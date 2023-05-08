Corporación Financiera Alba S A : Annual Corporate Governance Report in 2022
ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
OF LISTED PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANIES
ISSUER IDENTIFICATION DETAILS
Year-end date:
2022/12/31
TAX ID (CIF):
A-28060903
Company Name:
CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A.
Registered Office:
CASTELLO, 77, 5ª PLANTA MADRID
A. OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE
A.1. Complete the following table on share capital and the attributed voting rights, including those corresponding to shares with a loyalty vote as of the closing date of the year, where appropriate:
Indicate whether company bylaws contain the provision of double loyalty voting:
[ ]
Yes
No
Date of the last
Share capital (euros)
Number of
Number of voting
modification of
shares
rights
the share capital
29/11/2022
59,245,174,00
59,245,174
59,245,174
Indicate whether there are different classes of shares with different associated rights:
[ ]
Yes
No
A.2. List the company's significant direct and indirect shareholders at year end, including directors with a significant shareholding:
Name or
% of voting rights
attached to the
company name
% of voting rights through
% of total voting
shares
of the
financial instruments
rights
shareholder
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
GLORIA
3.71
0.01
0.00
0.00
3.72
MARCH
DELGADO
JUAN MARCH
12.79
8.26
0.00
0.00
21.05
DELGADO
CATALINA
4.63
0.00
0.00
0.00
MARCH JUAN
4.63
BANCA
15.03
0.00
0.00
0.00
15.03
MARCH, S.A.
CARLOS
19.34
1.22
0.00
0.00
20.56
MARCH
DELGADO
JUAN MARCH
DE LA LASTRA 7.61
1.15
0.00
0.00
8.76
JUAN MARCH 3.87
1.23
0.00
0.00
8.10
JUAN
For explanatory purposes, MS GLORIA MARCH DELGADO has an indirect shareholding in the share capital of 0.006%. It is indicated as 0.01 because the system only admits two decimal points.
MR JUAN MARCH DELGADO is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the FUNDACIÓN MARCH JUAN and the
FUNDACION INSTITUTO JUAN MARCH DE ESTUDIOS E INVESTIGACIONES.
The significant shareholder BANCA MARCH, S.A. which has a 15.02% shareholding in the company appoints MR JUAN MARCH DE LA LASTRA as its representative in the Board of Directors of Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.
Breakdown of the indirect holding:
Name or company name
Name or company name
% of voting rights
% voting rights through
% of total voting
of the indirect owner
of the direct owner
attached to the
financial instruments
rights
shares
JUAN MARCH
SURISLA, S.A.
0.78
0.00
0.78
DELGADO
JUAN MARCH
M.B. DE INVERSIONES,
5.27
0.00
5.27
S.A.
DELGADO
JUAN MARCH
FUNDACION JUAN
0.64
0.00
0.64
DELGADO
MARCH
JUAN MARCH
FUNDACION
DELGADO
INSTITUTO JUAN
MARCH DE
1.57
0.00
1.57
ESTUDIOS E
INVESTIGACIONES
CARLOS MARCH
CONCEPCION DE
LA LASTRA
0.42
0.00
0.42
DELGADO
RAMOS-PAUL
CARLOS MARCH
0.80
0.00
0.80
DELGADO
SON DAVIU, S.L.
JUAN MARCH JUAN
PEÑA TAJADA, S.L.
1.23
0.00
1.23
GLORIA MARCH
AGROPECUARIA EL
0.01
0.00
0.01
AGUILA, S.A.
DELGADO
JUAN MARCH DE LA
ATACAMPA, S.A.
1.15
0.00
1.15
LASTRA
Indicate the most significant changes in the shareholder structure during the year:
Most significant movements
A.3. Give details of the participation at the close of the fiscal year of the members of the board of directors who are holders of voting rights attributed to shares of the company or through financial instruments, whatever the percentage, excluding the directors who have been identified in Section A2 above:
% voting rights
% voting rights that can
% of voting rights
be transmittedthrough
Name or company name
through financial
attached to the
% of total voting
financial instruments
of director
instruments
shares (including
rights
loyalty votes)
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
SANTOS MARTINEZ-
CONDE GUTIERREZ-
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
BARQUIN
Total percentage of voting rights held by the Board of Directors
34.42
Breakdown of the indirect holding:
% voting rights that
Name or company name
Name or company
% of voting rights
% voting rights
can be transmitted
name of the direct
through financial
% of total voting
through
of director
attached to the
shareholder
instruments
rights
financial
shares
instruments
No data
List the total percentage of voting rights represented on the board:
Total percentage of voting rights held by the Board of Directors
34.42
For explanatory purposes, MR SANTOS MARTÍNEZ-CONDEGUTIÉRREZ-BARQUÍN is a direct shareholder of 0.003% of the Company. It is indicated as 0.00 because the system only admits two decimal points.
A.4. If applicable, state any family, commercial, contractual or corporate relationships that exist among significant shareholders to the extent that they are known to the company, unless they are insignificant or arise in the ordinary course of business, except those that are reported in Section A.6:
Name or company name of related party
Nature of relationship
Brief description
JUAN MARCH DELGADO, GLORIA
Family-related
JUAN MARCH DELGADO and GLORIA
MARCH DELGADO
MARCH DELGADO are brother and sister.
CARLOS MARCH DELGADO, GLORIA
Family-related
CARLOS MARCH DELGADO and GLORIA
MARCH DELGADO
MARCH DELGADO are brother and sister.
Name or company name of related party
Nature of relationship
Brief description
JUAN MARCH DELGADO, CARLOS MARCH
Family-related
JUAN MARCH DELGADO and CARLOS
DELGADO
MARCH DELGADO are brothers.
JUAN MARCH DELGADO, CATALINA
Family-related
JUAN MARCH DELGADO and CATALINA
MARCH JUAN
MARCH JUAN are father and daughter.
JUAN MARCH JUAN, CATALINA MARCH JUAN
Family-related
JUAN MARCH JUAN and CATALINA MARCH
JUAN are brother and sister.
A.5. If applicable, indicate any commercial, contractual or corporate relationships that exist between significant shareholders and the company and/or group, unless they are insignificant or arise in the
ordinary course of business:
Name or company name of related party
Nature of relationship
Brief description
No data
A.6. Unless insignificant for both parties, describe the relationships that exist between significant shareholders, shareholders represented on the Board and directors or their representatives in the case of directors that are legal persons.
Explain, if applicable, how significant shareholders are represented. Specifically, indicate those directors appointed to represent significant shareholders, those whose appointment was proposed by significant shareholders or who are linked to significant shareholders and/or companies in its group, specifying the nature of such relationships or ties. In particular, mention the existence, identity and post of directors of the listed company, or their representatives, as the case may be, of the listed company, who are, in turn, members or representatives of members of the Board of Directors that hold significant shareholdings in the listed company or in group companies of these significant shareholders:
Name or company name of the
Name or company name of the
Company name of the group
related director or
related significant shareholder
company of the significant
Description of relationship/post
representative
shareholder
JUAN MARCH
JUAN MARCH
JUAN MARCH JUAN is the
JUAN MARCH JUAN
son of JUAN MARCH
DELGADO
DELGADO
DELGADO
JUAN MARCH JUAN is a
JUAN MARCH JUAN
BANCA MARCH, S.A.
BANCA MARCH, S.A.
Director of BANCA MARCH,
S.A.
CARLOS MARCH
CARLOS MARCH DELGADO
BANCA MARCH, S.A.
BANCA MARCH, S.A.
is a Director of BANCA
DELGADO
MARCH, S.A.
JUAN MARCH DE LA
JUAN MARCH DE LA
BANCA MARCH, S.A.
BANCA MARCH, S.A.
LASTRA is the Chairman of
LASTRA
BANCA MARCH, S.A.
JUAN MARCH DE LA
CARLOS MARCH
CARLOS MARCH
JUAN MARCH DE LA LASTRA
is the son of CARLOS MARCH
LASTRA
DELGADO
DELGADO
DELGADO
BANCA MARCH, S.A. has endorsed MR JUAN MARCH DE LA LASTRA as its representative on the Board of Directors of CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA as a proprietary director.
