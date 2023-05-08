Corporación Financiera Alba S A : Report on amendment of Board of Directors Remuneration Policy (Spanish version only)

PROPOSAL

REPORT OF THE APPOINTMENTS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE ON THE MODIFICATION OF THE REMUNERATION POLICY OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A.

I.- Introduction

Article 529 novodecies of the current Capital Companies Act -Leyde Sociedades de Capital- (hereinafter, "LSC") (in the wording introduced by Act 5/2021 of 12 April) establishes the obligation for listed companies to draw up and submit to the General Shareholders' Meeting for approval, at least every three years, the remuneration policy of the Board of Directors. The LSC also establishes that any modification or replacement of the policy during this period shall require the prior approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with the procedure established for its approval.

The Appointments and Remuneration Committee (article 529 quindecies.3.g LSC) is responsible for proposing the Directors' Remuneration Policy to the Board of Directors, which must also be submitted to the General Shareholders' Meeting for approval. This proposal must be accompanied by a specific report from the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. These requirements are applicable, pursuant to the provisions of the aforementioned article 529 novodecies of the LSC, to amendments to the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

The General Shareholders' Meeting of Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. ("Corporación Financiera Alba" or the "Company") held on 20 June 2022, at the proposal of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, approved the Remuneration Policy for the members of the Board of Directors applicable, from its approval, and for the following three financial years, i.e. 2023, 2024 and 2025 (hereinafter, "Remuneration Policy"). This Remuneration Policy, which includes the new requirements established in article 529 novodecies of the LSC, replaced the one approved by the General Meeting of Corporación Financiera Alba held on 17 June 2019 and amended by resolution of the General Meeting held on 18 June 2020.

After examining in detail the current duties and dedication of the Company's directors, the remuneration received by them and its evolution in recent years, as well as an analysis of the remuneration received by directors of other companies comparable to Corporación Financiera Alba, it is proposed to the Board of Directors, for submission to the General Meeting, to amend the remuneration provided for in the Remuneration Policy, in order to update the remuneration of directors in their capacity as such in certain specific aspects.

In compliance with the aforementioned legal precepts, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee of Corporación Financiera Alba has prepared this report on the proposed amendment to the Remuneration Policy for members of