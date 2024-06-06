KPMG S.A.S. Phone 57 (1) 618800 Calle 90 No. 19C - 74 57 (1) 618810 Bogotá D.C. - Colombia

REPORT OF THE STATUTORY

AUDITOR

Dear Shareholders

Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca

Beneficio e Interés Colectivo and Subordinate:

Opinion

I have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo y Subordinada (the Group), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2023 and the consolidated statements of income and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and the related notes, which comprise the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In my opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2023, the consolidated results of its operations and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with Colombian Accounting and Financial Reporting Standards, applied on a basis consistent with that of the preceding year.

Basis for opinion

I carried out my audit in accordance with the International Auditing Standards accepted in Colombia (ISAs). My responsibilities under those standards are described in the "Responsibilities of the Statutory Auditor in relation to the audit of the consolidated financial statements" section of my report. I am independent with respect to the Group, in accordance with the Code of Ethics for Accounting Professionals issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code - International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants, for its acronym in English) included in the Information Assurance Standards accepted in Colombia along with the ethical requirements that are relevant to my audit of the consolidated financial statements established in Colombia and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the aforementioned IESBA Code. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to support my opinion.

Key audit issues

I have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in my report.