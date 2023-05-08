Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALB   ES0117160111

CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A.

(ALB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:18:30 2023-05-08 am EDT
46.33 EUR   -0.70%
08:04aCorporación Financiera Alba S A : Annual Corporate Governance Report in 2022
PU
08:04aCorporación Financiera Alba S A : Annual Report on Remuneration of Directors in 2022
PU
08:04aCorporación Financiera Alba S A : Report on actions of the Audit and Compliance Committee in 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corporación Financiera Alba S A : Annual Corporate Governance Report in 2022

05/08/2023 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

OF LISTED PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANIES

ISSUER IDENTIFICATION DETAILS

Year-end date:

2022/12/31

TAX ID (CIF):

A-28060903

Company Name:

CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A.

Registered Office:

CASTELLO, 77, 5ª PLANTA MADRID

1 / 74

ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

OF LISTED PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANIES

A. OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

A.1. Complete the following table on share capital and the attributed voting rights, including those corresponding to shares with a loyalty vote as of the closing date of the year, where appropriate:

Indicate whether company bylaws contain the provision of double loyalty voting:

[ ]

Yes

  1. No

Date of the last

Share capital (euros)

Number of

Number of voting

modification of

shares

rights

the share capital

29/11/2022

59,245,174,00

59,245,174

59,245,174

Indicate whether there are different classes of shares with different associated rights:

[ ]

Yes

  1. No

A.2. List the company's significant direct and indirect shareholders at year end, including directors with a significant shareholding:

Name or

% of voting rights

attached to the

company name

% of voting rights through

% of total voting

shares

of the

financial instruments

rights

shareholder

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

GLORIA

3.71

0.01

0.00

0.00

3.72

MARCH

DELGADO

JUAN MARCH

12.79

8.26

0.00

0.00

21.05

DELGADO

CATALINA

4.63

0.00

0.00

0.00

MARCH JUAN

4.63

BANCA

15.03

0.00

0.00

0.00

15.03

MARCH, S.A.

CARLOS

19.34

1.22

0.00

0.00

20.56

MARCH

DELGADO

JUAN MARCH

DE LA LASTRA 7.61

1.15

0.00

0.00

8.76

JUAN MARCH 3.87

1.23

0.00

0.00

8.10

JUAN

2 / 74

ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

OF LISTED PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANIES

For explanatory purposes, MS GLORIA MARCH DELGADO has an indirect shareholding in the share capital of 0.006%. It is indicated as 0.01 because the system only admits two decimal points.

MR JUAN MARCH DELGADO is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the FUNDACIÓN MARCH JUAN and the

FUNDACION INSTITUTO JUAN MARCH DE ESTUDIOS E INVESTIGACIONES.

The significant shareholder BANCA MARCH, S.A. which has a 15.02% shareholding in the company appoints MR JUAN MARCH DE LA LASTRA as its representative in the Board of Directors of Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A.

Breakdown of the indirect holding:

Name or company name

Name or company name

% of voting rights

% voting rights through

% of total voting

of the indirect owner

of the direct owner

attached to the

financial instruments

rights

shares

JUAN MARCH

SURISLA, S.A.

0.78

0.00

0.78

DELGADO

JUAN MARCH

M.B. DE INVERSIONES,

5.27

0.00

5.27

S.A.

DELGADO

JUAN MARCH

FUNDACION JUAN

0.64

0.00

0.64

DELGADO

MARCH

JUAN MARCH

FUNDACION

DELGADO

INSTITUTO JUAN

MARCH DE

1.57

0.00

1.57

ESTUDIOS E

INVESTIGACIONES

CARLOS MARCH

CONCEPCION DE

LA LASTRA

0.42

0.00

0.42

DELGADO

RAMOS-PAUL

CARLOS MARCH

0.80

0.00

0.80

DELGADO

SON DAVIU, S.L.

JUAN MARCH JUAN

PEÑA TAJADA, S.L.

1.23

0.00

1.23

GLORIA MARCH

AGROPECUARIA EL

0.01

0.00

0.01

AGUILA, S.A.

DELGADO

JUAN MARCH DE LA

ATACAMPA, S.A.

1.15

0.00

1.15

LASTRA

Indicate the most significant changes in the shareholder structure during the year:

Most significant movements

3 / 74

ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

OF LISTED PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANIES

A.3. Give details of the participation at the close of the fiscal year of the members of the board of directors who are holders of voting rights attributed to shares of the company or through financial instruments, whatever the percentage, excluding the directors who have been identified in Section A2 above:

% voting rights

% voting rights that can

% of voting rights

be transmittedthrough

Name or company name

through financial

attached to the

% of total voting

financial instruments

of director

instruments

shares (including

rights

loyalty votes)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

SANTOS MARTINEZ-

CONDE GUTIERREZ-

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

BARQUIN

Total percentage of voting rights held by the Board of Directors

34.42

Breakdown of the indirect holding:

% voting rights that

Name or company name

Name or company

% of voting rights

% voting rights

can be transmitted

name of the direct

through financial

% of total voting

through

of director

attached to the

shareholder

instruments

rights

financial

shares

instruments

No data

List the total percentage of voting rights represented on the board:

Total percentage of voting rights held by the Board of Directors

34.42

For explanatory purposes, MR SANTOS MARTÍNEZ-CONDEGUTIÉRREZ-BARQUÍN is a direct shareholder of 0.003% of the Company. It is indicated as 0.00 because the system only admits two decimal points.

A.4. If applicable, state any family, commercial, contractual or corporate relationships that exist among significant shareholders to the extent that they are known to the company, unless they are insignificant or arise in the ordinary course of business, except those that are reported in Section A.6:

Name or company name of related party

Nature of relationship

Brief description

JUAN MARCH DELGADO, GLORIA

Family-related

JUAN MARCH DELGADO and GLORIA

MARCH DELGADO

MARCH DELGADO are brother and sister.

CARLOS MARCH DELGADO, GLORIA

Family-related

CARLOS MARCH DELGADO and GLORIA

MARCH DELGADO

MARCH DELGADO are brother and sister.

4 / 74

ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

OF LISTED PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANIES

Name or company name of related party

Nature of relationship

Brief description

JUAN MARCH DELGADO, CARLOS MARCH

Family-related

JUAN MARCH DELGADO and CARLOS

DELGADO

MARCH DELGADO are brothers.

JUAN MARCH DELGADO, CATALINA

Family-related

JUAN MARCH DELGADO and CATALINA

MARCH JUAN

MARCH JUAN are father and daughter.

JUAN MARCH JUAN, CATALINA MARCH JUAN

Family-related

JUAN MARCH JUAN and CATALINA MARCH

JUAN are brother and sister.

A.5. If applicable, indicate any commercial, contractual or corporate relationships that exist between significant shareholders and the company and/or group, unless they are insignificant or arise in the

ordinary course of business:

Name or company name of related party

Nature of relationship

Brief description

No data

A.6. Unless insignificant for both parties, describe the relationships that exist between significant shareholders, shareholders represented on the Board and directors or their representatives in the case of directors that are legal persons.

Explain, if applicable, how significant shareholders are represented. Specifically, indicate those directors appointed to represent significant shareholders, those whose appointment was proposed by significant shareholders or who are linked to significant shareholders and/or companies in its group, specifying the nature of such relationships or ties. In particular, mention the existence, identity and post of directors of the listed company, or their representatives, as the case may be, of the listed company, who are, in turn, members or representatives of members of the Board of Directors that hold significant shareholdings in the listed company or in group companies of these significant shareholders:

Name or company name of the

Name or company name of the

Company name of the group

related director or

related significant shareholder

company of the significant

Description of relationship/post

representative

shareholder

JUAN MARCH

JUAN MARCH

JUAN MARCH JUAN is the

JUAN MARCH JUAN

son of JUAN MARCH

DELGADO

DELGADO

DELGADO

JUAN MARCH JUAN is a

JUAN MARCH JUAN

BANCA MARCH, S.A.

BANCA MARCH, S.A.

Director of BANCA MARCH,

S.A.

CARLOS MARCH

CARLOS MARCH DELGADO

BANCA MARCH, S.A.

BANCA MARCH, S.A.

is a Director of BANCA

DELGADO

MARCH, S.A.

JUAN MARCH DE LA

JUAN MARCH DE LA

BANCA MARCH, S.A.

BANCA MARCH, S.A.

LASTRA is the Chairman of

LASTRA

BANCA MARCH, S.A.

JUAN MARCH DE LA

CARLOS MARCH

CARLOS MARCH

JUAN MARCH DE LA LASTRA

is the son of CARLOS MARCH

LASTRA

DELGADO

DELGADO

DELGADO

BANCA MARCH, S.A. has endorsed MR JUAN MARCH DE LA LASTRA as its representative on the Board of Directors of CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA as a proprietary director.

5 / 74

Disclaimer

Corporacion Financiera Alba SA published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 12:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A.
08:04aCorporación Financiera Alba S A : Annual Corporate Governance Report in 2022
PU
08:04aCorporación Financiera Alba S A : Annual Report on Remuneration of Directors in 2022
PU
08:04aCorporación Financiera Alba S A : Report on actions of the Audit and Compliance Committee ..
PU
08:04aCorporación Financiera Alba S A : Report of the Audit and Compliance Committee on related ..
PU
08:04aCorporación Financiera Alba S A : Report on actions of the Appointments and Remuneration C..
PU
08:04aCorporación Financiera Alba S A : Report on the appointment of Directors
PU
08:04aCorporación Financiera Alba S A : Report on amendment of Board of Directors Remuneration P..
PU
08:04aCorporación Financiera Alba S A : Operational Standard of the Electronic Shareholders Foru..
PU
03/22Management team of Artá Capital, SGEIC, S.A. completed the acquisition of 77% stake in ..
CI
03/01Corporacion Financiera Alba : Quality Iberian assets at an a..
Alphavalue
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 247 M 272 M 272 M
Net income 2022 198 M 218 M 218 M
Net cash 2022 240 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 2 764 M 3 045 M 3 045 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 46,65 €
Average target price 68,67 €
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Javier Fernández Alonso Co-Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Ortega Arias-Paz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Martínez Santos Finance Director
Carlos March Delgado Chairman
Antón María Pradera Jáuregui Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A.8.11%3 045
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG5.41%25 014
EQT AB (PUBL)-3.13%24 940
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC29.38%2 538
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-1.07%2 398
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.0.76%2 266
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer