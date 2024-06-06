Phone Calle 90 No. 19C - 74 Bogotá D.C. - Colombia REPORT OF THE STATUTORY AUDITOR Dear Shareholders Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo: Report on the audit of the financial statements Opinion I have audited the accompanying separate financial statements of Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo (the Group), which comprise the separate statement of financial position as of December 31, 2023 and the separate statements of income and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and the related notes, which comprise the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In my opinion, the separate financial statements referred to above, prepared on the basis of information fairly stated in the books accompanying this report, present fairly, in all material respects, the separate financial position of the Corporation as of December 31, 2023, the separate results of its operations and its separate cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Colombian generally accepted accounting and financial reporting standards applied on a basis consistent with that of the preceding year. Basis for opinion I carried out my audit in accordance with the International Auditing Standards accepted in Colombia (ISAs). My responsibilities under those standards are described in the "Responsibilities of the Statutory Auditor in relation to the audit of the separate financial statements" section of my report. I am independent with respect to the Group, in accordance with the Code of Ethics for Accounting Professionals issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code - International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants, for its acronym in English) included in the Information Assurance Standards accepted in Colombia together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to my audit of the separate financial statements established in Colombia and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the aforementioned IESBA Code. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to support my opinion. Key audit issues I have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in my report. 2024 KPMG S.A.S., a Colombian simplified joint stock company, is a member of the global organization of independent member KPMG S.A.S. firms of KPMG International Limited, a private English entity limited by guarantee. All rights reserved. Nit 860.000.846-4 205

2 Other matters The separate financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 are presented solely for comparative purposes, were audited by me and in my report dated March 7, 2023, I expressed an unqualified opinion thereon. Responsibility of the Group's management and those charged with corporate governance for the separated financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these separate financial statements in accordance with Accounting and Financial Reporting Standards accepted in Colombia. This responsibility includes: designing, implementing and maintaining such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of separate financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error; selecting and applying appropriate accounting policies; and establishing accounting estimates that are reasonable in the circumstances. In preparing separate financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern, for disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern, and for using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Corporation or to cease operations, or there is no more realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with corporate governance are responsible for overseeing the Corporation's financial reporting process. Responsibilities of the Statutory Auditor in connection with the audit of the separate financial statements My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the separate financial statements taken as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an audit report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance means a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise due to fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs, I exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism during the audit. Also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the separate financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures in response to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than the risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud. 206

3 that which arises from error, because fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override or overreaching of internal control. I obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

I evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

I conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern assumption and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may indicate significant doubt about the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I should draw attention in my report to the disclosure that describes this situation in the separate financial statements or, if such disclosure is inadequate, I should modify my opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Corporation to cease to operate as a going concern.

I evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the separate financial statements, including disclosures, and whether the separate financial statements present the underlying transactions and events to achieve a fair presentation.

I obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the Group's financial statements. I am responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group's audit. I remain solely responsible for my audit opinion. I communicate to those charged with governance of the Corporation, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, as well as significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that I identify during my audit. I also provide those charged with corporate governance with confirmation that I have complied with relevant ethical independence requirements and that I have disclosed to them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be considered to bear on my independence and, where applicable, related safeguards. Report on other legal and regulatory requirements Based on my test results, in my concept during 2023: 207

4 The Corporation's accounts have been maintained in accordance with legal requirements and accounting techniques. The transactions recorded in the books are in accordance with the bylaws and the decisions of the Stockholders' Meeting. Correspondence, account vouchers, minute books and share registry books are duly kept and maintained. There is agreement between the accompanying separate financial statements and the management report prepared by the directors, which includes the management's acknowledgment of the free circulation of invoices issued by vendors or suppliers. The information contained in the self-assessment statements of contributions to the comprehensive social security system, particularly the information on members and their contribution base income, has been taken from accounting records and supports. The Corporation is not in arrears for contributions to the comprehensive social security system. In order to comply with the requirements of Articles 1.2.1.2. and 1.2.1.5. of the Sole Regulatory Decree 2420 of 2015, in development of the responsibilities of the Statutory Auditor contained in numerals 1 and 3 of Article 209 of the Code of Commerce, related to the evaluation of whether the acts of the Company's administrators are in accordance with the bylaws and the orders or instructions of the Shareholders' Meeting and whether there are and are adequate measures of internal control, conservation and custody of the Company's assets or those of third parties in its possession, I issued a separate report dated February 29, 2024. Diego Alejandro Corredor Ortiz Statutory Auditor of Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo T.P. 199078 - T Member of KPMG S.A.S. February 29, 2024 208

INDEPENDENT REPORT OF THE STATUTORY AUDITOR ON COMPLIANCE WITH PARAGRAPHS 1) AND 3) OF ARTICLE 209 OF THE CODE OF COMMERCE Dear Shareholders Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo: Description of the Main Subject As part of my duties as Statutory Auditor and in compliance with Articles 1.2.1.2 and 1.2.1.5 of Sole Regulatory Decree 2420 of 2015, as amended by Articles 4 and 5 of Decree 2496 of 2015, respectively, I must report on compliance with numerals 1) and 3) of Article 209 of the Code of Commerce, detailed as follows, by Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo, hereinafter the Corporation, as of December 31, 2023, in the form of an independent reasonable assurance conclusion that the actions of the administrators have complied with the provisions of the bylaws and the Shareholders' Meeting and that there are adequate internal control measures, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria indicated in the paragraph entitled Criteria of this report: Whether the acts of the Corporation's administrators are in accordance with the bylaws and with the orders or instructions of the Shareholders' Meeting, and 3º) Whether there are adequate measures for internal control, conservation and custody of the Corporation's assets or those of third parties in its possession. Management Responsibility The Corporation's Management is responsible for compliance with the bylaws and the decisions of the Stockholders' Meeting and for designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control measures, including the Integral System for the Prevention and Control of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism SIPLA, and measures for the conservation and custody of the Corporation's assets or those of third parties in its possession, as required by the internal control system implemented by Management and by Part III, Title V, Chapter I of the Basic Legal Circular of the Superintendence of Finance of Colombia. Responsibility of the Statutory Auditor My responsibility is to examine whether the actions of the Corporation's directors are in accordance with the bylaws and the orders or instructions of the Shareholders' Meeting, and whether there are adequate internal controls, safekeeping and custody of the Corporation's assets or those of third parties in its possession, and to report thereon in the form of an independent reasonable assurance conclusion based on the evidence obtained. I performed my procedures in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000.

2 (Revised) accepted in Colombia (International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000, issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board - International Auditing and Assurance Standard Board IAASB, translated into Spanish in 2018). Such standard requires it to plan and perform such procedures as it considers necessary to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the actions of the directors are in accordance with the bylaws and the decisions of the Shareholders' Meeting and about whether internal control measures are in place and adequate, which include the Comprehensive System for the Prevention and Control of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing SIPLA, and the measures for the conservation and custody of the Corporation's assets or those of third parties in its possession, as required by the internal control system implemented by Management and by Part III, Title V, Chapter I of the Basic Legal Circular of the Superintendence of Finance of Colombia, in all material respects. The accounting firm to which I belong and which appointed me as Statutory Auditor of the Corporation applies International Quality Control Standard No. 1 and, accordingly, maintains a comprehensive quality control system that includes documented policies and procedures on compliance with ethical requirements and applicable legal and regulatory professional standards. I have complied with the independence and ethics requirements of the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants IESBA, which is based on fundamental principles of integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behavior. The procedures selected depend on my professional judgment, including the assessment of the risk that the acts of the administrators do not comply with the bylaws and the decisions of the Shareholders' Meeting and that the internal control measures, which include the Integral System for the Prevention and Control of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism SIPLA, and the measures for the conservation and custody of the Corporation's assets or those of third parties in its possession are not adequately designed and implemented, as required by the internal control system implemented by Management and Part III, Title V, Chapter I of the Basic Legal Circular of the Superintendence of Finance of Colombia. This reasonable assurance work includes obtaining evidence as of December 31, 2023. The procedures include: Obtaining a written representation from Management as to whether the actions of the directors are in accordance with the bylaws and the decisions of the Shareholders' Meeting and whether internal control measures are in place and adequate, including the Integral System for the Prevention and Control of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism SIPLA, and the measures for the conservation and custody of the Corporation's assets or those of third parties in its possession, as required by the internal control system implemented by Management and by Part III, Title V, Chapter I of the Basic Legal Circular of the Superintendence of Finance of Colombia. 210

3 Reading and verification of compliance with the Corporation's bylaws. Obtaining a certification from Management on the meetings of the Shareholders' Meeting and Board of Directors, documented in the minutes. Reading the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors and the bylaws and verifying whether the acts of the administrators are in accordance therewith. Inquiries with management regarding changes or proposed changes to the Corporation's bylaws during the period covered and validation of their implementation. Evaluation of the existence and adequacy of internal control measures, including the Integral System for the Prevention and Control of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism SIPLA, and measures for the conservation and custody of the Corporation's assets or those of third parties in its possession, in accordance with the requirements of the internal control system implemented by Management and Part III, Title V, Chapter I of the Basic Legal Circular of the Superintendence of Finance of Colombia, which includes: Tests of the design, implementation and effectiveness of the relevant controls of the internal control components over financial reporting, including the requirements of External Circular 012 of 2022, included in Chapter I, Title V of Part III of the Basic Legal Circular of the Superintendence of Finance of Colombia and the elements established by the Corporation, such as: control environment, risk assessment process by the entity, information systems, control activities and monitoring of controls. Evaluation of the design, implementation and effectiveness of relevant manual and automatic controls over key business processes related to significant accounts in the financial statements. Verification of proper compliance with the rules and instructions on the Integral System for the Prevention and Control of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism SIPLA. Issuance of letters to management and those charged with governance with my recommendations on deficiencies in internal control, considered not significant, that were identified during the work of the Statutory Auditor. Follow-up on the matters included in the letters of recommendation that I issued in relation to the deficiencies in internal control, considered not significant. Inherent limitations Because of the inherent limitations of any internal control structure, there m a y be effective controls in place as of the date of my examination that will change that condition in the future. 211

4 periods, because my report is based on selective testing and because the evaluation of internal control is subject to the risk of becoming inadequate because of changes in conditions or because the degree of compliance with policies and procedures may deteriorate. In addition, inherent limitations of internal control include human error, failures due to collusion by two or more persons, or inappropriate management override of controls. Criteria The criteria considered for the evaluation of the matters mentioned in paragraph Description of the main subject matter include: (a) the bylaws and the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting and, (b) the internal control components implemented by the Corporation, such as the control environment, risk assessment procedures, its information and communications systems, and the monitoring of controls by Management and those in charge of corporate governance, which are based on the provisions of the internal control system implemented by Management and Part III, Title V, Chapter I of the Basic Legal Circular of the Superintendence of Finance of Colombia. Conclusion My conclusion is based on the evidence obtained on the matters described, and is subject to the limitations inherent in this report. I consider that the evidence obtained provides a reasonable basis of assurance to support the conclusion I express below: In my opinion, the actions of the directors are in accordance with the bylaws and the decisions of the Shareholders' Meeting, and the internal control measures are adequate, including the Integral System for the Prevention and Control of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism SIPLA, and the measures for the conservation and custody of the Corporation's assets or those of third parties in its possession, in all material aspects, in accordance with the requirements of the internal control system implemented by Management and Part III, Title V, Chapter I of the Basic Legal Circular of the Superintendence of Finance of Colombia. Diego Alejandro Corredor Ortiz Statutory Auditor of Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo T.P. 199078 - T Member of KPMG S.A.S. February 29, 2024 212

THE UNDERSIGNED ANDRÉS LÓPEZ VALDERRAMA, LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE OF CORPORACIÓN DE FERIAS Y EXPOSICIONES S.A. USUARIO OPERADOR DE ZONA FRANCA BENEFICIO E INTERÉS COLECTIVO, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF ARTICLE 46 and 47 OF LAW 964 OF 2005. CERTIFIES: That the Separate Financial Statements as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the reports, documents and statements contained therein in accordance with the regulations and the law, comprise all material aspects of the business and do not contain vices, inaccuracies or errors that prevent knowing the true net worth situation or the operations and comprise all material aspects of the business of Corporación de Ferias y Exposiciones S.A. Usuario Operador de Zona Franca Beneficio e Interés Colectivo. Likewise, this information has control and disclosure procedures that ensure that the financial information is presented in an appropriate manner. By virtue of the foregoing, this certificate is signed on the twenty-ninth (29th) day of February two thousand and twenty-fourth (2024). Cordially yours, ANDRES LOPEZ VALDERRAMA Firmado digitalmente por ANDRES LOPEZ VALDERRAMA Fecha: 2024.02.29 15:21:47 -05'00' ANDRÉS LÓPEZ VALDERRAMA RLegalpresentante Legal Representative 213