative than to proceed in one of these ways.
Those charged with corporate governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.
Responsibilities of the Statutory Auditor in connection with the audit of the consolidated financial statements
My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements taken as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an audit report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance means a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise due to fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs, I exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism during the audit. Also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud
is greater than that arising from error, because fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override or overreaching of internal control.
- I obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.
- I evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
- I conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern assumption and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may indicate significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I should draw attention in my report to the disclosure that describes this situation in the consolidated financial statements or, if this disclosure is inadequate, I should modify my opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to operate as a going concern.
- I evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements present the underlying transactions and events so as to achieve a fair presentation.
- I obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the Group's financial statements. I am responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group's audit. I remain solely responsible for my audit opinion.
I communicate to those charged with governance of the Group, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, as well as significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that I identify during my audit.
I also provide those charged with corporate governance with confirmation that I have complied with relevant ethical independence requirements and that I have disclosed to them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be considered to bear on my independence and, where applicable, related safeguards.
Diego Alejandro Corredor Ortiz
Statutory Auditor of Corporación de Ferias y
Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona
Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo
T.P. 199078 - T
Member of KPMG S.A.S.
February 29, 2024
THE UNDERSIGNED ANDRÉS LÓPEZ VALDERRAMA, LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE OF CORPORACIÓN DE FERIAS Y EXPOSICIONES S.A. USUARIO OPERADOR DE ZONA FRANCA BENEFICIO E INTERÉS COLECTIVO AND ITS SUBSIDIARY, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF ARTICLE 46 and 47 OF LAW 964 OF 2005.
CERTIFIES:
That the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the reports, documents and statements contained therein in accordance with the regulations and the law, comprise all the material aspects of the business and do not contain vices, inaccuracies or errors that prevent knowing the true net worth situation or the operations and comprise all the material aspects of the business of Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo and its Subordinate.
Likewise, this information has control and disclosure procedures that ensure that the financial information is presented in an appropriate manner.
By virtue of the foregoing, this certificate is signed on the twenty-ninth (29th) day of February two thousand and twenty-fourth (2024).
Cordially yours,
ANDRES
Firmado digitalmente
por ANDRES LOPEZ
LOPEZ
VALDERRAMA
VALDERRAMA Fecha: 2024.02.29 19:47:31 -05'00'
ANDRÉS LÓPEZ VALDERRAMA
Legal Representative
THE UNDERSIGNED ANDRÉS LÓPEZ VALDERRAMA, LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE AND DIANA MILENA VARGAS ARCILA, GENERAL ACCOUNTANT OF CORPORACIÓN DE FERIAS Y EXPOSICIONES S.A. USER OPERATOR OF THE FREE TRADE ZONE OF COLLECTIVE BENEFIT AND INTEREST AND ITS SUBORDINATE, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF ARTICLE 37 OF LAW 222 OF 1995.
CERTIFY:
That the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the reports, documents and statements contained therein in accordance with the regulations and the law, which are presented to the General Assembly, were previously verified, reviewed and adequately reflect the financial situation of the entity as of those dates. At the same time, it is hereby stated for the record that all the information herein was faithfully taken from the official books.
By virtue of the foregoing, this certificate is signed on the twenty-ninth (29th) day of February two thousand and twenty-fourth (2024).
Cordially yours,
ANDRES
Firmado digitalmente
Firmado digitalmente
LOPEZ
por ANDRES LOPEZ
DIANA MILENA por DIANA MILENA
VALDERRAMA
VARGAS
VARGAS ARCILA
Fecha: 2024.02.29
ARCILA
VALDERRAMA 19:47:45 -05'00'
Fecha: 2024.02.29
19:47:58 -05'00'
ANDRÉS LÓPEZ VALDERRAMA
DIANA MILENA VARGAS ARCILA
Legal Representative
Public Accountant
T.P. 133072-T
CORPORACIÓN DE FERIAS Y EXPOSICIONES S.A. USUARIO OPERADOR DE ZONA FRANCA BENEFICIO E INTERÉS COLECTIVO AND SUBORDINATE
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Amounts expressed in thousands of Colombian pesos)
ACTIVE
Notes
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
8
$
76.595.193
59.696.625
Accounts receivable
10 y 38
36.025.457
32.470.518
Current tax assets, net
11
11.287.538
9.345.367
Inventories
12
1.085.234
2.732.599
Other non-financial assets
13
839.660
548.282
Total current assets
125.833.082
104.793.391
Non-current assets
Investments in joint ventures
9
2.588.080
2.756.316
Investments in other financial assets
14
5.115.825
5.025.629
Investments in associates
15
81.104.513
78.630.735
Intangibles
16
9.535.132
10.480.699
Property and equipment
17
482.556.795
473.532.897
Investment properties
18
78.548.799
75.987.774
Deferred tax asset
203.651
-
Total non-current assets
659.652.795
646.414.050
Total assets
$
785.485.877
751.207.441
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Financial obligations
19
31.145.461
26.775.034
Accounts payable
20 y 38
65.646.537
50.354.952
Anticipated income
21
23.977.570
21.708.134
Contractual liabilities
22
448.513
392.548
Total current liabilities
121.218.081
99.230.668
Non-current liabilities
Financial obligations
19
101.312.263
126.939.442
Employee benefits
23
1.576.907
1.529.664
Provisions
24
382.706
4.809.793
Deferred tax liabilities, net
37
54.355.676
54.794.757
Total non-current liabilities
157.627.552
188.073.656
Total Liabilities
$
278.845.633
287.304.324
EQUITY
Subscribed and paid-in capital
25
1.673.920
1.673.920
Additional paid-in capital
43.451.721
43.451.721
Reservations
26
155.282.541
142.210.054
Retained earnings
268.751.631
268.719.943
Other Comprehensive Income - ORI
27
(8.966.168)
(9.035.078)
Income for the year
46.446.599
16.882.557
Total equity
$
506.640.244
463.903.117
Total liabilities and equity
$
785.485.877
751.207.441
See notes which are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
CORPORACIÓN DE FERIAS Y EXPOSICIONES S.A. USUARIO OPERADOR DE ZONA FRANCA BENEFICIO E INTERÉS COLECTIVO AND SUBORDINATE
Consolidated Statements of Income and Other Comprehensive Income (Amounts expressed in thousands of Colombian pesos)
Years ended December 31:
Note
2023
2022
Income from ordinary activities
28
$
264.949.733
192.254.005
Administrative expenses
30 y 38
63.890.427
54.544.462
Cost of sales
29 y 38
142.384.880
100.003.027
Impairment accounts receivable
10
888.781
1.167.495
Recovery for impairment of accounts receivable
10
532.265
565.160
Other income
31
8.200.310
2.456.114
Cost of sales
35
4.706.692
4.302.262
Other expenses
32
443.140
5.758.073
Income from operating activities
61.368.388
29.499.960
Financial income
33
7.791.540
4.613.009
Financial expenses
34
25.833.873
18.356.447
Financial cost, net
(18.042.333)
(13.743.438)
Income under the equity method,net
36
8.830.781
5.178.157
Income before taxes
52.156.836
20.934.679
Income tax expense
37
(5.710.237)
(4.052.122)
Income for the year
46.446.599
-19,36%
16.882.557
Other comprehensive income
Fair value of investments that will not be reclassified to income for the period
Income for the year and other comprehensive income
Earnings per share (in pesos)
27
####
68.910
(1.115.471)
$
46.515.509
15.767.086
25
277,47
97,62
See notes which are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
CORPORACIÓN DE FERIAS Y EXPOSICIONES S.A. USUARIO OPERADOR DE ZONA FRANCA BENEFICIO E INTERÉS COLECTIVO
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Colombian pesos)
Capital
Premium in
subscribed and
placement
Utilities
Other equity
Result
Total
Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:
Note
paid
of shares
Reservations
accumulated
investments - ORI
of the year
patrimony
Initial as of January 1, 2022
$
1.673.920
43.451.721
142.210.054
283.088.341
(7.919.607)
(3.321.186)
459.183.243
Carryforward of loss for the year to retained earnings
-
-
-
(3.321.186)
-
3.321.186
-
Deferred income tax Law 2155/Decree 2617 of 2022
37
-
-
-
(11.047.212)
-
-
(11.047.212)
Equity instruments at fair value
27
-
-
-
-
(1.115.471)
-
(1.115.471)
Income for the year
-
-
-
-
-
16.882.557
16.882.557
Balance as of December 31, 2022
$
1.673.920
43.451.721
142.210.054
268.719.943
(9.035.078)
16.882.557
463.903.117
Transfer of income for the year to retained earnings
-
-
-
16.882.557
-
(16.882.557)
-
Dividends declared in cash of $19.54 per share
on 167,287,797 subscribed and paid-in shares;
payable in April and November 2023
26
-
-
-
(3.268.804)
-
-
(3.268.804)
Appropriation of legal and occasional reserve
26
-
-
13.072.487
(13.072.487)
-
-
-
Change in other equity items accounted for by the equity method
27
-
-
-
(509.578)
-
-
(509.578)
Equity instruments at fair value
-
-
-
-
68.910
-
68.910
Income for the year
-
-
-
-
-
46.446.599
46.446.599
Balance as of December 31, 2023
$
1.673.920
43.451.721
155.282.541
268.751.631
(8.966.168)
46.446.599
506.640.244
See notes which are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
CORPORACIÓN DE FERIAS Y EXPOSICIONES S.A. USUARIO OPERADOR DE ZONA FRANCA BENEFICIO E INTERÉS COLECTIVO AND SUBORDINATE Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Colombian pesos)
Years ended December 31:
Note
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Income for the year
$
46.446.599
16.882.557
Adjustments to reconcile net income for the year to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
17 y 30
7.342.845
7.888.580
Intangible amortization
16 y 30
2.959.163
3.679.073
Impairment accounts receivable
10
888.781
1.167.495
Impairment recovery accounts receivable
10
(532.265)
(565.160)
Impairment of investments in other financial assets
32
39.025
32.759
Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net
17 y 32
181
1.093.685
Interest accrued on financial obligations
19
22.038.908
16.443.423
Recovery of provisions account payable
31
(695.498)
(1.750.671)
Provisions for contingencies
31
(4.199.079)
(226.056)
Income under the equity method, net
36
(8.830.781)
(5.178.157)
(Valuation) devaluation of investment property
18, 32 y 31
(2.561.025)
3.689.080
Non-cash interest contractual liability
22 y 34
55.965
37.862
Gains on valuation of investments in other financial assets
33
(87.916)
(99.313)
Income tax expense, net
37
5.710.237
4.052.122
Effect of changes in foreign exchange difference on cash held
(1.886.215)
(1.440.556)
66.688.925
45.706.723
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(3.204.640)
(10.233.344)
Inventories
1.647.365
(2.116.575)
Other non-financial assets
(291.378)
(238.212)
Taxes, net
1.602.437
(241.161)
Accounts payable
16.088.622
15.481.481
Employee benefits
47.243
(81.666)
Anticipated income
2.269.436
4.448.235
Provisions
(228.008)
(73.944)
Interest paid on financial obligations
19
(20.478.203)
(10.499.289)
Payment of income tax
(9.897.577)
(6.129.435)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
54.244.222
36.022.813
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Redemption of investments in other financial assets
14
27.605
35.284
Dividends received in cash from investments in other financial assets
31
478.158
-
Dividends received in cash from investments in joint ventures
9
4.586.194
-
Dividends received in cash from investments in associates
15
1.429.467
-
Purchase of intangible assets
16
(2.013.596)
(2.502.693)
Purchase of property and equipment
17
(16.366.924)
(224.707)
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(11.859.096)
(2.692.116)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Capital credits to financial obligations
19
(22.817.457)
(10.764.009)
Dividends paid in cash
20
(3.247.498)
-
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(26.064.955)
(10.764.009)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
16.320.171
22.566.688
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR
59.696.625
36.592.626
Effect of changes in foreign exchange difference on cash held
578.397
537.311
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR
8
$
76.595.193
59.696.625
See notes which are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
-
