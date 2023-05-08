Corporación Financiera Alba S A : Annual Corporate Governance Report in 2022

ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT OF LISTED PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANIES ISSUER IDENTIFICATION DETAILS Year-end date: 2022/12/31 TAX ID (CIF): A-28060903 Company Name: CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. Registered Office: CASTELLO, 77, 5ª PLANTA MADRID 1 / 74

ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT OF LISTED PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANIES A. OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE A.1. Complete the following table on share capital and the attributed voting rights, including those corresponding to shares with a loyalty vote as of the closing date of the year, where appropriate: Indicate whether company bylaws contain the provision of double loyalty voting: [ ] Yes No Date of the last Share capital (euros) Number of Number of voting modification of shares rights the share capital 29/11/2022 59,245,174,00 59,245,174 59,245,174 Indicate whether there are different classes of shares with different associated rights: [ ] Yes No A.2. List the company's significant direct and indirect shareholders at year end, including directors with a significant shareholding: Name or % of voting rights attached to the company name % of voting rights through % of total voting shares of the financial instruments rights shareholder Direct Indirect Direct Indirect GLORIA 3.71 0.01 0.00 0.00 3.72 MARCH DELGADO JUAN MARCH 12.79 8.26 0.00 0.00 21.05 DELGADO CATALINA 4.63 0.00 0.00 0.00 MARCH JUAN 4.63 BANCA 15.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 15.03 MARCH, S.A. CARLOS 19.34 1.22 0.00 0.00 20.56 MARCH DELGADO JUAN MARCH DE LA LASTRA 7.61 1.15 0.00 0.00 8.76 JUAN MARCH 3.87 1.23 0.00 0.00 8.10 JUAN 2 / 74

ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT OF LISTED PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANIES For explanatory purposes, MS GLORIA MARCH DELGADO has an indirect shareholding in the share capital of 0.006%. It is indicated as 0.01 because the system only admits two decimal points. MR JUAN MARCH DELGADO is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the FUNDACIÓN MARCH JUAN and the FUNDACION INSTITUTO JUAN MARCH DE ESTUDIOS E INVESTIGACIONES. The significant shareholder BANCA MARCH, S.A. which has a 15.02% shareholding in the company appoints MR JUAN MARCH DE LA LASTRA as its representative in the Board of Directors of Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. Breakdown of the indirect holding: Name or company name Name or company name % of voting rights % voting rights through % of total voting of the indirect owner of the direct owner attached to the financial instruments rights shares JUAN MARCH SURISLA, S.A. 0.78 0.00 0.78 DELGADO JUAN MARCH M.B. DE INVERSIONES, 5.27 0.00 5.27 S.A. DELGADO JUAN MARCH FUNDACION JUAN 0.64 0.00 0.64 DELGADO MARCH JUAN MARCH FUNDACION DELGADO INSTITUTO JUAN MARCH DE 1.57 0.00 1.57 ESTUDIOS E INVESTIGACIONES CARLOS MARCH CONCEPCION DE LA LASTRA 0.42 0.00 0.42 DELGADO RAMOS-PAUL CARLOS MARCH 0.80 0.00 0.80 DELGADO SON DAVIU, S.L. JUAN MARCH JUAN PEÑA TAJADA, S.L. 1.23 0.00 1.23 GLORIA MARCH AGROPECUARIA EL 0.01 0.00 0.01 AGUILA, S.A. DELGADO JUAN MARCH DE LA ATACAMPA, S.A. 1.15 0.00 1.15 LASTRA Indicate the most significant changes in the shareholder structure during the year: Most significant movements 3 / 74

ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT OF LISTED PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANIES A.3. Give details of the participation at the close of the fiscal year of the members of the board of directors who are holders of voting rights attributed to shares of the company or through financial instruments, whatever the percentage, excluding the directors who have been identified in Section A2 above: % voting rights % voting rights that can % of voting rights be transmittedthrough Name or company name through financial attached to the % of total voting financial instruments of director instruments shares (including rights loyalty votes) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect Direct Indirect SANTOS MARTINEZ- CONDE GUTIERREZ- 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 BARQUIN Total percentage of voting rights held by the Board of Directors 34.42 Breakdown of the indirect holding: % voting rights that Name or company name Name or company % of voting rights % voting rights can be transmitted name of the direct through financial % of total voting through of director attached to the shareholder instruments rights financial shares instruments No data List the total percentage of voting rights represented on the board: Total percentage of voting rights held by the Board of Directors 34.42 For explanatory purposes, MR SANTOS MARTÍNEZ-CONDEGUTIÉRREZ-BARQUÍN is a direct shareholder of 0.003% of the Company. It is indicated as 0.00 because the system only admits two decimal points. A.4. If applicable, state any family, commercial, contractual or corporate relationships that exist among significant shareholders to the extent that they are known to the company, unless they are insignificant or arise in the ordinary course of business, except those that are reported in Section A.6: Name or company name of related party Nature of relationship Brief description JUAN MARCH DELGADO, GLORIA Family-related JUAN MARCH DELGADO and GLORIA MARCH DELGADO MARCH DELGADO are brother and sister. CARLOS MARCH DELGADO, GLORIA Family-related CARLOS MARCH DELGADO and GLORIA MARCH DELGADO MARCH DELGADO are brother and sister. 4 / 74