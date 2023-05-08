Corporación Financiera Alba S A : Report of the Audit and Compliance Committee on related party transactions in 2022

REPORT ON RELATED-PARTY OPERATIONS OF CORPORACIÓN

FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. 2022

I. Introduction

The Good Governance Code of Listed Companies, approved on 2015 and amended by resolution of the National Securities Market Commission on 26 June 2020, refers in Recommendation 6 to the desirability for listed companies to draw up and publish certain reports on their website, including a report by the Audit Committee on related-party operations. Therefore, and in accordance with said recommendation, the Audit and Compliance Committee of Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. has produced this report.

In accordance with the regulations in force regarding related-party operations, since 2021, a distinction must be made between related-party operations subject to approval by the General Shareholders' Meeting, those that are the responsibility of the Board of Directors and cannot be delegated, and lastly those the approval of which may be delegated by the Board.

Regarding related-party operations for which approval the Board is competent, the Regulation of the Board of Directors of Corporación Financiera Alba (Articles 5.2.2(h), 22(g)3 and 26(e)), and the Regulation of the Audit and Compliance Committee (Articles 3(g)3 and 9(e)) refer to related-party operations, establishing, in line with the terms of Article 529.22 of the Capital Companies Act, that any operations that the company undertakes with Directors, significant shareholders or persons related to them ("related-party operations") must be approved by a plenary session of the Board, following a favourable report by the Audit and Compliance Committee, and with the Directors affected abstaining and absenting themselves from the meeting while the Board debates and votes on the operations in question.

With regard to information related to these operations, and without prejudice to the obligations regarding the publication of related-party operations as set out in the Capital Companies Act, the Regulation of the Board of Directors enshrines a principle of transparency (Article 44), in establishing that, aside from the information that must be sent every half-year to the National Securities Market Committee regarding operations by the Company with related parties, the annual public information must include a summary of the transactions performed by it with its Board Members and significant shareholders, referring to the overall volume of the operations and the nature of those which are of greatest significance.

The Capital Companies Act, meanwhile, likewise refers to related-party operations and conflicts of interest that could affect Directors, in addressing the duty of loyalty of Directors (Articles 228 and following), establishing the duty on their part to serve notice of any situations of conflict and to refrain from