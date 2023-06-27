KPMG S.A.S. Teléfono 60 (1) 618 8000 Calle 90 No. 19C - 74 (1) 618 8100 Bogotá, D. C. - Colombia www.kpmg.com.co STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT Dear Shareholders Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo: Review I have audited the consolidated financial statements of Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo y Subordinada (the Corporation and Subordinate), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2022 and the statements of income and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and the related notes, which are presented in the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information In my opinion, the audited financial statements referred to in and attached to this report present fairly the consolidated financial position of the Corporation and Subordinate as of December 31, 2022. Likewise, the consolidated results of its operations and its consolidated cash flows for the year ended on that date, in accordance with Accounting and Financial Reporting Standards accepted in Colombia, applied uniformly with the previous year, except for the one-time application, as of December 31, 2022, of the voluntary exemption allowed by Decree 2617 of 2022 "Accounting alternative to mitigate the effects of the change in the income tax rate and the change in the occasional income tax rate for the taxable period 2022". Criteria for review I conducted my audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing accepted in Colombia (ISAs). My responsibilities regarding those standards are described in the section "Responsibilities of the Statutory Auditor in connection with the audit of the consolidated financial statements" of my report. I am independently auditor regarding the Corporation and Subordinate, in accordance with the Code of Ethics for Accounting Professionals issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code) included in the Information Assurance Standards accepted in Colombia along with the ethical requirements that are relevant to my audit of the consolidated financial statements established in Colombia and I have complied with my other ethical responsibilities in conformity with these requirements and the IESBA Code mentioned above. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. Key audit findings I have identified no key audit matters to be communicated in my report. Other affairs The financial statements as of and for the year ending December 31, 2021 are presented herein for comparison purposes only, they were audited by me and in my report issued on March 10, 2022. I have also expressed an overall unqualified opinion on these results.

Responsibility of the Corporation's and Subordinate's Management and those in charge of corporate governance for the financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements in compliance with accounting and financial reporting standards accepted in Colombia. This includes: designing, implementing and maintaining such internal control as management determines that is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error; selecting and applying appropriate accounting policies; as well as establishing accounting estimates that are reasonable. When preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the ongoing ability of the Corporation and Subsidiary to continue disclosing matters related to going concern, and for using the basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Corporation and Subsidiary or to cease operations; otherwise there is no more realistic alternative than to proceed in one of these directions. Those responsible for corporate governance are required to monitor the Corporation's and Subordinate's financial reporting process. Responsibilities of the Statutory Auditor in connection with the audit of consolidated financial statements My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements taken are free from material misstatement, either by fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance means a high level of assurance, but it is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with NIAs will always detect a material misstatement if one exists. Such errors may occur due to fraud or mistake and are considered material if they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken based on these financial statements. As part of an audit conducted in accordance with NIAs, I use professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. In addition: To identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, and whether due to fraud or error, I design and perform audit procedures in response to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is both sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is greater than one arising from an error, because fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the overriding of internal control.

To obtain an appreciation of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design auditing procedures that are appropriate in the circumstance presented.

To evaluate the effectiveness of the accounting policies used and the accuracy of accounting estimates made by management.

To conclude on the adequacy of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, whether or not, based on the audit evidence obtained, a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may indicate significant doubt about the Corporation's and Subordinate's ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I should call attention in my report to the disclosure that describes this situation in the consolidated financial statements or, if this disclosure is inadequate, I should modify my opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Corporation and Subordinate to cease to operate as a going concern.

To assess the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and if the consolidated financial statements present the transactions and underlying events so as to achieve a reasonable presentation.

To assess the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and if the consolidated financial statements present the transactions and underlying events so as to achieve a reasonable presentation.

To gather enough appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the company to express an opinion on the Group's financial statements. I am responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group's audit. I remain exclusively responsible for my audit opinion. I communicate to those charged with governance of the Corporation and Subordinate, among other matters, the intended scope and timing of the audit, as well as significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that I identify during my review.. I also provide to those charged with corporate governance of the Corporation confirmation that I have complied with relevant ethical independence requirements and that I have disclosed to them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be considered to impact my independence and related safeguards. (Original in spanish signed) Diego Alejandro Corredor Ortiz Fiscal Auditor of Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo T.P. 199.078 - T Member of KPMG S.A.S. March 9th, 2023

THE SUBSCRIBED ANDRÉS LÓPEZ VALDERRAMA, LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE OF CORPORACIÓN DE FERIAS Y EXPOSICIONES S.A. USUARIO OPERADOR DE ZONA FRANCA AND ITS SUBORDINATE, IN ACCORDANDE WITH ARTICLE 46 and 47 OF LAW 964 OF 2005.. CERTIFIES: That the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022, and 2021, the reports, documents and statements contained therein in accordance with the regulations and the law, include all material aspects of the business and do not contain vices, inaccuracies or errors that prevent the true financial situation or the operations of Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo from being known. Furthermore, this information has control and disclosure procedures that ensure that the financial information is properly presented. In virtue of the above, this document is signed on the ninth (09) day of March, two thousand and twenty- three (2023). Cordially, (Original in spanish signed) ANDRÉS LÓPEZ VALDERRAMA Legal Representative