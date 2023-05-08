Corporación Financiera Alba S A : Operational Standard of the Electronic Shareholders Forum

CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. OPERATIONAL STANDARDS ELECTRONIC SHAREHOLDER FORUM 8 May 2023

I. Introduction In accordance with Article 539.2 of the Capital Companies Act, Recast Text approved by Royal Legislative Decree 1/2010, of 2 July 2010, CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A., will enable an Electronic Shareholder Forum on its website for the purpose of the staging of its General Shareholders' Meetings. The Board of Directors of CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A., approved these "Operational Standards of the Electronic Shareholder Forum" at its meeting held on 8 May 2023 (hereinafter referred to as the "Operational Standards"). II. Concept and Operational Standards of the Electronic Forum The Electronic Shareholder Forum (hereinafter also referred to as the "Forum") is the platform available on the website of the Company where shareholders may post proposals in accordance with the Act, accompanied by their contact details, in order to allow for communication among shareholders. The Forum does not constitute a mechanism for electronic online conversation among shareholders, nor a platform for virtual debate. Nor does the Forum constitute a channel of communication between the Company and its shareholders. These Operational Standards govern the enabling of the Forum on the website of CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A., the availability thereof to shareholders and any voluntary partnerships that may be established in accordance with the regulations in force, in addition to the guarantees, terms and conditions for access and usage thereof. CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. reserves the right at any time without prior notice to modify the presentation, configuration, functioning and content of the Forum; the Conditions for Access and Use and these Operational Standards, without prejudice to the legal provisions. CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. will be deemed the Moderator of the Forum (hereinafter, the "Moderator"), on the conditions and with the powers set out in these Operational Standards, reserving for itself the right of interpretation in the event of any doubt or dispute in the usage thereof. III. Object and purpose of the Forum The Forum is enabled for the purpose of facilitating communication among the shareholders of CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. (both individuals, whether natural or legal persons, and any voluntary partnerships they may establish) for the purpose of the staging of General Meetings. 2

Shareholders may submit for publication on the Forum any communications that, in accordance with the Act, have the following purposes: Post proposals intended for presentation in supplementation of the Agenda announced when calling the meeting. Requests for support for said proposals. Initiatives to achieve a sufficient percentage to exercise a minority shareholder right as established in the Act. Offers or requests for voluntary representation. Shareholders may likewise, in accordance with the established period and form, present reasoned proposals for resolutions regarding matters already included or that should be included on the Agenda. The publication on the Forum of a supplementary proposal for the Agenda will not under any circumstances constitute the acceptance thereof, nor therefore a modification to the Agenda announced when calling the Meeting. IV. Access and use of the Forum Access and use of the Forum are reserved solely for individual shareholders of CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. and voluntary partnerships of shareholders recorded in the Register enabled for this purpose by the National Securities Market Commission [the 'Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores', or 'CNMV']. To access the Forum, shareholders and voluntary partnerships must register as "Registered Users". They must to this end complete the Forum access application form, providing accreditation of their identity, their status as shareholders of CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A., or as a voluntary partnership of shareholders, duly established and registered with the CNMV. In the case of legal entity shareholders and voluntary partnerships of shareholders, they must, in the manner established therein, provide proof on the Forum access application form of the representation with which they intend to access the Forum. Said form must indicate the contact details to be published on the Forum, to allow interested shareholders to contact one another as a consequence of publications on the Forum. Acceptance of the Forum Standards is required in order to formalise a request as registered user. Registration as a user of the Forum (hereinafter, a "Registered User") and access and/or usage thereof constitutes full and unreserved acceptance of the terms and conditions of the Operational Standards. CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. will send registered users access codes for the Forum, to the email address indicated by them. 3

Access and usage of the Forum by Registered Users are conditional on continued status as a shareholder of CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. in accordance with the applicable regulations, or as a voluntary partnership of shareholders, duly established and registered. Should CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A., in its capacity as Forum Moderator, have any reasonable doubts at any time as to the fulfilment of these conditions by any registered User, it may call on that User to provide accreditation that said conditions remain in place, and may request the submission of any information or documents deemed appropriate to verify the circumstances here provided. The Moderator may call for additional information, suspend or cancel the registration of Registered Users, if in its judgment they do not comply with the aforementioned conditions. Communications issued by shareholders who lose said status prior to the corresponding General Meeting being held shall automatically lapse, as shall communications connected or linked to the foregoing. The operational period of the Forum shall run from the date when the General Meeting is announced up to the date when it is held, at the start time thereof. V. Publication of communications on the Forum Registered Users may submit proposals regarding the matters indicated in subsection III, to be published by the Moderator on the Forum, provided that they are deemed to be compliant with the Act and these Operational Standards. Proposals published on the Forum shall include the following identification details of the shareholder (as provided on the Registered User form): Given name and surname/company name and identification of the representative, in the case of legal entities.

Registration number in the corresponding Register of the National Securities Market Commission, in the case of voluntary partnerships of shareholders.

Contact details indicated by the shareholder on the form, to facilitate communication with other interested shareholders. CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. may refuse publication on the Forum, or withdraw this at any time, in the case of any communications that it deems not to comply with the legal regulations or these Operational Standards. Any communications containing comments in violation of personal dignity, that are offensive, xenophobic, racist, violent, or any that in any way would be liable to be in breach of the law, or would in general be inappropriate for the nature of the Forum, or lie outside its intended scope, will not be published on the Forum. 4