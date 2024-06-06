KPMG S.A.S.

REPORT OF THE STATUTORY

AUDITOR

Dear Shareholders

Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca

Beneficio e Interés Colectivo and Subordinate:

Opinion

I have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo y Subordinada (the Group), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2023 and the consolidated statements of income and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and the related notes, which comprise the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In my opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2023, the consolidated results of its operations and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with Colombian Accounting and Financial Reporting Standards, applied on a basis consistent with that of the preceding year.

Basis for opinion

I carried out my audit in accordance with the International Auditing Standards accepted in Colombia (ISAs). My responsibilities under those standards are described in the "Responsibilities of the Statutory Auditor in relation to the audit of the consolidated financial statements" section of my report. I am independent with respect to the Group, in accordance with the Code of Ethics for Accounting Professionals issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code - International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants, for its acronym in English) included in the Information Assurance Standards accepted in Colombia along with the ethical requirements that are relevant to my audit of the consolidated financial statements established in Colombia and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the aforementioned IESBA Code. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to support my opinion.

Key audit issues

I have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in my report.

Other matters

The consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 are presented solely for comparative purposes, were audited by me and in my report dated March 9, 2023, I expressed an unqualified opinion thereon.

Responsibility of the Group's management and those charged with corporate governance for the consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with Accounting and Financial Reporting Standards accepted in Colombia. This responsibility includes: designing, implementing and maintaining such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error; selecting and applying appropriate accounting policies; and making accounting estimates that are reasonable in the circumstances.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, for disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and for using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or there is no more realistic alternative than to proceed in one of these ways.

Those charged with corporate governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

Responsibilities of the Statutory Auditor in connection with the audit of the consolidated financial statements

My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements taken as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an audit report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance means a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise due to fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs, I exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism during the audit. Also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud

is greater than that arising from error, because fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override or overreaching of internal control.

  • I obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.
  • I evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • I conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern assumption and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may indicate significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I should draw attention in my report to the disclosure that describes this situation in the consolidated financial statements or, if this disclosure is inadequate, I should modify my opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to operate as a going concern.
  • I evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements present the underlying transactions and events so as to achieve a fair presentation.
  • I obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the Group's financial statements. I am responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group's audit. I remain solely responsible for my audit opinion.

I communicate to those charged with governance of the Group, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, as well as significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that I identify during my audit.

I also provide those charged with corporate governance with confirmation that I have complied with relevant ethical independence requirements and that I have disclosed to them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be considered to bear on my independence and, where applicable, related safeguards.

Diego Alejandro Corredor Ortiz

Statutory Auditor of Corporación de Ferias y

Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona

Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo

T.P. 199078 - T

Member of KPMG S.A.S.

February 29, 2024

THE UNDERSIGNED ANDRÉS LÓPEZ VALDERRAMA, LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE OF CORPORACIÓN DE FERIAS Y EXPOSICIONES S.A. USUARIO OPERADOR DE ZONA FRANCA BENEFICIO E INTERÉS COLECTIVO AND ITS SUBSIDIARY, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF ARTICLE 46 and 47 OF LAW 964 OF 2005.

CERTIFIES:

That the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the reports, documents and statements contained therein in accordance with the regulations and the law, comprise all the material aspects of the business and do not contain vices, inaccuracies or errors that prevent knowing the true net worth situation or the operations and comprise all the material aspects of the business of Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo and its Subordinate.

Likewise, this information has control and disclosure procedures that ensure that the financial information is presented in an appropriate manner.

By virtue of the foregoing, this certificate is signed on the twenty-ninth (29th) day of February two thousand and twenty-fourth (2024).

Cordially yours,

ANDRES

Firmado digitalmente

por ANDRES LOPEZ

LOPEZ

VALDERRAMA

VALDERRAMA Fecha: 2024.02.29 19:47:31 -05'00'

ANDRÉS LÓPEZ VALDERRAMA

Legal Representative

THE UNDERSIGNED ANDRÉS LÓPEZ VALDERRAMA, LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE AND DIANA MILENA VARGAS ARCILA, GENERAL ACCOUNTANT OF CORPORACIÓN DE FERIAS Y EXPOSICIONES S.A. USER OPERATOR OF THE FREE TRADE ZONE OF COLLECTIVE BENEFIT AND INTEREST AND ITS SUBORDINATE, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF ARTICLE 37 OF LAW 222 OF 1995.

CERTIFY:

That the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the reports, documents and statements contained therein in accordance with the regulations and the law, which are presented to the General Assembly, were previously verified, reviewed and adequately reflect the financial situation of the entity as of those dates. At the same time, it is hereby stated for the record that all the information herein was faithfully taken from the official books.

By virtue of the foregoing, this certificate is signed on the twenty-ninth (29th) day of February two thousand and twenty-fourth (2024).

Cordially yours,

ANDRES

Firmado digitalmente

Firmado digitalmente

LOPEZ

por ANDRES LOPEZ

DIANA MILENA por DIANA MILENA

VALDERRAMA

VARGAS

VARGAS ARCILA

Fecha: 2024.02.29

ARCILA

VALDERRAMA 19:47:45 -05'00'

Fecha: 2024.02.29

19:47:58 -05'00'

ANDRÉS LÓPEZ VALDERRAMA

DIANA MILENA VARGAS ARCILA

Legal Representative

Public Accountant

T.P. 133072-T

CORPORACIÓN DE FERIAS Y EXPOSICIONES S.A. USUARIO OPERADOR DE ZONA FRANCA BENEFICIO E INTERÉS COLECTIVO AND SUBORDINATE

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Amounts expressed in thousands of Colombian pesos)

ACTIVE

Notes

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

8

$

76.595.193

59.696.625

Accounts receivable

10 y 38

36.025.457

32.470.518

Current tax assets, net

11

11.287.538

9.345.367

Inventories

12

1.085.234

2.732.599

Other non-financial assets

13

839.660

548.282

Total current assets

125.833.082

104.793.391

Non-current assets

Investments in joint ventures

9

2.588.080

Investments in other financial assets

14

5.115.825

5.025.629

Investments in associates

15

81.104.513

78.630.735

Intangibles

16

9.535.132

10.480.699

Property and equipment

17

482.556.795

473.532.897

Investment properties

18

78.548.799

75.987.774

Deferred tax asset

203.651

-

Total non-current assets

659.652.795

646.414.050

Total assets

$

785.485.877

751.207.441

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Financial obligations

19

31.145.461

26.775.034

Accounts payable

20 y 38

65.646.537

50.354.952

Anticipated income

21

23.977.570

21.708.134

Contractual liabilities

22

448.513

392.548

Total current liabilities

121.218.081

99.230.668

Non-current liabilities

Financial obligations

19

101.312.263

126.939.442

Employee benefits

23

1.576.907

1.529.664

Provisions

24

382.706

4.809.793

Deferred tax liabilities, net

37

54.355.676

54.794.757

Total non-current liabilities

157.627.552

188.073.656

Total Liabilities

$

278.845.633

287.304.324

EQUITY

Subscribed and paid-in capital

25

1.673.920

1.673.920

Additional paid-in capital

43.451.721

43.451.721

Reservations

26

155.282.541

142.210.054

Retained earnings

268.751.631

268.719.943

Other Comprehensive Income - ORI

27

(8.966.168)

(9.035.078)

Income for the year

46.446.599

16.882.557

Total equity

$

506.640.244

463.903.117

Total liabilities and equity

$

785.485.877

751.207.441

See notes which are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

Andres Lopez Valderrama

Diana Milena Vargas Arcila

Diego Alejandro Corredor Ortiz

Legal Representative

Certified Public Accountant

Statutory Auditor

T.P. 133072 - T

Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A.

Usuario Operador de Zona Franca

Beneficio e Interés Colectivo

T.P. 199078 - T

Member of KPMG S.A.S.

(See my report of February 28, 2024).

CORPORACIÓN DE FERIAS Y EXPOSICIONES S.A. USUARIO OPERADOR DE ZONA FRANCA BENEFICIO E INTERÉS COLECTIVO AND SUBORDINATE

Consolidated Statements of Income and Other Comprehensive Income (Amounts expressed in thousands of Colombian pesos)

Years ended December 31:

Note

2023

2022

Income from ordinary activities

28

$

264.949.733

192.254.005

Administrative expenses

30 y 38

63.890.427

54.544.462

Cost of sales

29 y 38

142.384.880

100.003.027

Impairment accounts receivable

10

888.781

1.167.495

Recovery for impairment of accounts receivable

10

532.265

565.160

Other income

31

8.200.310

2.456.114

Cost of sales

35

4.706.692

4.302.262

Other expenses

32

443.140

5.758.073

Income from operating activities

61.368.388

29.499.960

Financial income

33

7.791.540

4.613.009

Financial expenses

34

25.833.873

18.356.447

Financial cost, net

(18.042.333)

(13.743.438)

Income under the equity method,net

36

8.830.781

5.178.157

Income before taxes

52.156.836

20.934.679

Income tax expense

37

(5.710.237)

(4.052.122)

Income for the year

46.446.599

-19,36%

16.882.557

Other comprehensive income

Fair value of investments that will not be reclassified to income for the period

Income for the year and other comprehensive income

Earnings per share (in pesos)

27

####

68.910

(1.115.471)

$

46.515.509

15.767.086

25

277,47

97,62

See notes which are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

Andres Lopez Valderrama

Diana Milena Vargas Arcila

Diego Alejandro Corredor Ortiz

Legal Representative

Certified Public Accountant

Statutory Auditor

T.P. 133072 - T

Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A.

Usuario Operador de Zona Franca

Beneficio e Interés Colectivo

T.P. 199078 - T

Member of KPMG S.A.S.

(See my report of February 28, 2024).

CORPORACIÓN DE FERIAS Y EXPOSICIONES S.A. USUARIO OPERADOR DE ZONA FRANCA BENEFICIO E INTERÉS COLECTIVO

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Colombian pesos)

Capital

Premium in

subscribed and

placement

Utilities

Other equity

Result

Total

Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Note

paid

of shares

Reservations

accumulated

investments - ORI

of the year

patrimony

Initial as of January 1, 2022

$

1.673.920

43.451.721

142.210.054

283.088.341

(7.919.607)

(3.321.186)

459.183.243

Carryforward of loss for the year to retained earnings

-

-

-

(3.321.186)

-

3.321.186

-

Deferred income tax Law 2155/Decree 2617 of 2022

37

-

-

-

(11.047.212)

-

-

(11.047.212)

Equity instruments at fair value

27

-

-

-

-

(1.115.471)

-

(1.115.471)

Income for the year

-

-

-

-

-

16.882.557

16.882.557

Balance as of December 31, 2022

$

1.673.920

43.451.721

142.210.054

268.719.943

(9.035.078)

16.882.557

463.903.117

Transfer of income for the year to retained earnings

-

-

-

16.882.557

-

(16.882.557)

-

Dividends declared in cash of $19.54 per share

on 167,287,797 subscribed and paid-in shares;

payable in April and November 2023

26

-

-

-

(3.268.804)

-

-

(3.268.804)

Appropriation of legal and occasional reserve

26

-

-

13.072.487

(13.072.487)

-

-

-

Change in other equity items accounted for by the equity method

27

-

-

-

(509.578)

-

-

(509.578)

Equity instruments at fair value

-

-

-

-

68.910

-

68.910

Income for the year

-

-

-

-

-

46.446.599

46.446.599

Balance as of December 31, 2023

$

1.673.920

43.451.721

155.282.541

268.751.631

(8.966.168)

46.446.599

506.640.244

See notes which are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

Andrés López Valderrama

Diana Milena Vargas Arcila

Diego Alejandro Corredor Ortiz

Legal Representative

Certified Public Accountant

Statutory Auditor

T.P. 133072 - T

Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A.

Usuario Operador de Zona Franca

Beneficio e Interés Colectivo

T.P. 199078 - T

Member of KPMG S.A.S.

(See my report of February 28, 2024).

CORPORACIÓN DE FERIAS Y EXPOSICIONES S.A. USUARIO OPERADOR DE ZONA FRANCA BENEFICIO E INTERÉS COLECTIVO AND SUBORDINATE Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Colombian pesos)

Years ended December 31:

Note

2023

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Income for the year

$

46.446.599

16.882.557

Adjustments to reconcile net income for the year to net cash provided by

operating activities:

Depreciation of property and equipment

17 y 30

7.342.845

7.888.580

Intangible amortization

16 y 30

2.959.163

3.679.073

Impairment accounts receivable

10

888.781

1.167.495

Impairment recovery accounts receivable

10

(532.265)

(565.160)

Impairment of investments in other financial assets

32

39.025

32.759

Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net

17 y 32

181

1.093.685

Interest accrued on financial obligations

19

22.038.908

16.443.423

Recovery of provisions account payable

31

(695.498)

(1.750.671)

Provisions for contingencies

31

(4.199.079)

(226.056)

Income under the equity method, net

36

(8.830.781)

(5.178.157)

(Valuation) devaluation of investment property

18, 32 y 31

(2.561.025)

3.689.080

Non-cash interest contractual liability

22 y 34

55.965

37.862

Gains on valuation of investments in other financial assets

33

(87.916)

(99.313)

Income tax expense, net

37

5.710.237

4.052.122

Effect of changes in foreign exchange difference on cash held

(1.886.215)

(1.440.556)

66.688.925

45.706.723

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(3.204.640)

(10.233.344)

Inventories

1.647.365

(2.116.575)

Other non-financial assets

(291.378)

(238.212)

Taxes, net

1.602.437

(241.161)

Accounts payable

16.088.622

15.481.481

Employee benefits

47.243

(81.666)

Anticipated income

2.269.436

4.448.235

Provisions

(228.008)

(73.944)

Interest paid on financial obligations

19

(20.478.203)

(10.499.289)

Payment of income tax

(9.897.577)

(6.129.435)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

54.244.222

36.022.813

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Redemption of investments in other financial assets

14

27.605

35.284

Dividends received in cash from investments in other financial assets

31

478.158

-

Dividends received in cash from investments in joint ventures

9

4.586.194

-

Dividends received in cash from investments in associates

15

1.429.467

-

Purchase of intangible assets

16

(2.013.596)

(2.502.693)

Purchase of property and equipment

17

(16.366.924)

(224.707)

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(11.859.096)

(2.692.116)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Capital credits to financial obligations

19

(22.817.457)

(10.764.009)

Dividends paid in cash

20

(3.247.498)

-

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(26.064.955)

(10.764.009)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

16.320.171

22.566.688

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR

59.696.625

36.592.626

Effect of changes in foreign exchange difference on cash held

578.397

537.311

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR

8

$

76.595.193

59.696.625

See notes which are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

-

Andres Lopez Valderrama

Diana Milena Vargas Arcila

Diego Alejandro Corredor Ortiz

Legal Representative

Certified Public Accountant

Statutory Auditor

T.P. 133072 - T

Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A.

Usuario Operador de Zona Franca

Beneficio e Interés Colectivo

T. P. 199078 - T

Member of KPMG S.A.S.

(See my report of February 28, 2024).

